Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Australia’s spy chief warns AI set to inflame radicalisation

Australia’s spy chief warns AI set to inflame radicalisation
Australian spy chief Mike Burgess. (Photo: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg)
By Bloomberg
24 Apr 2024
0

Australia’s domestic intelligence chief warned that artificial intelligence is likely to dramatically improve the capabilities of the nation’s enemies — resulting in increased espionage, disinformation and radicalisation.

The internet is already “the world’s most potent incubator of extremism,” Mike Burgess, director-general of the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation, said in excerpts of a speech to be delivered on Wednesday. “AI is likely to make radicalisation easier and faster.”

ASIO reckons artificial intelligence “will allow a step change” in the capabilities of Australia’s enemies, Burgess added.

His comments echo sentiments from the heads of the US’s FBI and Britain’s MI5 about terrorists exploiting the enormous potential of the technology, saying last October that it brings a level of threat never previously encountered. But Burgess also highlighted the conundrum as it also opens huge opportunities.

“The way I see it, AI is HOT: equal parts Hype, Opportunity and Threat,” he said, according to the excerpts of his speech to the National Press Club.

The Australian government is moving toward imposing mandatory restrictions on the development and use of AI, creating a panel of legal and scientific experts in February to inform future policy.

Burgess also called on technology companies to work with agencies to establish lawful access for end-to-end encryption. While privacy is important, he said, it can’t be absolute and technology shouldn’t be above the law.

“Unaccountable encryption is like building a safe room for terrorists and spies, a secure place where they can plot and plan.”

Australia is still reeling from two knife attacks in the past two weeks. Just over a week ago, the bishop of an ultra-conservative Assyrian Orthodox church in Sydney was stabbed during a service, in what police say was a religiously-motivated “terrorist incident”.

Burgess said ASIO is investigating a number of Australians who belong to a nationalist and racist extremist network who use an encrypted chat platform to communicate with offshore extremists, sharing propaganda and discussing how to provoke a race war.

“The chatroom is encrypted, so ASIO’s ability to investigate is seriously compromised,” he said. 

As a result, “having lawful and targeted access to extremist communications would be much more effective and efficient. It would give us real time visibility of their activities,” he said.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

‘Civil War’ review — an eerily familiar dystopian perspective that captures last of US
Maverick News

‘Civil War’ review — an eerily familiar dystopian perspective that captures last of US
No joy for Springboks and Kolisi at Laureus World Sports Awards
South Africa

No joy for Springboks and Kolisi at Laureus World Sports Awards
‘Steroid King’ murder trial hears how crooked cop protected violent debt collector
Maverick News

‘Steroid King’ murder trial hears how crooked cop protected violent debt collector
The King Am I — MK’s incendiary manifesto manifests grinding contempt for SA’s democracy and Constitution
South Africa

The King Am I — MK’s incendiary manifesto manifests grinding contempt for SA’s democracy and Constitution
Campaigners for Zuma's MK Party make their presence felt during Ramaphosa's KZN walkabout
Maverick News

Campaigners for Zuma's MK Party make their presence felt during Ramaphosa's KZN walkabout

TOP READS IN SECTION

Denel places finance head honchos on precautionary suspension
South Africa

Denel places finance head honchos on precautionary suspension
After the Bell — does South Africa need another two banks?
South Africa

After the Bell — does South Africa need another two banks?
Shimmer of hope — what’s behind another gold rush in South Africa
Business Maverick

Shimmer of hope — what’s behind another gold rush in South Africa
On the wealth-happiness horizon, how much money is enough?
South Africa

On the wealth-happiness horizon, how much money is enough?
High court orders Nkomazi Municipality to stop fouling Komatipoort, Crocodile River with sewage
Business Maverick

High court orders Nkomazi Municipality to stop fouling Komatipoort, Crocodile River with sewage

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Daily Maverick needs your support

We're not asking you to pay for every article you read. We're asking you to support us so that we can keep doing what South Africa needs us to do. Without the support of our readers, we won't be able to keep going.

If you really can't afford the price of an extra cup of coffee a week, then know this: we will never force you to pay. We'e got your back and one day, you'll have ours.

SUPPORT DAILY MAVERICK
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Daily Maverick Elections Toolbox

Feeling powerless in politics?

Equip yourself with the tools you need for an informed decision this election. Get the Elections Toolbox with shareable party manifesto guide.