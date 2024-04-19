Sport

DEEP COMPETITION POOL

Elite Olympian Chad le Clos has ‘unfinished business’ heading into the Olympic Games

Elite Olympian Chad le Clos has ‘unfinished business’ heading into the Olympic Games
Chad le Clos of Team South Africa prepares during the Men's 200m Butterfly Final on day five of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. July 28 2021. (Photo: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
By Keanan Hemmonsbey
19 Apr 2024
0

At 32 years old, Chad le Clos is as hungry as ever to get back on the Olympic podium and extend his record as South Africa’s most decorated Olympian.

Chad le Clos is South Africa’s most decorated Olympian of all time with four medals across two Olympic Games. Eight years on from the last time he stepped on the podium spot at the Games, Le Clos is looking to add to his medal tally.

The then 20-year-old Le Clos had the world at his feet in 2012 when he beat Michael Phelps by five one-hundredths of a second to win the men’s 200m butterfly and claim his first-ever Olympic gold medal.

Three days later he had his second Olympic medal, this time a silver in the 100m butterfly.

Just more than a decade after that historic Olympic Games in London, the 32-year-old has not yet qualified for the 200m butterfly for the upcoming Games in Paris in July and August this year.

Le Clos had an opportunity to seal his spot at the swimming nationals last week in Gqeberha but on a day that had both the 100m freestyle and the 200m butterfly final happening on the same evening, Le Clos chose to swim the former.

He came second to Pieter Coetzé, although, expectedly neither swam Olympic qualifying times for the hotly contested discipline.

“I wasn’t too concerned about times, I knew none of us were going to qualify in 100m free[style],” Le Clos said to Daily Maverick.

“And the 200m butterfly, it’s a stretch on a good day for me, at the moment, I know where I’m at in my training.”

Instead, it was Matthew Sates who took gold in the 200m butterfly, practically unopposed without Le Clos in the pool.

In the 100m butterfly final, Sates and Le Clos shared gold in a time of  52.07 seconds — half a second short of Olympic qualifying time — although both athletes had already qualified previously.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Pieter Coetzé edges out Chad le Clos in tightly contested day two of SA Champs

The last few years have been difficult for Le Clos who has been open about his mental health struggles which affected him in the pool in Tokyo where he failed to make it out of the pool in the 100m butterfly and finished fifth in the 200m butterfly.

Despite form and health troubles, Le Clos is confident of being back to his best when the Olympics roll around.

“Health has been a problem for me,” he said. “But I think at the end of the day if I can just perform, if I can be there in the best shape, I can’t complain with a PB (personal best).”

Le Clos’s personal best in the 100m butterfly — the only Olympic event he has qualified for — is 50.56 seconds, a rapid speed he swam as a 23-year-old at the World Championships in Russia back in 2015.

Chad le Clos

Chad le Clos of South Africa in action the Men’s 200m Butterfly during the 2022 Commonwealth Games at Sandwell Aquatics Centre in Birmingham, England. July 31 2022. (Photo: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images)

‘Unfinished business’

In spite of the setbacks he has faced recently, Le Clos is determined to get back to his best and back on the podium. His only concern is whether his body — which has been swimming professionally since 2010 — can keep up.

“I have a lot of unfinished business,” Le Clos said.

“I’m pissed with a lot of things, you know, I made a lot of bad decisions in the last couple of years and I’m motivated, man.”

“I’m hungry. I’m mentally stronger than I’ve ever been. And it’s just whether the body can keep up, you know.

“It’s a sad thing because I can see it now. I can see that I’m not able to recover anymore.

“When I’m training, I can still smash it up with these guys. But like the next day I’m proper broken.

“So I have to find that balance, and hopefully with a bit of luck, a bit of good fortune in the next 12-14 weeks we’ll be competitive.

“Win, lose or draw we will be competitive in Paris. I’m very confident about that.”

While Le Clos is positive that he will be at his best, he is aware that the pool of competition has expanded. Getting into the final, despite swimming well, is not a formality because of the number of quality swimmers around the world.

“We have a bit of work to do,” he said. “I’m quite a bit behind but I have a plan. I still believe a PB is in the works for the Olympics.”

Nonetheless, despite the ups and downs and being hesitant to speak about retirement at any point, Le Clos is proud of his lengthy and legendary career.

“If I retire tomorrow I’ve done everything I wanted in the sport,” he said. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Pretoria outraged by UK’s travel terror warning, but Britain says advisory posted in 2022
Maverick News

Pretoria outraged by UK’s travel terror warning, but Britain says advisory posted in 2022
Life begins after 55 — tenacious SA seniors redefine what it means to age
Business Maverick

Life begins after 55 — tenacious SA seniors redefine what it means to age
Fact Check — Is Markus Jooste really dead?
Maverick News

Fact Check — Is Markus Jooste really dead?
Judge throws the book at Gupta gang duo — seven life sentences for each of seven murders
Maverick News

Judge throws the book at Gupta gang duo — seven life sentences for each of seven murders
Trumping Trump
South Africa

Trumping Trump

TOP READS IN SECTION

Life begins after 55 — tenacious SA seniors redefine what it means to age
Business Maverick

Life begins after 55 — tenacious SA seniors redefine what it means to age
Fact Check — Is Markus Jooste really dead?
Maverick News

Fact Check — Is Markus Jooste really dead?
US legislators threaten ‘consequences’ if SA arrests citizens for serving in Israeli army
Maverick News

US legislators threaten ‘consequences’ if SA arrests citizens for serving in Israeli army
What do the Guptas have to do with load shedding? It turns out to be a big deal, actually
Maverick News

What do the Guptas have to do with load shedding? It turns out to be a big deal, actually
The ups and occasional downs of learning how to socialise well in a small town
Maverick Life

The ups and occasional downs of learning how to socialise well in a small town

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

South Africa needs good journalism — and we need your help to keep delivering it

The market failure of journalism has caused a 70% loss of jobs in our industry. The result is entire regions of South Africa with little to no editorial coverage - and no independent accountability measures because of it. Daily Maverick has proven that we can deliver impact on South Africa.

There's a misconception that Daily Maverick, because it's a national news publisher, is in every corner of the country.

We're not.  But we need to be.  Help us get there.

Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Daily Maverick Elections Toolbox

Feeling powerless in politics?

Equip yourself with the tools you need for an informed decision this election. Get the Elections Toolbox with shareable party manifesto guide.