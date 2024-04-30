TGIFOOD

The Foodie’s Wife’s kudu biltong and onion quickbread

No loafing around: The Foodie’s Wife’s kudu biltong and onion quickbread. 29 April 2024. (Photo: Tony Jackman)
By Tony Jackman
30 Apr 2024
The addition of fine kudu biltong dust to The Foodie’s Wife’s popular quickbread, along with chopped onion, turned out a delicious result.

We’re about to introduce a weekly soup recipe to get you through the winter that’s just around the corner, though we’re getting an early start as this autumn is already proving to be quite chilly.

Here’s a loaf that is ideal for enjoying with a winter soup, so store this one to come back to often when the weather turns. It’s quick and easy to make.

In Cradock at the weekend we celebrated the annual Karoo Food Festival, and a regular there is Pierre van Vuuren, always accompanied by his charming wife, aptly named Charma. Their business is Kwando Karoo, based in the triangle between Hofmeyr, Steynsburg and Middelburg, and Pierre makes the most wonderful kudu salami, as well as selling kudu biltong dust.

Biltong dust can be variable. Sometimes it’s ground too coarsely for us in a fine pate or in a soup. But Kwando’s biltong dust is just right, somehow still being soft despite its inevitable and unavoidable (and necessary) dryness.

I asked Di how she felt about adapting her bread recipe to include biltong dust and, nodding, she added, “and onion”. That’s a perfect combination. Here’s the result.

(Makes 1 loaf)

Ingredients

500g self raising flour

500ml buttermilk

pinch of salt

50g (or to taste) of biltong dust

half an onion (or one small onion), finely chopped

25ml water

Method

Mix all the ingredients together and then add 25ml water to the buttermilk container. Shake to mix and add to the mixture.

The texture will be sticky and stiff… drop into a standard bread tin (greased with Spray & Cook) and shape the top by using a tablespoon dipped in water.

Bake at 180℃ for 50 minutes to an hour, until golden brown.

Try it toasted and buttered generously. Marmite goes well with it too. DM

Tony Jackman is Galliova Food Writer 2023, jointly with TGIFood columnist Anna Trapido. Order his book, foodSTUFF, here

Follow Tony Jackman on Instagram @tony_jackman_cooks.

