Aiden Markram of South Africa. The Proteas will face Sri Lanka in two Tests in Durban and Gqeberha, followed by six white-ball matches against Pakistan in December. (Photo: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)

Having only played one Test match at home so far this year, South Africa only have three more scheduled for the year after Cricket South Africa (CSA) unveiled the 2024/2025 home schedule on Friday.

Subcontinent side Sri Lanka is set to arrive on South African shores at the backend of November for a two-match Test series before Pakistan face the same task a month later with six white-ball matches against the latter in between.

That’s as far as the home fixtures go for the Proteas men — outside of three 50-over and two four-day matches for the ‘A’ side in August and September — as CSA attempt to keep 30 days open in the calendar across January and February for the SA20.

The red-ball series against Pakistan will be the last Test series in the country for over a year with the next, against Australia, set to take place in September and October of 2026, according to the Future Tours Programme.

South Africa’s next Test match, after Pakistan, is scheduled to take place in June next year against neighbours Zimbabwe in Zimbabwe. Although, the Proteas are still in with a chance of qualifying for the World Test Championship final which takes place the same month.

Venues

Wanderers in Johannesburg won’t play host to any of the four scheduled Test matches across the summer. Although it will host the annual Pink Day ODI against Pakistan on 22 December.

The Proteas will take on Sri Lanka in the first Test at Kingsmead Stadium in Durban from 27 November to 1 December, before St George’s Park in Gqeberha hosts the second Test from 5 to 9 December.

The side then plays three T20Is from 10 to 14 December. The ODI outfit will then play in as many ODIs from 17 to 22 December.

The men’s final assignment of the summer will be a two-match Test series against Pakistan, starting with the Boxing Day Test at SuperSport Park in Centurion from 26 to 30 December, before Temba Bavuma’s side head to Cape Town for the New Year’s Test at Newlands Cricket Ground from 3 to 7 January.

England inbound

England women will visit South Africa across November and December for a multi-format tour, a reverse tour of the one South Africa embarked on in 2022 when they went winless across the tour.

The Test match, scheduled for 15–18 December at Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein will be the first women’s Test in the country since 2002 and the first Test match in Bloemfontein since 2017.

“As we eagerly anticipate the 2024/25 home international season, it once again holds the promise of exhilarating encounters,” CSA CEO, Pholetsi Moseki said.

“As we open our doors to esteemed cricketing nations like Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and England, we not only showcase the talent and competitiveness of South African cricket but also celebrate the global appeal and camaraderie inherent in our beloved sport.

“These fixtures serve as a platform to not just compete, but to foster bonds between nations, uniting players and fans alike in the shared love for cricket.” DM

Full home schedule:

South Africa ‘A’ Tour against Sri Lanka ‘A’

One-Day Matches

Saturday, 31 August

South Africa A vs Sri Lanka A – JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom

Monday, 2 September

South Africa A vs Sri Lanka A – JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom

Wednesday, 4 September

South Africa A vs Sri Lanka A – JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom

Four-Day Matches

8 – 11 September

South Africa A vs Sri Lanka A – Kimberley Oval, Kimberley

15 – 18 September

South Africa A vs Sri Lanka A – Willowmoore Park, Benoni

Proteas Men’s Inbound Tour against Sri Lanka

Test Series

27 November – 1 December at 09:30

South Africa vs Sri Lanka – Kingsmead Stadium, Durban

5 – 9 December at 10:30

South Africa vs Sri Lanka – St George’s Park, Gqeberha

Proteas Men Inbound Tour against Pakistan

T20I Series

Tuesday, 10 December at 18:00

South Africa vs Pakistan – Kingsmead Stadium, Durban

Friday, 13 December at 18:00

South Africa vs Pakistan – SuperSport Park, Centurion

Saturday, 14 December at 18:00

South Africa vs Pakistan – Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

ODI Series

Tuesday, 17 December at 14:00

South Africa vs Pakistan – Boland Park, Paarl

Thursday, 19 December at 14:00

South Africa vs Pakistan – Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town

Sunday, 22 December at 14:00 – Pink Day

South Africa vs Pakistan – Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

Test Series

26 – 30 December at 10:00

South Africa vs Pakistan – SuperSport Park, Centurion

3 – 7 January at 10:30

South Africa vs Pakistan – Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town

Proteas Women Inbound Tour against England

T20I Series

Sunday, 24 November at 14:00

South Africa vs England – Buffalo Park Cricket Stadium, East London

Wednesday, 27 November at 18:00

South Africa vs England – Willowmoore Park, Benoni

Saturday, 30 November at 18:00

South Africa vs England – SuperSport Park, Centurion

ODI Series

Wednesday, 4 December at 14:00

South Africa vs England – Kimberley Oval, Kimberley

Sunday, 8 December at 10:00 – Black Day

South Africa vs England – Kingsmead Stadium, Durban

Wednesday, 11 December at 14:00

South Africa vs England – JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom

Test

15 – 18 December at 10:30

South Africa vs England – Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein