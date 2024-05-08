Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Trump’s Private Life Exposed in Intimate Stormy Daniels Testimony

Trump’s Private Life Exposed in Intimate Stormy Daniels Testimony
Donald Trump at Manhattan criminal court in New York, on Tuesday, May 7, 2024. Photographer: Win McNamee/Getty Images/Bloomberg
By Bloomberg
08 May 2024
0

Donald Trump’s intimate moments with an adult film star spilled out into open court on Tuesday as Stormy Daniels described her alleged affair with the former president in a highly-anticipated moment of his hush-money trial.

The testimony everybody was waiting for arrived Tuesday morning in Manhattan as Daniels took the stand to tell her story of a 2006 sexual encounter with Trump in a Lake Tahoe hotel suite.

“He was wearing silk or satin pajamas that I immediately made fun of,” Daniels said as a prosecutor questioned her about the encounter. “‘Does Hugh Hefner know you stole his pajamas?’” she recalled asking Trump.

Her vivid and often graphic testimony included fresh details on a story that has been pored over for years. The scene injected a tabloid-ready moment into the trial, with the adult-film actress confronting the former president before a jury of New Yorkers who will determine his fate.

During a break, Judge Juan Merchan privately warned Trump’s lawyer that the ex-president could be heard uttering vulgarities during the testimony, which the judge said he would not tolerate. The day before, Merchan had threatened to jail Trump for continuing to violate a gag order barring him from publicly discussing potential witnesses.

“I understand that your client is upset at this point, but he is cursing audibly, and he is shaking his head visually and that’s contemptuous,” Merchan told attorney Todd Blanche, according to a transcript. “It has the potential to intimidate the witness and the jury can see that.”

 

Campaign Damage

The private and potentially embarrassing details about the night they met — including her mocking of Trump’s silk pajamas and the manner in which he allegedly initiated sex — are likely to infuriate the former president, who has denied the affair and is deeply protective of his public image. What’s less clear is how damaging the revelations will be to his case or his campaign.

The remarkable testimony is the latest example of how Trump’s dealings with women are coming back to haunt him in court. Last year, a federal jury in Manhattan found Trump liable for sexually assaulting New York writer E. Jean Carroll in the 1990s. Another jury awarded Carroll $83.3 million in damages to punish Trump for defaming her by denying her allegation of rape.

Trump became the presumptive Republican nominee for the November election even after Carroll prevailed in court in her sexual-abuse lawsuit, and his 2016 victory over Hillary Clinton followed a string of damaging revelations about his dealings with women. That included the release of the so-called Access Hollywood tape in which he boasts about sexual assault.

Star Witness

Daniels is at the center of a case in which Trump is accused of falsifying business records to conceal the nature of a $130,000 payment to her to keep her quiet before the 2016 election. Her testimony is crucial because the Manhattan district attorney, who brought the case last year, must convince jurors that Trump tried to conceal Daniels’s story before the election.

If Daniels can convince jurors that a sexual encounter took place, it can bolster the district attorney’s argument about Trump’s motivation to make the hush-money payment.

Mistrial Request

Many of the details Daniels gave the jury Tuesday have been public for years, but her answers under questioning by prosecutors included new claims that angered the defense, including a suggestion that Daniels felt pressured to have sex with Trump due to a “power imbalance.”

Daniels delivered much of her testimony in a colorful demeanor that sometimes bordered on humorous, eliciting frequent laughs from spectators. Daniels avoided looking directly at Trump, even when she walked right by him. For his part, Trump appeared to keep his eyes closed for much of her testimony.

Trump and his lawyers mostly let Daniels testify uninterrupted. It wasn’t until after the lunch break, when Trump’s lawyer Blanche seized the opportunity to ask the judge for a mistrial, arguing that the detailed testimony by Daniels had gone too far and prejudiced the jury.

Merchan denied the mistrial motion but even so, agreed some of Daniels’s testimony had gone too far. He asked Daniels to stay focused and avoid providing “unnecessary details” in her testimony. He also chided Trump’s lawyers for not objecting to it earlier.

Before the jury came back from the break, Judge Merchan told prosecutor Susan Hoffinger that “we don’t need this level of detail, like the color of the floor.”

Salacious Details

Daniels described how she first met Trump in a Lake Tahoe hotel suite, where she’d been invited after meeting the real estate mogul at a celebrity golf tournament sponsored in part by the adult-film company where she worked. Trump’s bodyguard invited her to Trump’s hotel for dinner and when she arrived at the room, she found Trump in his silk pajamas.

Speaking rapidly during her testimony, Daniels was frequently asked to slow down by the judge. She detailed her banter with Trump, describing him as “arrogant.” That prompted Trump to suggest she should spank him, she said.

Daniels said she asked Trump about his wife, Melania. He told her not to worry about that and that they “don’t even sleep in the same room.” She said she excused herself to go to the bathroom, and found Trump waiting for her on the bed when she returned.

She regretted her decisions that had led her there that night, and said she didn’t disclose her affair with Trump because she felt “ashamed.” The consensual tryst left her shaken, Daniels said, but she stayed in touch with Trump because he promised he’d help her get on his reality TV show, The Apprentice.

Daniels said hundreds of people knew of her relationship with Trump, but few knew they had sex. Her story briefly became public in a 2011 gossip blog post. But by 2016, she decided to accept a $130,000 payment from Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen to keep quiet about the affair.

Extorting money from Trump, as the former president has suggested, wasn’t her goal, Daniels testified.

“My motivation wasn’t money,” Daniels said. “It was to get the story out.”

Cross-Examination

Trump’s team used cross examination to portray Daniels as a liar who wanted to make money off a fake story about the former president.

Trump lawyer Susan Necheles accused Daniels at one point of making up her testimony as she went along, pointing to evidence that she’d told a Los Angeles lawyer she didn’t have sex with Trump, and that she told some entertainment news outlets that the story about the affair was false.

“You’re making it up as you sit there, right?” Necheles said.

Necheles suggested that Daniels was an extortionist and someone determined to avoid paying Trump more than $500,000 in legal fees she owed him.

“You’re looking to extort money from President Trump, right?” Necheles asked.

“False,” said Daniels.

The lawyer at one point got Daniels to say she hates Trump and that she hopes he’ll go to jail, seeking to convey to the jury that Daniels has biased feelings about Trump.

“Am I correct that you hate President Trump?” Necheles asked.

“Yes,” Daniels said.

“And you want him to go to jail?” Necheles asked.

“I want him to be held accountable,” Daniels said.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Drinking apple cider vinegar may help with weight loss but its health benefits are overstated
Maverick Life

Drinking apple cider vinegar may help with weight loss but its health benefits are overstated
What is known about Erf 15098, Victoria Street in George, the site of the deadly building collapse
Maverick News

What is known about Erf 15098, Victoria Street in George, the site of the deadly building collapse
West Coast mineral extraction raking in billions of rands while communities endure rising poverty
Maverick News

West Coast mineral extraction raking in billions of rands while communities endure rising poverty
Eastern Cape conservationist discovers eight new snake, gecko and frog species in the Okavango
DM168

Eastern Cape conservationist discovers eight new snake, gecko and frog species in the Okavango
MK founder asks IEC to ‘urgently remove’ Jacob Zuma from the party’s list of candidates
Maverick News

MK founder asks IEC to ‘urgently remove’ Jacob Zuma from the party’s list of candidates

TOP READS IN SECTION

Stormy Daniels testifies she had sex with Trump, defence attacks her credibility
Newsdeck

Stormy Daniels testifies she had sex with Trump, defence attacks her credibility
I have a picture for you! 27 April- 03 May 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 27 April- 03 May 2024
Gaza ceasefire uncertain, Israel vows to continue Rafah operation
Newsdeck

Gaza ceasefire uncertain, Israel vows to continue Rafah operation
Russia warns Britain it could strike back after Cameron remark on Ukraine
Newsdeck

Russia warns Britain it could strike back after Cameron remark on Ukraine
South Africa's Ramaphosa calls opposition flag-burning ad 'treasonous'
Newsdeck

South Africa's Ramaphosa calls opposition flag-burning ad 'treasonous'

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Daily Maverick needs your support

We're not asking you to pay for every article you read. We're asking you to support us so that we can keep doing what South Africa needs us to do. Without the support of our readers, we won't be able to keep going.

If you really can't afford the price of an extra cup of coffee a week, then know this: we will never force you to pay. We'e got your back and one day, you'll have ours.

SUPPORT DAILY MAVERICK
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Premier Debate: Gauten Edition Banner

Gauteng! Brace yourselves for The Premier Debate!

How will elected officials deal with Gauteng’s myriad problems of crime, unemployment, water supply, infrastructure collapse and potentially working in a coalition?

Come find out at the inaugural Daily Maverick Debate where Stephen Grootes will hold no punches in putting the hard questions to Gauteng’s premier candidates, on 9 May 2024 at The Forum at The Campus, Bryanston.