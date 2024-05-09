South Africa

Former Chief Justice Yvonne Mokgoro dies

Justice Yvonne Mokgoro. (Photo: Bernard Brand)
By Staff Reporter
09 May 2024
The Mokgoro and Buffel families have announced 'with great sadness, the passing this afternoon of their beloved sister, mother, grandmother and former Constitutional Court Justice Yvonne Mokgoro. She died in hospital surrounded by her loving family.'

The below statement was released on Thursday night:

Justice Mokgoro was involved in a serious car accident near Kimberley in April 2023, which in turn led to further health setbacks while in hospital. As a result, she was forced to step back from her public engagement.

Justice Mokgoro was a member of the first Constitutional Court Bench, and its first black female judge. After her retirement from the Bench in 2009, she continued to play important roles in legal and civil society circles. She chaired the South African Law Reform Commission, and served on the Benches of both Lesotho and Namibia. She was a member of the International Council of Arbitration for Sport, chaired the United Nations Internal Justice Council, and took on the significant responsibility of Chairperson of the International Expert Mechanism to Advance Racial Justice and Equality in Law.

In addition to these professional contributions, Justice Mokgoro devoted much time and energy towards nurturing the next generation of lawyers and leaders, both as a board member of the Mandela-Rhodes Trust and through her involvement in teaching around the world.

“Our family, and the country at large, has lost a principled servant, whose commitment to justice, will continue to shape our society,” said her son, Ithateng Mokgoro. “We remain grateful to all those who gave her support over the past difficult months, and we ask them to continue to hold the family in their thoughts and prayers.”

Further details regarding the funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course. DM

Daily Maverick will over the next days publish tributes and a full obituary. 

