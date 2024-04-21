Business Maverick

UP TO THEIR NECKS IN IT

High court orders Nkomazi Municipality to stop fouling Komatipoort, Crocodile River with sewage

High court orders Nkomazi Municipality to stop fouling Komatipoort, Crocodile River with sewage
Raw sewage runs down a street in Komatipoort. | Raw sewage spills out near the town's Spar. (Photos: Lené Roux, Komatipoort Despondent Residents Association)
By Ed Stoddard
21 Apr 2024
0

The Mpumalanga High Court ordered the Nkomazi Municipality on Friday to urgently take remedial action to stop the flow of raw sewage that is fouling the tourist town of Komatipoort and the Crocodile River and to clean up the mess within 21 days.

Faced with evidence of extensive sewage pollution throughout Komatipoort, the Mpumalanga High Court on Friday ordered the Nkomazi Municipality to clean up its act and the streets. 

“The waste disposal sites and sewerage works in Komatipoort are not well managed and therefore need urgent attention as these are the causes of the sewage spills encountered,” the judgment reads.

It ordered the first three respondents – the municipality, the municipal manager and the mayor – to “urgently take remedial steps to stop the raw sewage spills by immediately fixing the causes of the spillages and to remedy the effects of the pollution caused, and to rehabilitate the affected areas”.

The respondents were ordered to file a report to the registrar of the court within 21 days on the steps taken on that front. The municipal manager was ordered to ensure that the raw sewage spilling into the Crocodile River is “cleared up within 21 calendar days from the date of the order”.

Chronic water shortages have also bedevilled the town and the municipality was ordered to comply with its constitutional obligation to supply potable water.

The municipality has not yet responded to a request for comment.

The applicant in the case, the Komatipoort Despondent Residents Association, was authorised by the court to employ an expert to monitor the sewerage works for 12 weeks, for which the municipality will have to pay.

Association chairperson Lené Roux told Daily Maverick that the problem had been festering for years.

“We are struggling to cope with sewage spilling everywhere, and the smell. We have a family guesthouse, it overlooks the Kruger Park, and some days you can smell the sewage in the dining room and the bedrooms,” she said.

In 2019, the South African Human Rights Commission found that Nkomazi and two other Mpumalanga municipalities were in violation of the “Constitution as a result of their continued failure to effectively address the challenges of sewage spillages and the inadequate treatment of effluent within their jurisdictions”.

It also found that they had contravened the National Water Act and the National Environmental Management Act owing to their “failure to prevent and remedy the effects of environmental pollution, in the course of providing sanitation services to their residents”.

Five years later, a sewer is still running through Komatipoort, which is an ANC-run municipality.

The spill into the Crocodile River is deeply concerning because it flows into Mozambique, taking “made in South Africa” pollution into a neighbouring country. The river is also home to a wide range of fish and bird life as well as crocodiles and hippos.

This example of state failure is one of many fouling South African waterways and towns, creating a health hazard for humans while damaging ecosystems and threatening wildlife.

Read more in Daily Maverick: A sewer runs through it

It’s also not the first time a South African court has ordered a delinquent municipality to stop a torrent of raw sewage caused by its negligence. 

Read more in Daily Maverick: Mpumalanga municipality fined R70m for Vaal River sewage pollution

It remains to be seen whether the Nkomazi Municipality has the capacity or funds to address this issue as the court has ordered. DM

Gallery
Absa OBP

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Bok star Cheslin Kolbe continues to embrace responsibility — on and off the field
DM168

Bok star Cheslin Kolbe continues to embrace responsibility — on and off the field
SUV market disrupter — the splendid, all new Jaecoo J7 lands on SA soil
Maverick News

SUV market disrupter — the splendid, all new Jaecoo J7 lands on SA soil
The forgotten people: We visited the North West town where almost nobody votes
South Africa

The forgotten people: We visited the North West town where almost nobody votes
What the Guptas have to do with load shedding and Israel’s relationship with apartheid South Africa
Magazine

What the Guptas have to do with load shedding and Israel’s relationship with apartheid South Africa
AirFryday: Tripping on cheesy mushroom toasties
TGIFood

AirFryday: Tripping on cheesy mushroom toasties

TOP READS IN SECTION

SUV market disrupter — the splendid, all new Jaecoo J7 lands on SA soil
Maverick News

SUV market disrupter — the splendid, all new Jaecoo J7 lands on SA soil
Fact Check — Is Markus Jooste really dead?
Maverick News

Fact Check — Is Markus Jooste really dead?
Dirty tricks - poster wars spark intimidation and sabotage allegations ahead of SA’s May 29 polls
Maverick News

Dirty tricks – poster wars spark intimidation and sabotage allegations ahead of SA’s May 29 polls
Pretoria outraged by UK’s travel terror warning, but Britain says advisory posted in 2022
Maverick News

Pretoria outraged by UK’s travel terror warning, but Britain says advisory posted in 2022
Coca-Cola Beverages SA wins Concourt appeal against Competition Commission over retrenchments
Business Maverick

Coca-Cola Beverages SA wins Concourt appeal against Competition Commission over retrenchments

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Daily Maverick needs your support

We're not asking you to pay for every article you read. We're asking you to support us so that we can keep doing what South Africa needs us to do. Without the support of our readers, we won't be able to keep going.

If you really can't afford the price of an extra cup of coffee a week, then know this: we will never force you to pay. We'e got your back and one day, you'll have ours.

SUPPORT DAILY MAVERICK
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Daily Maverick Elections Toolbox

Feeling powerless in politics?

Equip yourself with the tools you need for an informed decision this election. Get the Elections Toolbox with shareable party manifesto guide.