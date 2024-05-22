Defend Truth

POLITICALLY AWEH (VIDEO)

Politically Aweh takes to the streets — 2024 elections

By Politically Aweh
22 May 2024
South Africa’s favourite satirical news show, Politically Aweh, is back with a timely episode focusing on the upcoming national elections, hosted by the ever-witty KG Mokgadi.

In this episode, Mokgadi hits the streets to gauge how much – or how little – the average South African knows about the upcoming elections. 

He uncovers the amusing and sobering reality that many citizens don’t know how many political parties there are, aren’t planning to vote, and are clueless about the voting date. 

With humour and candid street interviews, the episode underscores the importance of voter education. 

Politically Aweh serves up a delightful mix of laughs and lessons, delivering an impactful message about the power of an informed electorate. Tune in to see democracy in action, one street interview at a time. DM

 

