Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Blinken says genocide in Xinjiang is ongoing in report ahead of China visit

Blinken says genocide in Xinjiang is ongoing in report ahead of China visit
An Uyghur family prays at the grave of a loved one on the morning of the Corban Festival on 12 September 2016 at a local shrine and cemetery in Turpan County in the far western Xinjiang province, China. (Photo: Kevin Frayer / Getty Images)
By Reuters
22 Apr 2024
0

WASHINGTON, April 22 (Reuters) - Beijing is continuing to commit genocide and crimes against humanity against Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in its western Xinjiang province, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a report published on Monday, ahead of his planned visit to China this week.

By Simon Lewis

The State Department’s annual human rights report, which documents abuses recorded all over the world during the previous calendar year, repeated language from previous years on the treatment of Muslims in Xinjiang, but the publication raises the issue ahead of delicate talks, including on the war in Ukraine and global trade, between the top U.S. diplomat and Chinese counterparts.

In a preface, Blinken said the report “documents ongoing grave human rights abuses in the People’s Republic of China (PRC).”

“For example, in Xinjiang, the PRC continues to carry out genocide, crimes against humanity, forced labor, and other human rights violations against predominantly Muslim Uyghurs and members of other ethnic and religious minority groups,” Blinken said in the preface.

The section of Monday’s report on China details the detention of more than one million people in camps and prisons and the use of re-education camps in Xinjiang, among other abuses committed against the broader Chinese population.

China has vigorously denied abuses in Xinjiang and says it established “vocational training centers” to curb terrorism, separatism and religious radicalism.

Blinken when he took office in 2021 endorsed a determination by his predecessor that China’s actions amounted to genocide, and he has raised the issue in meetings with Chinese officials.

The annual human rights report has in recent years echoed that position and said the genocide is ongoing, but Xinjiang has featured less prominently in direct contacts between U.S. and Chinese officials.

A senior State Department official briefing reporters on Friday on Blinken’s trip said human rights would be among the issues raised by Blinken with Chinese officials, but did not mention the situation in Xinjiang.

(Reporting by Simon Lewis; Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Campaigners for Zuma's MK Party make their presence felt during Ramaphosa's KZN walkabout
Maverick News

Campaigners for Zuma's MK Party make their presence felt during Ramaphosa's KZN walkabout
Klein Karoo Nasionale Kunstefees — small-town arts festival fosters local voices reflecting our world
DM168

Klein Karoo Nasionale Kunstefees — small-town arts festival fosters local voices reflecting our world
The forgotten people: We visited the North West town where almost nobody votes
South Africa

The forgotten people: We visited the North West town where almost nobody votes
Shimmer of hope — what’s behind another gold rush in South Africa
DM168

Shimmer of hope — what’s behind another gold rush in South Africa
Legends Becker and Navratilova want to see tennis growth in Africa mirror the rest of the world
Africa

Legends Becker and Navratilova want to see tennis growth in Africa mirror the rest of the world

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 13 April- 19 April 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 13 April- 19 April 2024
Israeli PM Netanyahu says he will fight any sanctions on army battalions
Newsdeck

Israeli PM Netanyahu says he will fight any sanctions on army battalions
Ukraine says it damaged Russian rescue ship in Crimea
Newsdeck

Ukraine says it damaged Russian rescue ship in Crimea
Israeli military intelligence head resigns over 7 October attack failures
Newsdeck

Israeli military intelligence head resigns over 7 October attack failures
Russia says it has taken Bohdanivka in eastern Ukraine
Newsdeck

Russia says it has taken Bohdanivka in eastern Ukraine

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Daily Maverick needs your support

We're not asking you to pay for every article you read. We're asking you to support us so that we can keep doing what South Africa needs us to do. Without the support of our readers, we won't be able to keep going.

If you really can't afford the price of an extra cup of coffee a week, then know this: we will never force you to pay. We'e got your back and one day, you'll have ours.

SUPPORT DAILY MAVERICK
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Daily Maverick Elections Toolbox

Feeling powerless in politics?

Equip yourself with the tools you need for an informed decision this election. Get the Elections Toolbox with shareable party manifesto guide.