Newsdeck

Newsdeck

French bakers make world’s longest baguette, beating Italy

French bakers make world’s longest baguette, beating Italy
epa10339197 French baguettes are on display to be sold in The French Bastards bakery in Paris, France, 30 November 2022. The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization UNESCO announced that French baguette gets world heritage status. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT
By Reuters
05 May 2024
0

PARIS, May 5 (Reuters) - French bakers cooked the world's longest baguette on Sunday at 140.53 metres (461 ft), reclaiming a record for one of the nation's best-known emblems taken by Italy for five years.

The baguette, about 235 times longer than the traditional one, was made in Suresnes in the suburbs of Paris during an event for the French confederation of bakers and pastry chefs.

The previous longest baguette of 132.62 meters was baked in the Italian city of Como in June 2019.

To better that, the French bakers began kneading and shaping the dough at 3 a.m. before putting it in a specially-built slow-moving oven on wheels.

“Everything has been validated, we are all very happy to have beaten this record and that it was done in France,” Anthony Arrigault, one of the bakers, said after the baguette was approved by the Guinness World Records judge.

Part of the baguette, which had to be at least 5 cm thick throughout, was cut and shared with the public.

The rest was to be given to homeless people.

The traditional French baguette must be about 60 cm long, be made from wheat flour, water, salt and yeast only, and weigh about 250 grammes, according to the official regulation.

(Reporting by Louise Dalmasso, writing by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Internal strife after UCT Student Representative Council spends R100k on Koko and Mpofu lecture
Maverick News

Internal strife after UCT Student Representative Council spends R100k on Koko and Mpofu lecture
Healthcare in critical condition — three health reforms the new government must prioritise
South Africa

Healthcare in critical condition — three health reforms the new government must prioritise
Military Festival Celebrations at Voortrekker Monument, and more from around the world
Maverick Life

Military Festival Celebrations at Voortrekker Monument, and more from around the world
AirFryday: Glazed carrots in your air fryer, with a rosemary trick
TGIFood

AirFryday: Glazed carrots in your air fryer, with a rosemary trick
Expulsions from MK party point to deep instability and mistrust
DM168

Expulsions from MK party point to deep instability and mistrust

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 27 April- 03 May 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 27 April- 03 May 2024
UK's new climate action plan unlawful, London's High Court rules
Newsdeck

UK's new climate action plan unlawful, London's High Court rules
BHP’s Biggest Rivals Sit on the Sidelines of Anglo M&A Drama
Newsdeck

BHP’s Biggest Rivals Sit on the Sidelines of Anglo M&A Drama
I have a picture for you! 20 April- 26 April 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 20 April- 26 April 2024
Trump Media’s Accounting Firm Accused of Fraud, Fined $14 Million
Newsdeck

Trump Media’s Accounting Firm Accused of Fraud, Fined $14 Million

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options