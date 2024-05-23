Changpeng Zhao, billionaire and chief executive officer of Binance Holdings Ltd during a news conference at the Web Summit in Lisbon, Portugal. 2 November 2022. (Photo: Zed Jameson / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of daily trading volumes, has been hauled to court in South Africa, to thwart its attempt to force a business partner into arbitration.

Dimplx alleges that Binance has misled authorities and customers about its operations; contravened the UK’s anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing laws and regulations; amended and backdated changes to its terms and conditions to obfuscate the true UK domicilium of the group entity transacting with users of Binance.com; and channelled customers’ money into offshore bank accounts controlled by its founder, Changpeng Zhao.

Binance’s website records indicate that more than £46-billion worth of transactions of crypto transactions were performed between June 2020 and December 2023.

It also contends that Binance has evaded regulatory scrutiny in the UK and avoided answering certain questions of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), which it was legally obliged to answer in terms of the Money Laundering, Terrorist Financing and Transfer of Funds (Information on the Payer) Regulations 2017 as well as section 165 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000.

As an alternate dispute resolution (ADR) mechanism, arbitration is ordinarily agreed to by parties, which involves the appointment of an arbitrator/s to preside over and make a final ruling on a dispute between parties. This, instead of approaching a court of law to decide on a matter, which ventilates it in the public domain, arbitration is done under wraps and holds both parties to the outcome.

It is usually deemed to be a less acrimonious form of ADR but more costly than litigation, and parties who have agreed on arbitration cannot approach the courts afterwards to resolve their disputes. However, the court may be approached to enforce an arbitration award.

Relationship rift

Binance and Dimplx entered into a joint venture in South Africa and the UK in 2019, in which the latter is a 20% partner in Binance Digital Limited, with Zhao personally holding 80% shares of the company.

The 20% shareholding is Dimplx’s main asset.

Dimplx has two South African directors — Simon Dingle and Joshin Raghubar.

In January 2020, the UK’s new money laundering regulations took effect, immediately bringing crypto service providers under the FCA’s supervision.

Between January and May of that year, Binance had received more than £100-million in deposits from UK customers. On 11 June 2020, the FCA sent Binance dozens of questions about its trading volumes.

Dimplx says its relationship soured with Binance and Zhao after the other directors of Binance Digital Ltd decided at a board meeting on 23 June 2020 not to answer the FCA’s questions and instead divert all of Binance Digital Ltd’s customer accounts and business activities to a company of which Zhao was the sole shareholder.

They say the business relationship between Dimplx and Binance Holdings deteriorated immediately after Dingle and Raghubar refused to consent to the course of action, which they regarded as being unlawful and designed to evade regulatory scrutiny.

Binance consumer alert and US charges

On 26 June 2021, the FCA published a consumer warning titled “Binance Markets Limited and the Binance Group” on its website, saying that the Binance group appeared to be offering UK customers a range of products and services via a website, Binance.com, but that Binance Markets Limited is not permitted to undertake any regulated activity in the UK, nor are any of its other entities entitled to do so.

The FCA updated that alert on 7 June 2023, saying Binance was no longer authorised to operate in the UK.

However, the FCA has taken no action against Binance, despite tough action by US authorities.

In November last year, Binance Holdings Limited, which operates Binance.com, entered a plea bargain with US authorities on charges linked to wilful money laundering, sanctions violations and illicit money transfers.

It has agreed to pay a $4.3-billion fine and Chinese-born Zhao — now a Canadian national — has been sentenced to four months in prison.

Zhao (47), who has a personal fortune of nearly $40-billion, has stepped down as CEO and has paid $200-million in fines.

This comes just over a month after the sentencing of his former rival, Sam Bankman-Fried, who has been jailed for 25 years for his role in the multibillion-dollar FTX fraud. It was the world’s second-largest crypto exchange until its collapse in 2022.

Commenting on the plea and sentence, Attorney General Merrick Garland said: “Binance became the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange in part because of the crimes it committed — now it is paying one of the largest corporate penalties in US history.

“In just the past month, the Justice Department has successfully prosecuted the CEOs of two of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges in two separate criminal cases. The message here should be clear: using new technology to break the law does not make you a disruptor, it makes you a criminal.”

Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen said that Binance had turned a blind eye to its legal obligations in the pursuit of profit.

“Its willful failures allowed money to flow to terrorists, cybercriminals and child abusers through its platform.

“Today’s historic penalties and monitorship to ensure compliance with US law and regulations mark a milestone for the virtual currency industry. Any institution, wherever located, that wants to reap the benefits of the US financial system must also play by the rules that keep us all safe from terrorists, foreign adversaries and crime or face the consequences.”

SA litigation

On 17 May in the Western Cape High Court, advocate Arnold Subel SC, for Binance, argued that the allegations made against his client were not only slanderous but that they were irrelevant: Dimplx is bound to its contract with Binance, which holds it subject to international arbitration because the majority partner is an internationally domiciled company registered in the Cayman Islands.

However, advocate Richard Goodman SC, for Dimplx, contended that the Binance office at George Town, 23 Lime Tree Bay Avenue, in the Cayman Islands, is merely a registered office address and not Binance’s place of business.

Zhao himself has admitted that Binance, as a decentralised entity, does not need a traditional headquarters, nor does it have an operational base, and that it ultimately rests with his person.

The Cayman Islands Monetary Authority has said that Binance is not licenced by the regulator to operate a cryptocurrency exchange business within or from the Western Caribbean Islands.

Archived copies of Binance.com’s legal terms from 2020 show that Binance Digital Limited was the only named legal entity carrying out cryptocurrency transactions with visitors to Binance.com.

Dimplx’s allegations suggest that during the height of the 2020 crypto bull run, Binance’s global cryptocurrency transacting operations were, in fact, legally incorporated in the UK in the form of Binance Digital Limited.

Dimplx alleges that Zhao himself had signed an exclusive operations agreement with their UK entity.

Referring to the founding affidavit, Subel said the applicant had admitted in its affidavit that the first respondent is a peregrinus (a foreign litigant that is not domiciled within the jurisdiction of the court).

“There is an arbitration agreement, and the rules will apply to that arbitration, but there’s still an arbitration agreement.”

Without touching on the allegations of “impropriety”, Subel said the “real high threshold… is that the applicant doesn’t get close to satisfying the court that the arbitration provision must be overwritten here.”

Goodman, however, suggested that the reason Binance’s legal team wanted to avoid filing an affidavit challenging his client’s money laundering allegations and headquarters was that “there’s no desire on the part of Binance to reply.

“It simply does not want the affidavit to be admitted (to court), where that affidavit illustrates the wholesale conspiracy to evade whatever regulatory environment might otherwise be applicable.”

Binance now claims that Zhao’s “rather elusive” position on the matter has shifted and that he has recognised the importance of establishing a central headquarters, “signalling a shift in the company’s approach to corporate governance and regulatory compliance”.

“At the time of his appointment, (new CEO) Richard Teng initially reflected this non-disclosure policy regarding the company’s headquarters. However, his recent statements indicate a proactive approach towards defining the headquarters.”

Teng, according to Binance, has emphasised that the choice of location is not just a matter of preferences, but involves a “comprehensive evaluation of various factors”.

“Among these, the regulatory context of potential jurisdictions, the range of products offered by the exchange, and tax considerations. The discussion on these considerations reflects a deeper understanding of the complexities related to aligning business operations with regulatory expectations and market dynamics.”

It contends that jurisdiction in the crypto sector is a complex matter, highlighting the “broader challenges that the cryptocurrency sector must face in navigating the global regulatory landscape”.

“The different regions have different regulatory frameworks, which often can be inconsistent or even conflicting. This mosaic of regulations represents a significant obstacle for cryptocurrency exchanges like Binance, which operate on a global scale.

“Teng has emphasised the ongoing struggle of the industry for the harmonisation of regulations, an objective that remains unattainable due to the different approaches adopted by governments around the world.”

Reflecting on its other problems in Nigeria, in which Binance executive Tigran Gambaryan — who it describes as a “beloved colleague” — was detained in Nigeria on tax evasion and money laundering charges, Binance said it was making efforts to cooperate with local authorities.

“This situation further illustrates the intricate network of legal and diplomatic considerations that global crypto companies must manage, reinforcing the importance of a strategic approach to regulatory engagement and corporate governance.

“The choice of a location for Binance is more than a logistical decision: it is a statement of intent and a reflection of the company’s commitment to regulatory compliance and corporate responsibility.

“As Teng succinctly put it, the choice involves a careful evaluation of where the company can add value, navigate the regulatory landscape, and align its operations with its strategic goals,” said Binance.

On 17 May — the day Binance was in court in South Africa — its lawyers’ efforts to secure the release of Gambaryan on bail were thwarted.

Allegations ‘simply wrong’

The BBC reports that Nigerian authorities arrested Gambaryan, a former US tax agent with (according to Binance) an illustrious career fighting crime, along with his colleague, Nadeem Anjarwalla, a British-Kenyan national who had been on the run since March after escaping from custody in Abuja.

Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has accused Binance of laundering more than $35-million through its platform.

BBC reports that in another lawsuit, Nigeria’s tax authority alleges that the company is guilty of tax evasion. The government is now seeking data on prominent Binance users in Nigeria.

Binance was founded in China in 2017 by Zhao, who moved to Japan just before the Chinese government restricted cryptocurrency companies. He later tried to set up in Malta, from which Forbes reports he “fled” to London, where the FCA thwarted plans to operate. Later, Binance set up a “lucrative” payments business in Lithuania, where its leading executives are also being accused of fraud.

Forbes says Binance’s local subsidiary, Bifinity, was Lithuania’s second-largest corporate taxpayer last year, contributing $44-million, according to Lithuanian tax filings.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission argued last year that Bifinity routed $6.3-billion to its subsidiary Merit Peak, which is based in the British Virgin Islands, and “commingled” customer deposits with the company’s funds.

About these allegations, Binance said they were “simply wrong.”

Other funds were used to buy a $55-million private jet and about $62.5-million was directed to Zhao’s personal bank account.

Reuters reports that in April 2021, Russia’s financial intelligence unit met in Moscow with the regional head of Binance, who agreed to hand over its client data, including names and addresses. Binance exited Russia last year.

Dimplx has brought an application to the Western Cape High Court in terms of Section 163 of the Companies Act for relief from a broad range of conduct engaged in by Binance that Dimplx says has had an unfairly prejudicial effect on its interests.

It says arbitration on disputes in terms of its shareholders’ agreement with Binance would be “extremely inappropriate” in this matter because the decisions taken by an arbitrator would then be foisted upon a court which will ultimately have to determine the outcome of the Section 163 application.

The court has reserved judgment. DM