US Senate passes Ukraine aid, arms shipments to resume in days

Ukraine sympathisers fly a Ukrainian flag outside as the Senate works through the weekend on a $95.3-billion foreign aid bill with assistance for Ukraine and Israel at the U.S. Capitol on 11 February 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images)
By Bloomberg
24 Apr 2024
The Senate passed a long-delayed $95-billion emergency aid package for Ukraine and other besieged US allies, clearing the way for resumed arms shipments to Kyiv within days.

The Defence Department is prepared to swiftly move artillery shells and air defense munitions as part of an initial $1-billion tranche of new aid, US officials said. President Joe Biden is expected to quickly sign the assistance package and the US can tap supplies already in Europe to expedite the help. 

Painful shortages in weapons, along with a dire need for more air defence systems, have pushed Ukraine’s fighting forces close to a breaking point, raising the risk of a Russian breakthrough more than two years after the invasion began.

Biden, in a statement shortly after the vote, said he planned to sign the legislation on Wednesday “as soon as it reaches my desk” — and address the American public.

“The need is urgent: for Ukraine, facing unrelenting bombardment from Russia; for Israel, which just faced unprecedented attacks from Iran; for refugees and those impacted by conflicts and natural disasters around the world, including in Gaza, Sudan, and Haiti; and for our partners seeking security and stability in the Indo-Pacific,” Biden said.

Read More: TikTok Ban-or-Divest Bill Set to Be Signed by Biden Into Law

The popular TikTok social media app also faces a US ban under the legislation unless Bytedance Ltd divests within 360 days, a provision the China-based corporate parent says it will fight in US courts.

The 79-18 Senate vote on Tuesday night ended a congressional impasse over aid Biden requested six months ago, a delay that has highlighted growing isolationism in the Republican Party and undermined the credibility of US global strategic commitments. 

“Better late than never,” said Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, who backed the assistance package. “We don’t have to give up on Ukraine, and we’re not going to.”

Read More: Senate Sends Aid Package With Iran Oil Sanctions to Biden

Senate approval of the package was a foregone conclusion after the House overwhelmingly approved the bill on a 311 to 112 bipartisan vote. Speaker Mike Johnson pressed forward with legislation even though a majority of lawmakers in his own Republican party opposed it.

The $61-billion for Ukraine includes $13-billion to replenish US stockpiles for weapons already provided and $14-billion for US-made defence systems to be given to Ukraine. It also has $7-billion for US military operations in the region. The bill’s $9.5-billion in economic assistance to Ukraine comes in the form of a loan that the president can fully forgive after the next election.

Read More: US House Passes $95 Billion to Aid Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan

The loan idea was first floated by Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, and was a key tweak to the legislation made by House GOP leaders.  

That bill also includes aid for Israel and Taiwan. It allows the confiscation of Russian dollar assets to help fund assistance to Ukraine.

