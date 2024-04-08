After an intense low cut-off system wreaked havoc in the Cape this weekend, with strong gale-force winds and rain damaging properties in the Cape Winelands, Overberg and throughout the rest of the Western Cape, insurers have issued tips on how you can manage weather-related risks.

The South African Insurance Association (Saia) has observed a notable surge in weather-related insurance claims among its member companies for both property and motor insurance, underscoring the growing vulnerability of individuals and communities to climate change risks.

The Western Cape is the most disaster-prone province in South Africa, and is particularly vulnerable to climate change and the effects of climate-related hazards because of its coastal location, with rising sea temperatures expected to influence regional weather patterns. According to the Western Cape government, at least R3.5-billion worth of infrastructure was destroyed in two major floods in June and September last year.

Tarina Vlok, managing director at Elite Risk Acceptances, a high-net-worth insurer and subsidiary of Old Mutual Insure, says it is impossible to estimate the quantum of losses from the storm this weekend at this stage given that the storm is still ongoing, but that it will no doubt run into “millions”.

She says heritage properties, from Cape Dutch houses in the Winelands that were built hundreds of years ago to special landmark sites, are especially at risk of weather-related events due to their age. The historic manor house at Blaauwklippen, one of the oldest wine farms in Stellenbosch, was gutted by a blaze on Sunday morning.

Rowland Ramalingam, Santam’s head of non-motor claims says the country’s largest short-term insurer has activated its catastrophe claims management protocols, which has seen the company deploy to affected areas to service policyholders and expedite the filing of claims. “From the claims filed by this morning, damage includes roofs blown off and trees falling on properties. Santam assessors on the ground have confirmed that most damage will be of high value due to the gale force winds,” he says.

“Reinstating a heritage property is often much more expensive and takes longer to complete than a modern building. This is because old materials need to breathe and move according to external forces like moisture and temperature change. All repairs need to respect the materials, and insurers and their service providers must ensure that the correct matching and traditional materials are used,” says Vlok.

King Price Insurance spokesperson Sakina Ntuli says it is important for consumers to know that comprehensive insurance for buildings, home contents and cars will cover valid claims for loss or damage caused by “acts of nature” like the storms over the past weekend.

“While successful weather-related insurance claims provide policyholders with the leverage to restore their financial position to that before they suffered a loss and/or damage to their insured assets, it’s crucial to make proactive improvements to your property to ensure it becomes a climate-resilient home,” said Themba Palagangwe, Saia’s general manager: governance and transformation.

Around the home

Johanni Jennings, head of marketing at Auto & General, advises that you check structures around your house for weak spots, clear debris from gutters, fasten items that could become deadly projectiles, cut away dead trees and branches and ensure adequate drainage. Forewarned is forearmed: Always keep an eye on the weather forecast and look out for warnings of heavy rains and high winds. Avoid danger areas where possible.

Heavy rain

Heavy rains are often associated with lightning. It’s best to have surge protection plugs in place and/or to unplug appliances before the storm arrives. Parking: Where possible, park your car under cover and delay travelling until the storm has subsided. If you are caught in a heavy storm and you feel it’s not safe to drive, look for cover, pull over and/or seek shelter. This could include a covered car park, a petrol station or under a bridge. Don’t park under trees as there is a danger of falling branches and debris. Take extreme care when pulling over, put on your hazard lights, and don’t risk your safety or the safety of others by dashing madly for cover. Stay in your car and only leave the safety of your sheltered spot when the storm has passed.

Where possible, park your car under cover and delay travelling until the storm has subsided. If you are caught in a heavy storm and you feel it’s not safe to drive, look for cover, pull over and/or seek shelter. This could include a covered car park, a petrol station or under a bridge. Don’t park under trees as there is a danger of falling branches and debris. Take extreme care when pulling over, put on your hazard lights, and don’t risk your safety or the safety of others by dashing madly for cover. Stay in your car and only leave the safety of your sheltered spot when the storm has passed. Visibility: Remember that with the sudden drop in temperature during a storm, your car’s windows will be more prone to fogging up, hampering visibility, so make sure that your car’s defogger is working properly.

Floods

Turn off electricity and gas supplies if flooding occurs to limit the risk of electrical shock or a fire. Warning signs: If you see water seeping through the door or water eating away at your home’s walls and foundations, it’s best to head for higher ground immediately.

Driving: Motorists should not attempt to drive in flood conditions. Remember that just 15cm of moving water can knock you off your feet and water just 60cm deep can sweep a vehicle away. You also run the risk of flooding your vehicle’s air intake, which will stall the engine. Generally, if the water is deeper than the bottom of your doors or the bottom third of your wheels, it is not advisable to drive through it.

High winds