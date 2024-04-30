Sport

FRESH FACES

Uncapped Rickelton and Baartman crack the nod for Proteas T20 World Cup squad

Uncapped Rickelton and Baartman crack the nod for Proteas T20 World Cup squad
Proteas white ball coach Rob Walter made no real surprises with his selections for the T20 World Cup. (Photo: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images)
By Keanan Hemmonsbey
30 Apr 2024
0

Proteas white-ball coach Rob Walter announced his T20 World Cup squad on Tuesday.

There were no real surprises in Proteas white-ball coach Rob Walter’s 15-man squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in West Indies and USA from 1-29 June.

The most noticeable omission is that of domestic stalwart Rassie van der Dussen, who has scored the second most runs in T20 cricket this year, only behind Pakistan skipper Babar Azam — they’re also the only two to have smacked over 1,000 runs so far this calendar year.

But according to Walter, the top-order positions for the World Cup are all occupied by players who have done the hard yards.

“Reeza (Hendricks) has been a star performer for us in T20 cricket,” Walter told the media on Tuesday.

“Quinny (de Kock), we’ve seen him do it time and time again for us…

“Ryan Rickelton has had two outstanding competitions where he has played the brand of cricket where we are looking to play. And then we’re going to (captain) Aiden Markram… that will be the top order,” the coach explained.

Rickelton joins death over specialist Ottniel Baartman in the World Cup squad as the only two uncapped players at T20I level but both have been in thunderous form — finishing as the highest run scorer and highest wicket-taker, respectively, in the SA20.

Ottniel Baartman, Proteas

Fast bowler Ottniel Baartman, seen here playing for the Dolphins during the CSA T20 Challenge, has been included in the Proteas’ squad for the T20 World Cup. (Photo: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images)

Bowling stocks

Nandre Burger, who made his international debut for South Africa in all three formats in December last year, along with Lungi Ngidi, who recently returned from injury, have been chosen as the two travelling reserves.

Fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada, Gerald Coetzee, Anrich Nortje — who has been struggling for form since returning from injury — have been chosen ahead of Burger and Ngidi.

According to Walter, the x-factor Nortje offers with his express pace was the deciding factor in his final selection. Marco Jansen is also in the squad to provide an all-rounder option.

Walter has opted to take three spinners along to the Caribbean and US, where the wickets are expected to grip and turn — particularly in the West Indies.

The ever-dependable Keshav Maharaj along with Bjorn Fortuin and Tabraiz Shamsi have cracked the nod for those roles.

Ryan Rickelton, Proteas

Ryan Rickelton has been rewarded for his consistent form with the bat, by earning Proteas selection for the T20 World Cup. (Photo: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

West Indies tour

The Proteas play a three-match T20I series against West Indies prior to the tournament kicking off at the start of June. However, several national players currently battling it out in the Indian Premier League (IPL) will not be available for selection for the series.

Walter, has therefore, selected a provision squad for that series, with changes expected as player availability becomes clearer closer to the time.

“This group will change and have players added to it when management is aware of IPL player availability,” a Cricket South Africa statement read.

Rickelton and Baartman are both in the provisional squad so look likely to make their international debut before the global showpiece. DM

South Africa squad – ICC Men’s T20 World Cup West Indies and USA

Aiden Markram (captain, Titans), Ottniel Baartman (Dolphins), Gerald Coetzee (Titans), Quinton de Kock (Titans), Bjorn Fortuin (Lions), Reeza Hendricks (Lions), Marco Jansen (Warriors), Heinrich Klaasen (Titans), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), David Miller (Dolphins), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Kagiso Rabada (Lions) Ryan Rickelton (Lions), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans) and Tristan Stubbs (Warriors)

South Africa T20I provisional squad against West Indies

Ottniel Baartman (Dolphins), Matthew Breetzke (Warriors), Bjorn Fortuin (Lions), Reeza Hendricks (Lions), Patrick Kruger (Warriors), Wiaan Mulder (Lions), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Nqaba Peter (Lions), Ryan Rickelton (Lions), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans) and Rassie van der Dussen (Lions).

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

The ANC, the megachurch and the mystery of the R200m money flows (Part One)
Maverick News

The ANC, the megachurch and the mystery of the R200m money flows (Part One)
Joshlin Smith missing for 11 weeks – what we know so far
Maverick News

Joshlin Smith missing for 11 weeks – what we know so far
Eskom offers signs of hope that the power crisis has turned a corner
Maverick News

Eskom offers signs of hope that the power crisis has turned a corner
Snuffed out — Starlink’s South African customers out in the cold as Musk’s company terminates unapproved service
Business Maverick

Snuffed out — Starlink’s South African customers out in the cold as Musk’s company terminates unapproved service
Lawyer testifies that Nafiz Modack hired him to represent hitman and other alleged gangsters
Maverick News

Lawyer testifies that Nafiz Modack hired him to represent hitman and other alleged gangsters

TOP READS IN SECTION

Election Alignment: ANC-EFF coalition pact for Gauteng government is a given
Maverick News

Election Alignment: ANC-EFF coalition pact for Gauteng government is a given
The ANC, the megachurch and the mystery of the R200m money flows (Part One)
Maverick News

The ANC, the megachurch and the mystery of the R200m money flows (Part One)
Joshlin Smith missing for 11 weeks – what we know so far
Maverick News

Joshlin Smith missing for 11 weeks – what we know so far
Thirty years after democracy, fed-up Northern Cape residents thirst for more
Maverick News

Thirty years after democracy, fed-up Northern Cape residents thirst for more
Eskom offers signs of hope that the power crisis has turned a corner
Maverick News

Eskom offers signs of hope that the power crisis has turned a corner

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Daily Maverick needs your support

We're not asking you to pay for every article you read. We're asking you to support us so that we can keep doing what South Africa needs us to do. Without the support of our readers, we won't be able to keep going.

If you really can't afford the price of an extra cup of coffee a week, then know this: we will never force you to pay. We'e got your back and one day, you'll have ours.

SUPPORT DAILY MAVERICK
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Premier Debate: Gauten Edition Banner

Gauteng! Brace yourselves for The Premier Debate!

How will elected officials deal with Gauteng’s myriad problems of crime, unemployment, water supply, infrastructure collapse and potentially working in a coalition?

Come find out at the inaugural Daily Maverick Debate where Stephen Grootes will hold no punches in putting the hard questions to Gauteng’s premier candidates, on 9 May 2024 at The Forum at The Campus, Bryanston.