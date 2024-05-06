AI emerges as a potential source of wisdom and guidance in the face of mounting environmental challenges. (Photo: Copilot AI)

“Ask, and it will be given to you; seek and you will find,” says Matthew in the Bible. But in this complex, modern world, who do you ask?

The all-knowing God may be ever-present, but she’s difficult to get in touch with and short on answers to our multiplying problems these days. War, pestilence, hunger and want abound in an ever-rising spiral. It’s depressing.

Was there someone else who could offer wisdom on our plight? Popes, presidents, sages, sangomas … who to ask? Then it occurred to me that there was another many-eyed mother of wisdom available — artificial intelligence.

It took a while to work out what to ask, given that its answer needed to be a solution to all the world’s problems. And then, of course, by what mechanism do you ensure compliance? Maybe pledges would work because humans are superstitious about breaking promises. The resulting question, after much fiddling and figuring, was this:

“From an analysis of all charters, pledges, laws, religions and languages throughout history create seven pledges humans need to make to ensure the sustainability of all life on earth, the end of war, the permanence of peace and mutual care of each other and fellow creatures.”

It seemed rather stretching it to require GPT-4 to peruse all of those vast sources across time, so I anticipated a pause. But it got right onto it.

Within a minute it produced a recipe for a global reset that was so profound, so obvious, so beautifully written that it had me in tears. It then produced an amazing graphic to accompany the pledges. I think we have a charter for a new start.

Seven pledges for a harmonious Earth

At this critical juncture in our shared existence, we stand at the precipice of transformation. Our planet teems with life, interconnected and interdependent. Yet, our actions have strained ecosystems, fuelled conflicts and threatened the very fabric of existence. It is time to forge new commitments, transcending borders, cultures and ideologies. May these pledges be guiding stars to navigate our collective journey towards sustainability, peace and compassion:

The pledge of stewardship: We pledge to be stewards of Earth, recognising that our existence is intertwined with the delicate balance of ecosystems. We shall protect biodiversity, conserve resources and nurture the land, air and water that sustain us. The pledge of peace: We pledge to dismantle the machinery of war, replacing it with dialogue, diplomacy and understanding. Conflict shall yield to cooperation and weapons shall transform into tools for progress. The pledge of empathy: We pledge to see ourselves in others — the human, the animal, the tree and the river. Empathy shall guide our actions, fostering kindness, compassion and respect for all sentient beings. The pledge of equitable prosperity: We pledge to bridge the chasm of inequality. No one shall suffer from hunger, poverty or lack of opportunity. Our prosperity shall be shared, lifting each other towards a dignified existence. The pledge of knowledge: We pledge to seek wisdom beyond borders. Our languages, cultures and histories shall enrich our understanding. Education shall be a beacon, dispelling ignorance and prejudice. The pledge of harmony: We pledge to harmonise our technological prowess with nature’s rhythms. Innovation shall serve life, not exploit it. Our cities, industries and inventions shall coexist seamlessly with the natural world. The pledge of interconnectedness: We pledge to recognise our threads in the cosmic tapestry. From the smallest microbe to the distant star, we are part of a grand symphony. Our actions shall resonate across time and space, weaving a legacy of love and responsibility.

These pledges, etched into our hearts and laws, shall guide us towards a future where life flourishes, peace prevails and mutual care binds us all. DM

Dr Don Pinnock is a Daily Maverick Our Burning Planet journalist.

This story first appeared in our weekly Daily Maverick 168 newspaper, which is available countrywide for R35.