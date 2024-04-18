Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Kennedy Family Endorses Biden in Bid to Counter RFK Jr.

Kennedy Family Endorses Biden in Bid to Counter RFK Jr.
US President Joe Biden, right, walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving on Marine One in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, April 17, 2024. The Biden administration reimposed oil sanctions on Venezuela, ending a six-month reprieve, after determining that Nicolas Maduro's regime failed to honor an agreement to allow a fairer vote in elections scheduled for July. Photographer: Ting Shen/Bloomberg
By Bloomberg
18 Apr 2024
0

President Joe Biden called it an “incredible honor” as he received endorsements from more than a dozen members of the Kennedy family, in a public show of force aimed at undercutting the presidential campaign of independent Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Biden, flanked by his rival’s siblings on stage at the event in Philadelphia, spoke of the family’s legacy and their impact on his own political life, calling their father — the former US senator and Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy — and Martin Luther King Jr. the “only two political heroes I had growing up.”

“I remember to keep looking and remind myself what they would do in tough calls,” Biden said, referencing the busts of Kennedy and King he keeps in the Oval Office.

Kerry Kennedy, the sister of the third-party candidate, introduced Biden and was joined by fellow siblings including Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, a former Maryland lieutenant governor; filmmaker Rory Kennedy; former Congressman Joe Kennedy II, Christopher Kennedy, and Maxwell Kennedy Sr.

Kerry Kennedy said there were “only two candidates with any chance of winning the presidency” and focused her attacks on Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee, including for spreading conspiracy theories on climate change, vaccines and voter fraud.

“He’s the most anti-democratic president in American history,” she said.

While she did not mention her brother by name, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has promoted conspiracy theories about vaccines, antidepressants, the connection between HIV and AIDS, and whether Wi-Fi can cause cancer.

Spoiler Threat

Polls suggest Kennedy’s bid could play spoiler as Biden seeks to win a reelection rematch against Trump.A March study by Ipsos found Kennedy voters were more likely to be women, independents, or dissatisfied with both major-party candidates. Biden’s success among those groups helped propel him to victory over Trump in 2020.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. downplayed his family’s support for his 2024 rival in a post on social media.

“I hear some of my family will be endorsing President Biden today. I am pleased they are politically active — it’s a family tradition. We are divided in our opinions but united in our love for each other,” Kennedy wrote.

Democrats and Biden allies have sought to counter Kennedy through political action committees urging voters to reject third-party candidates and legal efforts aimed at keeping him off state ballots.

Kennedy’s campaign said Thursday they had gained ballot access in Michigan, a crucial battleground where polls show a tight race between the major party candidates. A March Bloomberg News/Morning Consult poll found Biden and Trump tied in the state.

Read More: Kennedy Taps Shanahan as Running Mate in White House Bid

Biden, just the second Roman Catholic president after John F. Kennedy, has actively courted the family, inviting more than 30 family members to a St. Patrick’s Day Celebration at the White House last month.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Life begins after 55 — tenacious SA seniors redefine what it means to age
Maverick News

Life begins after 55 — tenacious SA seniors redefine what it means to age
The ups and occasional downs of learning how to socialise well in a small town
Maverick News

The ups and occasional downs of learning how to socialise well in a small town
Five parties join forces with Gayton McKenzie’s PA to take on DA in Western Cape
Maverick News

Five parties join forces with Gayton McKenzie’s PA to take on DA in Western Cape
Fact Check — Is Markus Jooste really dead?
Maverick News

Fact Check — Is Markus Jooste really dead?
US legislators threaten ‘consequences’ if SA arrests citizens for serving in Israeli army
Maverick News

US legislators threaten ‘consequences’ if SA arrests citizens for serving in Israeli army

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 06 April- 12 April 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 06 April- 12 April 2024
Air Canada Staff Are Suspects in Heist of 6,600 Gold Bars
Newsdeck

Air Canada Staff Are Suspects in Heist of 6,600 Gold Bars
Qatar re-evaluating its role as mediator in Gaza ceasefire talks
Newsdeck

Qatar re-evaluating its role as mediator in Gaza ceasefire talks
Israeli tanks push back into northern Gaza, warplanes hit Rafah, say residents
Newsdeck

Israeli tanks push back into northern Gaza, warplanes hit Rafah, say residents
Astronomers detect Milky Way's second-largest known black hole
Newsdeck

Astronomers detect Milky Way's second-largest known black hole

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

South Africa needs good journalism — and we need your help to keep delivering it

The market failure of journalism has caused a 70% loss of jobs in our industry. The result is entire regions of South Africa with little to no editorial coverage - and no independent accountability measures because of it. Daily Maverick has proven that we can deliver impact on South Africa.

There's a misconception that Daily Maverick, because it's a national news publisher, is in every corner of the country.

We're not.  But we need to be.  Help us get there.

Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options