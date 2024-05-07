Sport

REFLECTION

SA’s flag symbolises success and unity on the sports fields and doesn’t deserve ‘burning’

SA’s flag symbolises success and unity on the sports fields and doesn’t deserve ‘burning’
Bongi Mbonambi celebrates with the South African flag following victory at the Rugby World Cup 2023. (Photo by Gaspafotos / MB Media / Getty Images)
By Craig Ray
07 May 2024
0

Literally hundreds of moments of sporting excellence accompanied by the rainbow flag have epitomised the best of the country over the past 30 years.

In 1991, I was tending bar at an establishment frequented by military men of the old South African Defence Force (SADF). This was a time of sweeping change in the country and as a young man, just out of school preparing for adulthood in a country that was no longer a pariah, excited me.

The unbanning of the ANC, the release of Nelson Mandela, and the promise of a return to international sport, among many other changes, meant hope for the country. Hope for young people such as me, and hope for so many others, who never had it. 

On this night, two officers – one a huge captain, at least two metres tall – and the other a short, stocky lieutenant, were in discussion about the future of the country. 

I didn’t understand it then, but as permanent force members of the SADF, they were probably frightened of what the future held. 

At this stage in the discourse of the country, there were reports of changing the name from South Africa to Azania and changing the flag. As we know now, the name never changed but the flag did. And it was the hot topic of discussion at the bar that night. 

The short officer was red and fuming. In Afrikaans, he declared that “the day that this country becomes Azania, and the day they change the flag, is the day I fight until the bitter end”. It was quite extreme stuff. 

The response of the hulking captain, who I can only presume, was raised in a similarly conservative community as the lieutenant, has always stayed with me.

“Ag, f**k man, it’s just a f***ing name, and it’s just some colours on a piece of material, it’s not worth dying over,” was his comeback in Afrikaans. It silenced the puce lieutenant as he mulled this idea. 

And that’s the thing with nationalistic symbols – some are willing to die for them, and some see them as nothing more than an abstract idea, not worth getting too worked up over, one way or the other. 

Riled up 

Which brings me to the DA’s “flag burning” advert this week. It’s got the country talking – mostly by those riled up about it, while many have also defended it. 

I’ve always been wary of nationalistic symbols because they can be manipulated by self-serving politicians for power in strategic moments. A bit like the DA just did. 

But as a sports journalist, and as someone who was afforded a career covering local and international sport because of the changes this country went through after its painful history, my association with the SA flag is intertwined with success and triumph. 

 

Wing Cheslin Kolbe proudly draped the South Africa flag over his shoulders during celebrations after the Boks won RWC 2023 in Paris. (Photo: Xavier Laine/Getty Images)

Cheslin Kolbe and Bongi Mbonambi draped in the South Africa flag, doing a lap of honour at the Stade de France after the Boks won Rugby World Cup 2023, is an abiding image of the tournament. 

Images of Josia Thugwane, Chad le Clos, Roland, Ryk, Darian and Lyndon, and Tatjana Schoenmaker (now Smith) and Natalie du Toit, among others, standing proudly under the flag after winning Olympic or Paralympic gold medals never fail to move me. 

Josia Thugwane (R) flies the SA flag high after winning the Marathon at the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta. (Photo: Mike Powell /Allsport)

TOKYO, JAPAN – JULY 23: Flag bearers Phumelela Luphumlo Mbande and Chad Le Clos of Team South Africa lead their team out during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Siya Kolisi cheers fans who came to catch a glimpse of the Springboks during the Rugby World Cup Trophy Tour in Johannesburg on 2 November 2023. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Siya Kolisi holding the trophy at O.R. Tambo International Airport in October 2023. The Springboks beat New Zealand in the final winning their 4th Rugby World Cup. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Pretoria, SOUTH AFRICA – NOVEMBER 02: Siya Kolisi during the Rugby World Cup 2023 Springbok Trophy Tour in on November 02, 2023 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images)

Literally hundreds of moments of sporting excellence accompanied by the rainbow flag over the past 30 years have epitomised the best of the country. 

“Burning” that emblem is, to my mind, not the best way to get a point across about state failure, because I associate and attach success and unity to the sight of the flag, rather than hate and corruption. 

The collapse of South Africa’s parastatals, the freefalling economy, the rising crime and the increasing sense of desperation and hopelessness of so many are symptoms of a failing state.

But the flag, especially in a sporting context, presents the exact opposite image. It’s a symbol of courage, determination, skill and good old South African grit. 

Unites us 

Many of us might not be proud of what’s happened and is happening in the country, but the flag is the thing that unites us. It certainly does not divide us. 

When national teams play, the stadiums are awash with the colours of the rainbow nation. 

That doesn’t mean people are oblivious to the problems in the country, because they aren’t. But we are all united in this struggle of being South African under one flag. It binds us. 

With the help of animation technology, symbolically “burning” the flag just sits uncomfortably. 

Much is failing in the country and the DA, or any other political party should point it out and strive to be better. The DA does a good job in the Western Cape, even an excellent job by comparison with the rest of the country. 

But the Western Cape also happens to be a part of the country that falls under the flag they “burned” for dramatic and shock effect. 

The flag is the one thing that evokes positive images of South Africa, mostly, but not exclusively linked to the excellence of sporting success in a country that routinely punches above its weight on fields and arenas globally. 

The flag might “only” be an emblem, but in 30 years, it’s been a symbol of far more good news in the country, than bad. That, to me, is the point that was missed. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Eastern Cape conservationist discovers eight new snake, gecko and frog species in the Okavango
DM168

Eastern Cape conservationist discovers eight new snake, gecko and frog species in the Okavango
Drinking apple cider vinegar may help with weight loss but its health benefits are overstated
Maverick Life

Drinking apple cider vinegar may help with weight loss but its health benefits are overstated
MK founder asks IEC to ‘urgently remove’ Jacob Zuma from the party’s list of candidates
Maverick News

MK founder asks IEC to ‘urgently remove’ Jacob Zuma from the party’s list of candidates
Six dead and 48 missing in devastating George building collapse
Maverick News

Six dead and 48 missing in devastating George building collapse
Under-threat Cape wild horses returned to their wetland home
DM168

Under-threat Cape wild horses returned to their wetland home

TOP READS IN SECTION

Eastern Cape conservationist discovers eight new snake, gecko and frog species in the Okavango
DM168

Eastern Cape conservationist discovers eight new snake, gecko and frog species in the Okavango
Government opens criminal cases against 26 municipalities over sewage pollution crisis
Maverick News

Government opens criminal cases against 26 municipalities over sewage pollution crisis
The DA flag ad — what was the opposition thinking? The party answers our burning questions
Maverick News

The DA flag ad — what was the opposition thinking? The party answers our burning questions
Under-threat Cape wild horses returned to their wetland home
DM168

Under-threat Cape wild horses returned to their wetland home
Shell confirms intention to divest from South African downstream operations
Maverick News

Shell confirms intention to divest from South African downstream operations

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Daily Maverick needs your support

We're not asking you to pay for every article you read. We're asking you to support us so that we can keep doing what South Africa needs us to do. Without the support of our readers, we won't be able to keep going.

If you really can't afford the price of an extra cup of coffee a week, then know this: we will never force you to pay. We'e got your back and one day, you'll have ours.

SUPPORT DAILY MAVERICK
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Premier Debate: Gauten Edition Banner

Gauteng! Brace yourselves for The Premier Debate!

How will elected officials deal with Gauteng’s myriad problems of crime, unemployment, water supply, infrastructure collapse and potentially working in a coalition?

Come find out at the inaugural Daily Maverick Debate where Stephen Grootes will hold no punches in putting the hard questions to Gauteng’s premier candidates, on 9 May 2024 at The Forum at The Campus, Bryanston.