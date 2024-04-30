Newsdeck

Gun battle

Four law enforcement officers killed in North Carolina, police say

Four law enforcement officers killed in North Carolina, police say
Police officers work in the Hedingham residential neighborhood in Raleigh, North Carolina, USA, 13 October 2022. EPA-EFE/VEASEY CONWAY
By Reuters
30 Apr 2024
0

April 29 (Reuters) - Four law enforcement officers were shot to death and four others were wounded on Monday in a gun battle that erupted while they were serving a fugitive arrest warrant at a house in Charlotte, North Carolina, authorities said.

The fugitive, who opened fire on officers as they arrived at the residence, was himself fatally shot during the gunfight, and two other suspects were arrested after an ensuing standoff, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

President Biden was briefed on the incident and has spoken with North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, the White House said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department chief Johnny Jennings said at a news conference that three of the officers who were killed were part of a U.S. Marshals Task Force, consisting of officers from multiple agencies. The fourth officer who died was with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

In a press conference late Monday, Jennings identified Joshua Eyer, who served with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for six years, as the fourth officer killed.

A U.S. Justice Department statement said one of the four slain officers was a deputy U.S. marshal.

“Today is an absolute tragic day for the city of Charlotte and for the profession of law enforcement,” Jennings said. “Today we lost some heroes who were out to just keep our community safe.”

The U.S. Marshals Task Force officers who were killed were attempting to serve a warrant for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. They arrived at a residence where the suspect was located, and he began firing on the officers, Jennings said. They returned fire, and the suspect was killed in the front yard.

The officers then took gunfire from inside the house. After a tense standoff, a SWAT team cleared the house and took two people who were inside into custody. Jennings said it is believed at least one of them had fired on the officers.

In response to the shooting, Biden on Monday called for additional action to combat gun violence in the United States.

“Leaders in Congress need to step up so that we ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, require safe storage of guns, and pass universal background checks and a national red flag law”, Biden said in a statement.

(Reporting by Brad Brooks in Longmont, Colorado, and Jasper Ward in Washington;

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

The ANC, the megachurch and the mystery of the R200m money flows (Part One)
Maverick News

The ANC, the megachurch and the mystery of the R200m money flows (Part One)
Joshlin Smith missing for 11 weeks – what we know so far
Maverick News

Joshlin Smith missing for 11 weeks – what we know so far
Eskom offers signs of hope that the power crisis has turned a corner
Maverick News

Eskom offers signs of hope that the power crisis has turned a corner
Snuffed out — Starlink’s South African customers out in the cold as Musk’s company terminates unapproved service
Business Maverick

Snuffed out — Starlink’s South African customers out in the cold as Musk’s company terminates unapproved service
Lawyer testifies that Nafiz Modack hired him to represent hitman and other alleged gangsters
Maverick News

Lawyer testifies that Nafiz Modack hired him to represent hitman and other alleged gangsters

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 20 April- 26 April 2024
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 20 April- 26 April 2024
Houthis attack four ships in Indian Ocean, Red Sea
Newsdeck

Houthis attack four ships in Indian Ocean, Red Sea
French actor Gerard Depardieu to be tried in October over alleged sexual assaults
Newsdeck

French actor Gerard Depardieu to be tried in October over alleged sexual assaults
Coca-Cola Gears Up for IPO of $8 Billion Africa Bottling Arm
Newsdeck

Coca-Cola Gears Up for IPO of $8 Billion Africa Bottling Arm
Tyson v Paul sanctioned as professional fight
Newsdeck

Tyson v Paul sanctioned as professional fight

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Daily Maverick needs your support

We're not asking you to pay for every article you read. We're asking you to support us so that we can keep doing what South Africa needs us to do. Without the support of our readers, we won't be able to keep going.

If you really can't afford the price of an extra cup of coffee a week, then know this: we will never force you to pay. We'e got your back and one day, you'll have ours.

SUPPORT DAILY MAVERICK
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Premier Debate: Gauten Edition Banner

Gauteng! Brace yourselves for The Premier Debate!

How will elected officials deal with Gauteng’s myriad problems of crime, unemployment, water supply, infrastructure collapse and potentially working in a coalition?

Come find out at the inaugural Daily Maverick Debate where Stephen Grootes will hold no punches in putting the hard questions to Gauteng’s premier candidates, on 9 May 2024 at The Forum at The Campus, Bryanston.