Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Tesla speeds up plan for cheaper cars, calming fears about strategy

Tesla speeds up plan for cheaper cars, calming fears about strategy
Tesla Motors unveils a Tesla Model X crossover utility vehicle during the International Future Auto Expo at the exhibition and convention center in the southeastern city of Daegu, South Korea, 1 November 2018. The company plans to enter the market for affordable vehicles. (Photo: EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT)
By Bloomberg
24 Apr 2024
0

Tesla is accelerating the launch of less-expensive cars in a bid to revive sagging demand following another disappointing quarter.

The electric-vehicle maker aims to start production of new models as soon as this year, well ahead of the late-2025 timing it had previously pledged. The decision sent shares soaring 13% late on Tuesday, stemming what has been the worst rout among stocks in the S&P 500 Index this year.

The news overshadowed a big shortfall in Tesla’s first-quarter earnings, sales and margins. CEO Elon Musk is betting that lower-priced models will drive up demand for EVs, which has slowed globally and forced other automakers to rethink their electrification plans. It’ll also help sustain the company as it works to bring some of Musk’s lofty ideas into reality, including a fleet of autonomous robotaxis, a ride-hailing service and humanoid robots.

“What matters is investors have some spark of hope that growth will re-accelerate next year,” said Gene Munster, managing partner at Deepwater Asset Management. “For the believers, he gave them enough to continue to stay the course.”

In a call with analysts, Musk also took a dig at rivals like General Motors Co. and Ford Motor Co., which have paced EV production and moved to reboot their offerings of gas-electric hybrids.

“The EV adoption rate globally is under pressure and a lot of other auto manufacturers are pulling back on EVs and pursuing plug-in hybrids instead,” he said. “This is not the right strategy.” 

Tesla’s own strategy has been muddled for much of 2024. It spent the last year slashing prices across its lineup in an effort to boost sales volume, only to find demand for its vehicles slowed. 

Investors have been worried that Tesla had killed plans for a long-promised, $25,000 car as Musk pursued his robotaxi vision. Now Tesla says it’s accelerating low cost plans — and can build the new cars at existing factories.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Tesla’s “more affordable models” pledge on Tuesday was a reference to the long-discussed low-cost car, or if it refers to efforts to drive down costs of the existing Model 3 and Y.

“I think we have said all that we will on that front,” Musk said when asked for more details about the cheaper models.

Tesla gave no timeline, but said it’s continuing to pursue a new module-based “unboxed” manufacturing process for its promised robotaxi model. In a reflection of leaner times, Tesla noted those new models will be built on existing manufacturing lines at current factories to maximize capacity and grow “prudently.”

The company has said it will unveil its robotaxi, which Musk referred to as the Cybercab, on 8 August.

The carmaker remains the dominant EV maker in the US market, but its earnings have been under pressure for several quarters. Tesla’s automotive gross margin — a key measure of profitability — was 16.4% in the first quarter, smaller than the 17.6% Wall Street expected. That’s far from the 30% peak margin it reported at the start of 2022.

Tesla’s adjusted earnings per share came to 45 cents in the first three months of the year, compared with Wall Street’s expectation of 52 cents a share. Revenue fell 9% to $21.3-billion, in line with its first year-over-year drop in deliveries since 2020. That was short of the $22.3-billion analysts expected.

Meanwhile, Tesla’s global vehicle inventory rose to 28 days, nearly double the 15 days at the end of the last quarter. The metric captures how long it takes for a car company to move vehicles off its lots. The company’s chief financial officer Vaibhav Taneja told investors on the call that the growth in inventories is a temporary setback.

“We expect the inventory build to reverse in the second quarter and free cash flow to return to positive” territory, Taneja said.

The Austin-based EV maker kept its near-term growth expectations in check, saying deliveries may be lower than last year. 

Earlier this month, Tesla initiated its largest-ever round of layoffs, cutting more than 10% of positions — though Bloomberg has reported the company may ultimately let go some 20% of its staff. At the same time, two senior executives quit, raising questions about who is in charge of key initiatives. Another executive, Tesla’s head of investor relations, Martin Viecha, said on Tuesday’s that call he was resigning.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

‘Civil War’ review — an eerily familiar dystopian perspective that captures last of US
Maverick News

‘Civil War’ review — an eerily familiar dystopian perspective that captures last of US
No joy for Springboks and Kolisi at Laureus World Sports Awards
South Africa

No joy for Springboks and Kolisi at Laureus World Sports Awards
‘Steroid King’ murder trial hears how crooked cop protected violent debt collector
Maverick News

‘Steroid King’ murder trial hears how crooked cop protected violent debt collector
The King Am I — MK’s incendiary manifesto manifests grinding contempt for SA’s democracy and Constitution
South Africa

The King Am I — MK’s incendiary manifesto manifests grinding contempt for SA’s democracy and Constitution
Campaigners for Zuma's MK Party make their presence felt during Ramaphosa's KZN walkabout
Maverick News

Campaigners for Zuma's MK Party make their presence felt during Ramaphosa's KZN walkabout

TOP READS IN SECTION

Denel places finance head honchos on precautionary suspension
South Africa

Denel places finance head honchos on precautionary suspension
After the Bell — does South Africa need another two banks?
South Africa

After the Bell — does South Africa need another two banks?
Shimmer of hope — what’s behind another gold rush in South Africa
Business Maverick

Shimmer of hope — what’s behind another gold rush in South Africa
On the wealth-happiness horizon, how much money is enough?
South Africa

On the wealth-happiness horizon, how much money is enough?
High court orders Nkomazi Municipality to stop fouling Komatipoort, Crocodile River with sewage
Business Maverick

High court orders Nkomazi Municipality to stop fouling Komatipoort, Crocodile River with sewage

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Daily Maverick needs your support

We're not asking you to pay for every article you read. We're asking you to support us so that we can keep doing what South Africa needs us to do. Without the support of our readers, we won't be able to keep going.

If you really can't afford the price of an extra cup of coffee a week, then know this: we will never force you to pay. We'e got your back and one day, you'll have ours.

SUPPORT DAILY MAVERICK
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Daily Maverick Elections Toolbox

Feeling powerless in politics?

Equip yourself with the tools you need for an informed decision this election. Get the Elections Toolbox with shareable party manifesto guide.