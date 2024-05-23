Newsdeck

Newsdeck

US expected to designate Kenya as major non-NATO ally, source says

US expected to designate Kenya as major non-NATO ally, source says
epa11361638 US President Joe Biden (R) participate in an engagement with President William Ruto (L) of Kenya and business leaders in the East Room at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 22 May 2024. EPA-EFE/Yuri Gripas / POOL
By Reuters
23 May 2024
0

WASHINGTON, May 22 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to designate Kenya as a major non-NATO ally during a three-day state visit by Kenyan President William Ruto this week, a source familiar with the plans said.

By Nandita Bose, Trevor Hunnicutt and Andrea Shalal

Kenya would be the first sub-Saharan African country to receive the designation, reflecting Washington’s drive to deepen relations with the East African nation, which has long also had close relations with Russia and China.

As he welcomed Ruto to the White House for a meeting with business executives, Biden told reporters he planned to visit Africa in February, following the U.S. presidential election. The two leaders will meet again in the Oval Office on Thursday, followed by a joint news conference and a state dinner.

Senior administration officials said Biden and Ruto would discuss a range of issues from trade to debt relief and the way forward for Haiti, Ukraine, Sudan and other areas during their meeting.

On Wednesday, Biden said he and Ruto would launch a new era of technology cooperation between the two countries that would include work on cyber security, artificial intelligence and semiconductors. He did not mention the security designation.

The U.S. will also announce $250 million in new investments through the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), expanding the U.S. financing agency’s portfolio in Kenya to over $1 billion, DFC said.

Both countries share a commitment to ensuring technology is developed and deployed in a manner that advances transparency, accountability, and human rights, a U.S. official said.

Kenya, like the United States, has become “an engine for innovation”, the official said, citing its $1 billion “Silicon Savannah” technology hub that is home to more than 200 startups spanning a range of sectors, including clean energy, microelectronics, financial technology, and e-commerce.

Businesses that took part included Alphabet GOOGL.O; Baylis Emerging Markets, a private equity firm specializing in African markets; BasiGo, a Kenyan electric bus company; Teneo, a global CEO consulting and advisory firm, and Gearbox Software, which is an American video game development company.

Washington also plans a new semiconductor partnership with Kenya, and is working with Congress to make it the first country in Africa to benefit from funding through the U.S. CHIPS and Science Act of 2022, an administration official said.

Biden’s designation of Kenya as a major non-NATO ally comes as it is preparing to send forces to Haiti as part of a U.N.-led force deploying to address the security crisis in the Caribbean.

The designation is granted by the United States to close, non-NATO allies that have strategic working relationships with the U.S. military.

The White House had no immediate comment.

Biden in March designated Qatar as a major non-NATO ally of the U.S., fulfilling the promise he had made to Qatar earlier in the year.

Gyude Moore, head of the Africa Initiative at the Center for Global Development, said Kenya had proven to be a dependable and reliable partner for the U.S. at a time when South Africa was pursuing its own more independent foreign policy.

Cameron Hudson, a fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said the move would formalize a shift that has seen Kenya “move more squarely into a U.S. orbit” in recent years, including greater cooperation on Somalia.

“It’s very significant. No other sub-Saharan African country has it,” he said.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Chris Reese, Sonali Paul and Lincoln Feast.)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Party to the Plunder? Tender-rich VNA Consulting’s ANC charity, payments to Ace Magashule's son
Maverick News

Party to the Plunder? Tender-rich VNA Consulting’s ANC charity, payments to Ace Magashule's son
Al Jama-ah member of Western Cape legislature forced to apologise after praying for ANC election win
Maverick News

Al Jama-ah member of Western Cape legislature forced to apologise after praying for ANC election win
Proteas win again at the Chelsea Flower Show
Maverick News

Proteas win again at the Chelsea Flower Show
SSA, police crime intelligence fail to comply with laws, says intelligence inspector-general in 2024 report
Maverick News

SSA, police crime intelligence fail to comply with laws, says intelligence inspector-general in 2024 report
Daily Maverick journalists came to cover death in Shoprite cold room - security guards retaliate with rubber bullets
Maverick News

Daily Maverick journalists came to cover death in Shoprite cold room – security guards retaliate with rubber bullets

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 11 May - 17 May 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 11 May – 17 May 2024
New routes planned for halted Gaza aid from US-built pier
Newsdeck

New routes planned for halted Gaza aid from US-built pier
Israel backs down over confiscation of AP camera equipment
Newsdeck

Israel backs down over confiscation of AP camera equipment
Emirates flight lands safely after hitting flamingos in Mumbai
Newsdeck

Emirates flight lands safely after hitting flamingos in Mumbai
Biden's approval rating falls to lowest level in nearly two years-Reuters/Ipsos poll
Newsdeck

Biden's approval rating falls to lowest level in nearly two years-Reuters/Ipsos poll

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Daily Maverick needs your support

We're not asking you to pay for every article you read. We're asking you to support us so that we can keep doing what South Africa needs us to do. Without the support of our readers, we won't be able to keep going.

If you really can't afford the price of an extra cup of coffee a week, then know this: we will never force you to pay. We'e got your back and one day, you'll have ours.

SUPPORT DAILY MAVERICK
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options