A ‘one million tulips’ garden, and more from around the world

Hikers relish the sight of azalea blossoms around the peak of Mount Cheonju in Changwon, 298 kilometers southeast of Seoul, South Korea, 12 April 2024. EPA-EFE/YONHAP
Bangladeshi Muslim faithfuls attend Eid al-Fitr prayers at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 11 April 2024. Muslims worldwide celebrate Eid al-Fitr, a two or three-day festival at the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan. It is one of the two major holidays in Islam. During Eid al-Fitr, many people travel to visit relatives and loved ones, and children receive new clothes and money to spend on the occasion. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM
Worshipers celebrate at the Nizamiye Mosque after the Eid al-Fitr prayers in Johannesburg, South Africa, 11 April 2024. Muslims worldwide celebrate Eid al-Fitr, a two or three-day festival at the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan. It is one of the two major holidays in Islam. During Eid al-Fitr, most People travel to visit each other in town or outside of it and children receive new clothes and money to spend on the occasion. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
A Garifuna woman sprinkles water over a container during a sit-in under the National Congress in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, on 11 April 2024. The Garifuna community mobilized to denounce 10 years of non-compliance of sentences of the IACHR Court where the Honduran State was ordered to advance actions for the delimitation of territories demanded by the community, among other issues. EPA-EFE/Gustavo Amador
A woman rallies for abortion rights at the Arizona State Capitol in Phoenix, Arizona, USA, 11 April 2024. On 09 April 2024 the Arizona Supreme Court ruled that an 1864 abortion law, which pre-dates Arizona’s statehood and provides no exceptions for rape or incest and allows abortions after 6 weeks only if the mother’s life is in jeopardy, was enforceable. The opinion by Arizona’s highest court suggested doctors can be prosecuted under the 1864 law, with the risk of 2-5 years jail time. The decision threw out an earlier lower-court decision that concluded doctors could not be charged for performing abortions in the first 15 weeks of pregnancy. Fourteen other US states have banned nearly all abortions since the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in 2022 overturning the constitutional right to abortion. EPA-EFE/ALLISON DINNER
Foreign tourists attend the annual Songkran festival, also known as water festival, the traditional Thai New Year celebrations, at the tourist spot of Khao San Road in Bangkok, Thailand, 12 April 2024. Thailand celebrates the Thai traditional New Year Songkran festival, also known as the water festival which annually falls on 13th April and is celebrated with splashing water as a symbolic sign of cleansing and washing away the sins and bad luck from the old year. The United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) inscribed Thailand’s Songkran Festival in the list of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK
An Iranian man walks past an anti-Israel billboard carrying the words reading in Persian ‘Die from this fear’ in Tehran, Iran, 12 April 2024. According to the Iranian supreme leader’s official website, Khamenei said on 10 April that Israel ‘should be punished and it will be punished’ following the recent airstrike on the Iranian consulate in Syria which Iran blames on Israel. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH
Restoration works are underway at the fresco ‘Deposition of Christ’, attributed to Simone Papa known as ‘The Modern’ in the church of Santa Maria la Nova in Naples, Italy, 10 April 2024. EPA-EFE/CIRO FUSCO
Dozens of boats pass by the Guggenheim Museum as they sail along Nervion estuary during the Spanish King’s Cup trophy parade aboard the popular ‘Gabarra’ (barge), in Bilbao, Spain, 11 April 2024. Bilbao beat Mallorca on 06 April on penalties to win the Copa del Rey for the first time in 40 years and the team is sailing down the Nervion river on a barge as they did in 1984. EPA-EFE/Miguel Tona
A sea otter looks up at Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach, California, USA, 11 April 2024. The aquarium provides programs for both rehabilitating rescued sea otters and housing sea otters deemed as non-releasable to the wild by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN
Dancers rehearse for the play ‘Medea’, ballet play of contemporary and physical theater of the greek tragedy of Euripides, wich is being performed at the National Center of Arts Delia Zapata Olivella in Bogota, Colombia, on 11 April 2024. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Duenas Castaneda
A person arrives for the ‘Ladies Day’ at the Randox Grand National Festival held at the Aintree Racecourse near Liverpool, Britain, 12 April 2024. The Grand National Festival is held over three days, culminating in the world famous 6.9 kilometer handicapped steeplechase, running for the 176th time in 2024. EPA-EFE/ADAM VAUGHAN
A model presents a creation of Weider Silveira brand during the 57th edition of the Sao Paulo Fashion Week at the Iguatemi shopping center in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 12 April 2024. EPA-EFE/Isaac Fontana
Michaela Coel attends the 2024 GQ Creativity Awards at WSA on April 11, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for GQ)
Erykah Badu attends the 2024 GQ Creativity Awards at WSA on April 11, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for GQ)
Daniel Lismore attends the private view for “Yinka Shonibare CBE: Suspended States” at The Serpentine Gallery on April 11, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Serpentine)
An artwork entitled “Decolonised Structures (Churchill)” is pictured during a press preview for the forthcoming exhibition by Yinka Shonibare entitled “Suspended States” at the Serpentine on April 11, 2024 in London, England. British-Nigerian artist Yinka Shonibare is best recognised for blending traditional African imagery with that of Western art history, notably by dressing mannequins in period costumes made from brightly coloured Dutch, or ‘African’, batik fabric. His first solo exhibition in a London public institution in over 20 years features new and recent installations, sculptures, pictorial quilts, and woodcut prints. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)
An artwork entitled “Decolonised Structures (Queen Victoria)” is displayed during a press preview for the forthcoming exhibition by Yinka Shonibare entitled “Suspended States” at the Serpentine on April 11, 2024 in London, England. British-Nigerian artist Yinka Shonibare is best recognised for blending traditional African imagery with that of Western art history, notably by dressing mannequins in period costumes made from brightly coloured Dutch, or ‘African’, batik fabric. His first solo exhibition in a London public institution in over 20 years features new and recent installations, sculptures, pictorial quilts, and woodcut prints. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)
Staff members pose for photographers next to art works during a press preview for the forthcoming exhibition by Yinka Shonibare entitled “Suspended States” at the Serpentine on April 11, 2024 in London, England. British-Nigerian artist Yinka Shonibare is best recognised for blending traditional African imagery with that of Western art history, notably by dressing mannequins in period costumes made from brightly coloured Dutch, or ‘African’, batik fabric. His first solo exhibition in a London public institution in over 20 years features new and recent installations, sculptures, pictorial quilts, and woodcut prints. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)
A person pours water on a Buddha statue to mark the Songkran festival, also known as water festival, the traditional Thai New Year celebrations, at a temple in Bangkok, Thailand, 12 April 2024. Thailand celebrates the Thai traditional New Year Songkran festival, also known as the water festival which annually falls on 13 April and is celebrated with splashing water as a symbolic sign of cleansing and washing away the sins and bad luck from the old year. The United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) inscribed Thailand’s Songkran Festival in the list of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK. DM
