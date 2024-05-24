Newsdeck

Middle East conflict

Israeli army recovers bodies of three hostages in Gaza

Israeli army recovers bodies of three hostages in Gaza
A woman stands near the posters of hostages, killed during the deadly October 7 attack by Palestinian Islamist group Hamas or while being held hostage in Gaza, outside the Prime Minister's residence in Jerusalem May 23, 2024. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
By Reuters
24 May 2024
0

JERUSALEM, May 24 (Reuters) - The Israeli military said on Friday it had recovered the bodies of three hostages taken into the Gaza Strip after they were killed during the 7 October attack by Hamas-led militants.

It said the bodies of Hanan Yablonka, Michel Nisenbaum and Orion Hernandez Radoux were recovered overnight in a joint operation by the army and the intelligence services in Jabalia, in northern Gaza where there has been intense fighting in recent days.

Military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said Israel was determined to bring back the remaining hostages still held in Gaza.

“We will not stop fighting for their freedom,” he said in televised statement, announcing the recovery of the three bodies. “Every decent country would do the same.”

Yablonka, 42 and Hernandez Radoux, 30, were both killed at the Nova music festival, an outdoor party near Gaza where Hernandez Radoux’s girlfriend, Shani Louk was also killed, the military said. Her body was recovered with two others last week. Nisenbaum, 65, was killed while going to take care of his granddaughter.

Hernandez Radoux held French nationality. President Emmanuel Macron said on X he had learned of the death with sadness.

“I think of his family and those close to him. We are at their side. France remains more than ever committed to the release of all the hostages.”

The bodies were identified by medical officials at the Israeli National Forensic Institute and the Israeli police, the military said.

The Families Forum, a group that represents families of the hostages, called on the government to increase efforts for an agreement to get back the remaining hostages still held in Gaza.

“The recovery of their bodies is a silent but resolute reminder that the State of Israel is obligated to immediately dispatch negotiation teams with a clear demand to bring about a deal that will swiftly return all the hostages home: the living for rehabilitation and the murdered for burial,” it said in a statement.

Talks brokered by Qatar and Egypt to secure a ceasefire and hostage deal have stalled. Israel says it is willing to negotiate only a temporary pause to the fighting, while Hamas says it will release hostages only as part of a deal that would end the war with Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.

Hamas-led gunmen abducted around 250 Israeli and foreign hostages and killed 1,200 people during the attack on communities around the Gaza Strip on 7 October, according to Israeli tallies. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared securing their return as one of Israel’s main war aims.

Around 130 hostages remain after a deal that secured the release of around half of them in November. Many of those still in Gaza are believed to be dead.

In response to the 7 October attack, Israel has launched a relentless campaign in Gaza that has killed more than 35,000 Palestinians, according to Palestinian health authorities, and destroyed much of the densely built up enclave.

(Reporting by James Mackenzie; editing by Mark Heinrich)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

South Africa’s long and hard road to the Chelsea Flower Show
Maverick News

South Africa’s long and hard road to the Chelsea Flower Show
Justice Yvonne Mokgoro leaves behind a towering legacy of courage, determination and humility
South Africa

Justice Yvonne Mokgoro leaves behind a towering legacy of courage, determination and humility
Pray A Little Prayer
South Africa

Pray A Little Prayer
Umlazi — the KZN township haunted by rampant nightly gunfire and morning-after body count
Maverick News

Umlazi — the KZN township haunted by rampant nightly gunfire and morning-after body count
Residents of poorer Gauteng towns have mixed feelings about the power of the vote
Maverick News

Residents of poorer Gauteng towns have mixed feelings about the power of the vote

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 11 May - 17 May 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 11 May – 17 May 2024
Trump, without evidence, claims migrants in U.S. illegally 'building army' to attack Americans
Newsdeck

Trump, without evidence, claims migrants in U.S. illegally 'building army' to attack Americans
Thai hospital says 20 people from Singapore Airlines flight remain in intensive care
Newsdeck

Thai hospital says 20 people from Singapore Airlines flight remain in intensive care
'Time to choose': Rishi Sunak calls UK national election for July 4
Newsdeck

'Time to choose': Rishi Sunak calls UK national election for July 4
US expected to designate Kenya as major non-NATO ally, source says
Newsdeck

US expected to designate Kenya as major non-NATO ally, source says

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Daily Maverick needs your support

We're not asking you to pay for every article you read. We're asking you to support us so that we can keep doing what South Africa needs us to do. Without the support of our readers, we won't be able to keep going.

If you really can't afford the price of an extra cup of coffee a week, then know this: we will never force you to pay. We'e got your back and one day, you'll have ours.

SUPPORT DAILY MAVERICK
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options