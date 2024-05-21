Maverick Citizen

NOT TO BE SNEEZED AT

Hospital admissions expected to increase as flu season gets into full swing

Hospital admissions expected to increase as flu season gets into full swing
The flu season has begun in South Africa, according to the National Institute For Communicable Diseases. (Photo: iStock)
By Estelle Ellis
21 May 2024
0

Flu season officially started on 22 April and there is a general expectation that up to 40% of South Africans will get the virus, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases says.

South Africa is in “flu season”, which began on 22 April. The National Institute for Communicable Diseases said there were no indications that this year’s flu was worse than before.

Dr Sibongile Walaza, the head of epidemiology at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) Centre for Respiratory Diseases and Meningitis, said 20-40% of South Africa’s population is infected with influenza every year.

“It is still too early to tell how severe the current influenza season will be. However, from the surveillance programme data we have at the moment, there are no indications that the current influenza season is more severe than previous ones.”

She said hospital admissions (and deaths) were expected to increase during the flu season. Previous data estimates are that on an annual basis in South Africa, “an estimated 56,000 individuals are hospitalised with influenza”, she added.

Flu season starts when the three-week moving average (adding all the cases over three weeks and dividing by 21) remains above a certain number for two consecutive weeks. These cases are taken from in-patient programmes monitored by the NICD.

According to the latest surveillance report published by the NICD, 1,798 samples were taken from patients in surveillance programmes from the start of 2024. Of these, 78 tested positive for one of the flu viruses. Most positive cases were found in Gauteng.

Also read in Daily Maverick: Flu season will start soon – here’s what you need to know to protect yourself

An influenza alert issued by the NICD on 9 May confirmed that influenza A(H3N2), A(H1N1)pdm09 (referred to as swine flu) and influenza B were common seasonal influenza strains in humans. So far, most samples taken in surveillance programmes tested positive for A(H1N1)pdmo9.

The flu virus spreads from person to person through infected droplets, either through inhalation or by touching a contaminated surface and then touching your mouth, nose or eyes.

The most common symptoms are sudden onset of fever, muscle pains and body aches, a dry cough, a sore throat, a runny nose, or feeling tired or unwell and headaches.

Complications like pneumonia can result in hospitalisation. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Judge in Kinnear trial tells ex-cop and key State witness if murder accused ‘goes down’, so could he
Maverick News

Judge in Kinnear trial tells ex-cop and key State witness if murder accused ‘goes down’, so could he
SA’s elections stand out globally ‘for very real’ threat of violence — assassination report
Maverick News

SA’s elections stand out globally ‘for very real’ threat of violence — assassination report
‘All indications are that premier Mabuyane’s master’s proposal was a sham’ — arrested forensic investigator
South Africa

‘All indications are that premier Mabuyane’s master’s proposal was a sham’ — arrested forensic investigator
‘Lift the cap’ - Tshwane transport tender ballooned from R88m to nearly R800m
Maverick News

‘Lift the cap’ – Tshwane transport tender ballooned from R88m to nearly R800m
Man allegedly dies in Shoprite cold room – security fires rubber bullets at protesters and journalists
Maverick News

Man allegedly dies in Shoprite cold room – security fires rubber bullets at protesters and journalists

TOP READS IN SECTION

Jacob Zuma not eligible to stand for parliament, ConCourt rules
Maverick News

Jacob Zuma not eligible to stand for parliament, ConCourt rules
Judge in Kinnear trial tells ex-cop and key State witness if murder accused ‘goes down’, so could he
Maverick News

Judge in Kinnear trial tells ex-cop and key State witness if murder accused ‘goes down’, so could he
Party to the Plunder? Tshwane bus project, Prasa trains deal behind R10m ANC donation
Maverick News

Party to the Plunder? Tshwane bus project, Prasa trains deal behind R10m ANC donation
‘Lift the cap’ - Tshwane transport tender ballooned from R88m to nearly R800m
Maverick News

‘Lift the cap’ – Tshwane transport tender ballooned from R88m to nearly R800m
SA’s elections stand out globally ‘for very real’ threat of violence — assassination report
Maverick News

SA’s elections stand out globally ‘for very real’ threat of violence — assassination report

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Daily Maverick needs your support

We're not asking you to pay for every article you read. We're asking you to support us so that we can keep doing what South Africa needs us to do. Without the support of our readers, we won't be able to keep going.

If you really can't afford the price of an extra cup of coffee a week, then know this: we will never force you to pay. We'e got your back and one day, you'll have ours.

SUPPORT DAILY MAVERICK
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options