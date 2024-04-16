The 2024 Dullah Omar Memorial Lecture will be delivered by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. (Photo: Gallo Images / Daily Maverick / Felix Dlangamandla)

On Tuesday 16 April at 12 pm, The Social Policy Initiative (SPI) will host a webinar that will delve into the insights derived from SPI’s latest policy brief titled: “The Economics of Implementing a Universal Basic Income in South Africa”.

Head of Research, Nomahlubi Jakuja, will be presenting these insights, with Russell Wildeman from the United Nations Children’s Fund, and Dominic Brown from the Alternative Information and Development Centre providing their inputs on the brief.

Register here.

Wednesday 17 April is World Haemophilia Day

The theme of the event this year is “Equitable Access for All: Recognising All Bleeding Disorders”.

“The World Federation of Hemophilia vision of Treatment for All is for a world where all people with inherited bleeding disorders have access to care, regardless of their type of bleeding disorder, gender, age, or where they live. This April, let’s celebrate our community and continue working towards a world where everyone — with haemophilia A or B, von Willebrand disease (VWD) or any other bleeding disorder — has access to diagnosis, treatment, and comprehensive care,” according to the World Federation of Haemophilia.

On Wednesday 17 April at 5.30 pm, there will be a special screening of Tomorrow’s Freedom, a documentary on Marwan Barghouti, a Palestinian leader and political prisoner, who is entering his 23rd year of a prison term of four consecutive life sentences plus 40 years.

The screening will happen at Chalsty Center, at Wits University West Campus.

This day will also be the commemoration of the Palestinian Prisoners Day, a day dedicated to advocating for the freedom of Palestinian prisoners and support for their rights.

Register here.

Ndifuna Ukwazi has embarked on its 12-week political and legal education programme related to housing and evictions in Cape Town.

Any member of the public can join the Advice Assembly programme at Monwabis Recreation Centre in Langa every Wednesday.

The Advice Assembly is a weekly community programme designed to help participants understand the laws that govern eviction and tenant or landlord issues in South Africa, equipping them with legal and political knowledge to tackle unfair practices or resist unjust evictions

If you would like to attend the Advice Assembly programme, you can contact 062 3529372 via Whatsapp or send an email to [email protected]g.za

Also on Wednesday at 6 pm, there will be a Rural Health Alliance symposium.

The symposium will tackle the various issues that have impacted human resources in public-sector healthcare facilities, especially their impact on healthcare services in rural areas.

Join via Zoom here.(Meeting ID: 884 7257 6955 Passcode: 076063)

On Friday 19 April at 9 am, Youth Lab will host “The South African Youth Manifesto”.

The workshop will discuss what an election manifesto written by the youth would look like and will unpack the main challenges facing the youth and solutions to these problems.

This will take place at Klerksdorp Recreation Centre [West Hall], Klerksdorp.

Also on Friday at 6 pm, the 14th Dullah Omar Memorial Lecture will take place at the School of Public Health, University of the Western Cape, Bellville.

“The Dullah Omar Institute and the Faculty of Law, in collaboration with the Omar Family, honour the late Dullah Omar with a lecture on human rights and democracy in his name. As a fighter for human rights and democracy, he leaves behind a rich legacy on which we draw inspiration and guidance,” read the event description.

The 2024 Lecture will be delivered by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo and the topic will be ‘The Rule of Law and the South African Judiciary in the first 30 years of South Africa’s constitutional democracy”.

Register here.

View the live stream here.

On Saturday 20 April, at 9 am there will be a Joburg Crisis Alliance Summit.

The Joburg Crisis Alliance convened by the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation, Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse, Defend our Democracy, Action for Accountability & Johannesburg Inner City Partnership will host the 4th Summit where city residents will have the opportunity to engage political parties about the city’s state of decline

“This summit is crucial as the programme features discussions with political parties on the deteriorating state of the city as well as the pressing water crisis,” read the event description.

The summit will take place at Brixton Recreation Centre.

Register here.

On Sunday 21 April at 9 am Abahlali baseMjondolo will host UnFreedom Day, at eNkanini Sports Centre.

The day is used to highlight the continued repression and inequality faced by poor communities in the country.

For more information contact Thapelo Mohapi 084 576 5117 or Mqapheli Bonono 073 067 3274. DM