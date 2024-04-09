NCAA Women’s Basketball Final Draws Record 18.7 Million Viewers

The South Carolina Gamecocks and the Iowa Hawkeyes tip off in the 2024 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament National Championship at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on April 7, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The numbers made the finale the most-watched women’s college basketball game ever. It also marked the most-viewed basketball game, pro or college, since the men’s championship in 2019, Walt Disney Co., parent of the networks, said Monday in an email.

The contest, pitting star scorer Caitlin Clark of Iowa against South Carolina’s Kamilla Cardoso, both of whom are turning pro, peaked at 24 million viewers, Disney said. The totals are expected to rise when final Nielsen numbers are released on Tuesday.

South Carolina capped an undefeated season with an 87-75 victory over Iowa.