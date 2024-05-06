Glencore says its Rhovan vanadium operations near Brits have been disrupted by 'community protests' since 29 April. (Screen grab: YouTube)

‘Glencore Ferroalloys confirms that without any prior notice, and without permission in terms of the Gatherings Act, No. 205 of 1993 (Gatherings Act), community members of the Bakwena Ba Mogopa community in Bethanie unlawfully blocked the R556 road leading to its Rhovan Operations,” the global mining and trading giant said in response to Daily Maverick’s queries.

“The roads leading to the Rhovan operations have been blocked by the group of protesters since Monday, 29 April 2024. This blockade has had the effect of preventing both access to and exit out of the Rhovan Operations by staff and contractors. This unlawful restriction has had a negative effect on the ability of the Rhovan Operations to continue with its normal operations.”

Glencore said no grievances or demands have been formally made and it was not clear who was speaking for the “community”.

This fits a pattern of such outbreaks of social unrest in mining communities which periodically disrupt the industry. Often shadowy elements and “procurement mafias” gin up “community protests” in a bid to shake down mining companies. It is also the case that communities have legitimate grievances which are exploited for such purposes.

But this incident seems to stand out for its duration – it has been rumbling on for more than a week – and the apparent lack of clarity around the demands.

Daily Maverick was alerted to the saga by an email sent by a source.

“Tensions are running high. No talks are happening. Police presence is worrying. We don’t want another Marikana,” the source said.

Attempts to follow up with the source have been unsuccessful.

“Despite this unlawful conduct, Rhovan management has reasonably indicated to the leaders of the protest, as with any stakeholders, that they are prepared to engage with all aggrieved parties through existing and recognised structures,” Glencore said.

“However, no such engagements can take place in the face of hostile and unlawful behaviour. To date, Glencore has not received any formal correspondence tabling the grievances or demands of the protesters or explaining exactly who are the bodies (if any) they represent.”

The SABC has reported that the protesters want mine management to prioritise local jobs.

It is also the latest such incident to rock a major global mining company in South Africa, raising the “investment risk” profile of the country in unflattering ways.

Richards Bay Minerals, a unit of global mining group Rio Tinto, has faced such unrest in the past – unrest that put a $463-million expansion project on hold.

Such protests seem to have ebbed over the past year in flashpoint regions in North West and Limpopo, but industry executives have warned that they expect them to possibly flare up in the run-up to the 29 May elections.

Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman said last month that “community members” were even extorting the industry to sponsor golf days.

The incident unfolding at Glencore may be a one-off, or it could be a sign that things are heating up.

“Glencore Ferroalloys will continue to work with all affected stakeholders and authorities to come to a peaceful solution, and affirms its commitment to uphold human rights, by dealing with the community safely and transparently,” Glencore said. DM