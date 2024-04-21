DM168

PHANTOM SHARES

The Finance Ghost: The market lowdown on Sirius, Ninety One, PSG and The Purple Group

The Finance Ghost: The market lowdown on Sirius, Ninety One, PSG and The Purple Group
Sirius Business Park in Bochum, Germany. (Photo: sirius-real-estate.com)
By The Finance Ghost
21 Apr 2024
0

Sirius Real Estate has achieved 10 consecutive years of the like-for-like rent roll growing by more than 5%. When you remember that this is a European fund (collecting rent in hard currency), that’s impressive.

On top of this, the fund has a strong reputation for successful dealmaking, achieved through buying underperforming assets and eventually selling them to funds willing to pay up for mature assets. This does good things for shareholder returns.

The recent performance is impressive, with the rent roll up 7.2% on a like-for-like basis for the year ended March 2024. It’s little wonder that the market supported a capital raise of €165-million recently.

Sirius also sold properties worth €51-million in the second half of the financial year, all at prices at or above book value. Being able to recycle capital at decent asset prices is important in property funds.

Any property investor should be worried about the higher-for-longer environment we find ourselves in for interest rates. The good news at Sirius is that there are no major debt maturities until June 2026, so the company still has a few years of cheap debt to enjoy.

This performance is why the share price is up 30% in the past year. Just be careful of getting carried away here, as the share price is still nearly 30% off the crazy peaks right at the end of 2021. Even a property fund isn’t immune to a hype bubble.

In asset management, distribution is key

Ninety One has released an update on its assets under management (AUM). Admittedly measured in GBP rather than ZAR, it could only limp 2.6% higher over 12 months. This explains why the share price is down roughly 4% in the past year.

Conversely, the share price of PSG Financial Services (previously PSG Konsult) is up nearly 15% over the same period. You don’t have to look too hard to find out why, with AUM up by 15% for the year ended February 2024. This is measured in ZAR rather than GBP, but then again the cost base is also in ZAR.

The offshore nature of Ninety One didn’t save its share price over the past year either. Look past the currency differences here.

Within PSG, the PSG Asset Management business could only manage a 1% increase in headline earnings, with the star of the show being PSG Wealth and its earnings growth of 17%. This leads to the important lesson that I take from this: distribution is critical in this game.

Following an advice-led model gives PSG the ability to earn advice fees, while enjoying a much better chance of growing AUM in the funds as well. With so much pressure on fees in the asset management industry, I would only ever consider a position in a group that has strong distribution. Without that, there really isn’t much of a moat.

Purple Group gets unit economics right

The introduction of account fees at EasyEquities (even nicely packed in a “Thrive” wrapper and with the option not to incur them through positive behaviour) raised plenty of ire on social media. As is so often the case, the outrage didn’t translate into financial problems for the company. In fact, the business looks better than ever, which means Purple Group’s share price has reversed the negative momentum.

Ignore the noise online and focus on the key metrics, like active clients at Easy Group up 12.5% for the interim period and revenue up 34.9%. The improvement in revenue per client is coming through in the non-activity-based revenue line, which is where you’ll find the account fees. This has helped EasyEquities to swing from a loss to a profit.

Thanks to this vast improvement in the unit economics (the profit made per customer), Purple Group’s share price is up a whopping 42% in the past month. It’s still miles off the pandemic silliness, but the business is really coming into its own now. DM

This story first appeared in our weekly Daily Maverick 168 newspaper, which is available countrywide for R29.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Bok star Cheslin Kolbe continues to embrace responsibility — on and off the field
DM168

Bok star Cheslin Kolbe continues to embrace responsibility — on and off the field
SUV market disrupter — the splendid, all new Jaecoo J7 lands on SA soil
Maverick News

SUV market disrupter — the splendid, all new Jaecoo J7 lands on SA soil
The forgotten people: We visited the North West town where almost nobody votes
South Africa

The forgotten people: We visited the North West town where almost nobody votes
What the Guptas have to do with load shedding and Israel’s relationship with apartheid South Africa
Magazine

What the Guptas have to do with load shedding and Israel’s relationship with apartheid South Africa
AirFryday: Tripping on cheesy mushroom toasties
TGIFood

AirFryday: Tripping on cheesy mushroom toasties

TOP READS IN SECTION

Dirty tricks - poster wars spark intimidation and sabotage allegations ahead of SA’s May 29 polls
Maverick News

Dirty tricks – poster wars spark intimidation and sabotage allegations ahead of SA’s May 29 polls
Life begins after 55 — tenacious SA seniors redefine what it means to age
Maverick News

Life begins after 55 — tenacious SA seniors redefine what it means to age
Better understanding of how the brain works can revamp how school students learn maths
Maverick News

Better understanding of how the brain works can revamp how school students learn maths
It’s plain as porridge! Oats are full of health benefits, despite what the haters on social media say
DM168

It’s plain as porridge! Oats are full of health benefits, despite what the haters on social media say
Bok star Cheslin Kolbe continues to embrace responsibility — on and off the field
DM168

Bok star Cheslin Kolbe continues to embrace responsibility — on and off the field

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Get DM168 delivered to your door

Subscribe to DM168 home delivery and get your favourite newspaper delivered every weekend.

Delivery is available in Gauteng, the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, and the Eastern Cape.

Subscribe Now→

Daily Maverick needs your support

We're not asking you to pay for every article you read. We're asking you to support us so that we can keep doing what South Africa needs us to do. Without the support of our readers, we won't be able to keep going.

If you really can't afford the price of an extra cup of coffee a week, then know this: we will never force you to pay. We'e got your back and one day, you'll have ours.

SUPPORT DAILY MAVERICK
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Daily Maverick Elections Toolbox

Feeling powerless in politics?

Equip yourself with the tools you need for an informed decision this election. Get the Elections Toolbox with shareable party manifesto guide.