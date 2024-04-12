Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Russia Destroys Largest Power Plant in Ukraine’s Kyiv Region

Russia Destroys Largest Power Plant in Ukraine’s Kyiv Region
The Trypilska power station near Kyiv.
By Bloomberg
12 Apr 2024
0

A sweeping Russian missile attack on Ukraine destroyed the largest power generating plant in the Kyiv region as Vladimir Putin’s forces exploit gaps in the war-battered nation’s air defense as part of a renewed offensive. 

The strike set ablaze the turbine hall of the coal-fired Trypilska plant some 45 kilometers (28 miles) south of the capital, according to Andriy Hota, the supervisory board chairman of state-owned power producer Centrenergo. The facility was hit by six missiles early Thursday, a person familiar with the strike said on condition of anonymity.

“We need to speak about air defense — it’s the biggest challenge today,” President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said during a visit to Lithuania on Thursday, listing regions hit in the barrage. Centrenergo’s Hota said the company’s power generation “has been ruined” after attacks on its facilities.

As Ukrainian forces suffer from mounting shortages of ammunition and manpower, the Kremlin has intensified strikes on energy infrastructure. All of it highlights a Ukrainian military stretched as the war heads into its third year with no end in sight.

In the sign of growing urgency, the Ukrainian parliament approved a contested mobilization law Thursday aimed at replenishing its military ranks. The legislation, which tightens registration rules, narrows exemptions from military service and introduces some penalties for evaders, was approved by 283 votes in the 450-assembly, according to several lawmakers.

The parliament expedited the measures even as conscription becomes an ever-more sensitive issue among citizens exhausted by the conflict. But military leaders say more stringent conscription rules are necessary to keep up with the Russian onslaught.

Running Low

“No matter how much help we get, how many weapons we have — we lack people,” the commander of Ukraine’s ground troops, Oleksandr Pavliuk, said in a Facebook post on Monday.

After capturing the eastern city of Avdiivka earlier this year, Russian troops have unleashed their firepower all along the frontline and made marginal advances. Kremlin troops are seeking to capture strategically key spots, such as the town of Chasiv Yar, west of Bakhmut in Ukraine’s Donetsk region.

Meanwhile, a $60 billion US aid package continues to be blocked by Republicans in Congress, with House Speaker Mike Johnson yet to call a vote as he seeks to prevent a rebellion from hard-liners in his ranks.

But the battering of Ukraine’s energy system has laid bare the country’s vulnerability, particularly on air defense. The overnight missile and drone strike targeted power plants and underground gas-storage facilities in five regions across Ukraine, with air defense downing fewer than half of an estimated 42 missiles volleyed at the country, Ukraine’s Air Force said.

The assault reverberated beyond Ukraine with European natural gas futures rising to their highest level in over two weeks. Benchmark futures jumped as much as 7.1%, more than offsetting the previous two days’ losses.

Read More about the war in Ukraine
Ukraine Moves on Mobilization as Troop Numbers Raise Alarm

Putin Plots War of Attrition in Ukraine Amid Manpower Challenges

Swiss Aim to Host Conference on Ukraine Peace Plan Mid-June

Russia’s Defense Ministry confirmed it launched a “massive strike” aimed at damaging Ukraine’s power and energy system. The objectives of the strike have been achieved, it said on its Telegram channel. The attack was a response to Ukrainian strikes on Russia’s oil and gas industry and energy facilities, it said.

Energy Minister German Galushchenko cited damage to power-generation facilities and the grid near Kyiv, as well as strikes in the eastern Kharkiv region, Zaporizhzhia in the south and Lviv in the west. The region around the port city of Odesa on the Black Sea was also hit, Zelenskiy said on Telegram.

Power supply in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, and the surrounding region was also disrupted after being hit by at least 10 missiles, regional Governor Oleh Synehubov said.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Minister Blade Nzimande dissolves NSFAS board while non-payment troubles still plague students
Maverick News

Minister Blade Nzimande dissolves NSFAS board while non-payment troubles still plague students
US senators drop plans to mandate immediate review of SA’s eligibility for Agoa
Maverick News

US senators drop plans to mandate immediate review of SA’s eligibility for Agoa
IEC urgent ConCourt appeal over Zuma’s election participation ‘not political’
Maverick News

IEC urgent ConCourt appeal over Zuma’s election participation ‘not political’
Security boost for Cape Town city manager after blacklisting of company owned by 28s gang case-accused
Maverick News

Security boost for Cape Town city manager after blacklisting of company owned by 28s gang case-accused
The holy grail of a fine restaurant — and it’s in Durban
TGIFood

The holy grail of a fine restaurant — and it’s in Durban

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 30 March- 05 April 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 30 March- 05 April 2024
Biden considering Australia request to drop Julian Assange prosecution
Newsdeck

Biden considering Australia request to drop Julian Assange prosecution
Vietnam tycoon gets death sentence in $12-bln fraud case
Newsdeck

Vietnam tycoon gets death sentence in $12-bln fraud case
Netanyahu not consulted on killing of Haniyeh's sons, Israeli media say
Newsdeck

Netanyahu not consulted on killing of Haniyeh's sons, Israeli media say
ANC Support Drops in South African Poll as Zuma Party Surges
Newsdeck

ANC Support Drops in South African Poll as Zuma Party Surges

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider
Elections24 Newsletter Banner

On May 29 2024, South Africans will make their mark in another way.

Get your exclusive, in-depth Election 2024 newsletter curated by Ferial Haffajee delivered straight to your inbox.