Business Maverick

ACQUISITION

Lesaka to buy payments processor Adumo for R1.59bn

Lesaka to buy payments processor Adumo for R1.59bn
Illustrative image: Adumo.com I Vecteezy I Supplied
By Neesa Moodley
08 May 2024
0

South African fintech and Nasdaq-listed Lesaka Technologies is set to buy payments processor Adumo for R1.59-billion, pending shareholder and regulatory approvals.

Lincoln Mali, chief executive of Lesaka Southern Africa, says Adumo’s customer base will provide Lesaka with access to more than 245,000 consumers and to payment technologies that can be incorporated into existing operations. “The pending acquisition of Adumo is another significant milestone for Lesaka as we build the top fintech platform in southern Africa,” he says.

Lesaka, which has a primary listing on the Nasdaq and a secondary listing on the JSE, offers cash management solutions, growth capital, card acquiring, bill payment technologies and value-added services to retail merchants as well as banking, lending and insurance solutions to consumers across southern Africa.

Steve Heilbron, head of corporate development at Lesaka, adds that the group is excited to welcome respected shareholders Apis and African Rainbow Capital. “The augmentation of product offerings broadens our value proposition and enhances our ability to be disruptive and solve for our merchants’ pain points.”

Lesaka

Lincoln Mali, chief executive of Lesaka Southern Africa. (Photo: Supplied)

The R1.59-billion payment will be settled through the combination of an issuance of just more than 17 million Lesaka shares to Adumo’s current ultimate shareholders, and R232-million in cash, funded by internal cash resources and external financing.

Adumo’s ultimate shareholders include Apis Growth Fund I, a private equity fund managed by Apis Partners LLP, African Rainbow Capital, the International Finance Corporation and Adumo management.

Adumo co-founder and chief executive Paul Kent says the combined offering was likely to be a “natural fit considering our respective strengths and technology offerings”. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of this year.

Lesaka’s ecosystem will serve 1.7 million active consumers and 119,000 merchants, and process more than R250-billion in throughput (R140-billion card, R100-billion value-added services and R110-billion cash) per year. The group will have more than 3,300 employees operating on the ground in South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zambia and Kenya. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Drinking apple cider vinegar may help with weight loss but its health benefits are overstated
Maverick Life

Drinking apple cider vinegar may help with weight loss but its health benefits are overstated
What is known about Erf 15098, Victoria Street in George, the site of the deadly building collapse
Maverick News

What is known about Erf 15098, Victoria Street in George, the site of the deadly building collapse
West Coast mineral extraction raking in billions of rands while communities endure rising poverty
Maverick News

West Coast mineral extraction raking in billions of rands while communities endure rising poverty
Eastern Cape conservationist discovers eight new snake, gecko and frog species in the Okavango
DM168

Eastern Cape conservationist discovers eight new snake, gecko and frog species in the Okavango
MK founder asks IEC to ‘urgently remove’ Jacob Zuma from the party’s list of candidates
Maverick News

MK founder asks IEC to ‘urgently remove’ Jacob Zuma from the party’s list of candidates

TOP READS IN SECTION

What is known about Erf 15098, Victoria Street in George, the site of the deadly building collapse
Maverick News

What is known about Erf 15098, Victoria Street in George, the site of the deadly building collapse
Eastern Cape conservationist discovers eight new snake, gecko and frog species in the Okavango
DM168

Eastern Cape conservationist discovers eight new snake, gecko and frog species in the Okavango
The DA flag ad — what was the opposition thinking? The party answers our burning questions
Maverick News

The DA flag ad — what was the opposition thinking? The party answers our burning questions
MK founder asks IEC to ‘urgently remove’ Jacob Zuma from the party’s list of candidates
Maverick News

MK founder asks IEC to ‘urgently remove’ Jacob Zuma from the party’s list of candidates
ActionSA Gauteng premier candidate and youth leader found safe after hijacking
South Africa

ActionSA Gauteng premier candidate and youth leader found safe after hijacking

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Daily Maverick needs your support

We're not asking you to pay for every article you read. We're asking you to support us so that we can keep doing what South Africa needs us to do. Without the support of our readers, we won't be able to keep going.

If you really can't afford the price of an extra cup of coffee a week, then know this: we will never force you to pay. We'e got your back and one day, you'll have ours.

SUPPORT DAILY MAVERICK
Become a Maverick Insider
Premier Debate: Gauten Edition Banner

Gauteng! Brace yourselves for The Premier Debate!

How will elected officials deal with Gauteng’s myriad problems of crime, unemployment, water supply, infrastructure collapse and potentially working in a coalition?

Come find out at the inaugural Daily Maverick Debate where Stephen Grootes will hold no punches in putting the hard questions to Gauteng’s premier candidates, on 9 May 2024 at The Forum at The Campus, Bryanston.