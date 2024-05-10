Defend Truth

MADAM & EVE

Gagging a Go Go

Gagging a Go Go
By Stephen Francis & Rico
10 May 2024
0
Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

George residents champion the ‘superdogs’ searching for survivors of building collapse
Maverick News

George residents champion the ‘superdogs’ searching for survivors of building collapse
Consulting engineer who signed off plans for collapsed George building reported missing — later found
Maverick News

Consulting engineer who signed off plans for collapsed George building reported missing — later found
West Coast mineral extraction raking in billions of rands while communities endure rising poverty
Maverick News

West Coast mineral extraction raking in billions of rands while communities endure rising poverty
Drinking apple cider vinegar may help with weight loss but its health benefits are overstated
Maverick Life

Drinking apple cider vinegar may help with weight loss but its health benefits are overstated
FlySafair competitors push for its aviation licence to be suspended over alleged foreign ownership
Business Maverick

FlySafair competitors push for its aviation licence to be suspended over alleged foreign ownership

TOP READS IN SECTION

What is known about Erf 15098, Victoria Street in George, the site of the deadly building collapse
Maverick News

What is known about Erf 15098, Victoria Street in George, the site of the deadly building collapse
Eastern Cape conservationist discovers eight new snake, gecko and frog species in the Okavango
Africa

Eastern Cape conservationist discovers eight new snake, gecko and frog species in the Okavango
ActionSA Gauteng premier candidate and youth leader found safe after hijacking
South Africa

ActionSA Gauteng premier candidate and youth leader found safe after hijacking
The Karoo kitchen — where humble comfort food is deliciously king
Maverick News

The Karoo kitchen — where humble comfort food is deliciously king
‘I want my boy out of there’ — agonising vigil for families of those trapped in George building rubble
Maverick News

‘I want my boy out of there’ — agonising vigil for families of those trapped in George building rubble

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Daily Maverick needs your support

We're not asking you to pay for every article you read. We're asking you to support us so that we can keep doing what South Africa needs us to do. Without the support of our readers, we won't be able to keep going.

If you really can't afford the price of an extra cup of coffee a week, then know this: we will never force you to pay. We'e got your back and one day, you'll have ours.

SUPPORT DAILY MAVERICK
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options