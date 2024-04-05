Zimbabwe unveils brand new currency, and more from around the world

John Mushayavanhu, governor of Zimbabwe’s central bank, holds up specimens of a new currency unit called ZiG during a news conference in Harare, Zimbabwe, on Friday, April 5, 2024. Zimbabwe, in its latest bid to end the serial collapse of the local dollar, has replaced it with a new unit called ZiG, which will be backed by a basket of foreign currencies, gold and other precious metals. Photographer: Cynthia R Matonhodze/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Iranian demonstrators burn representations of the U.S. dollar. during an annual rally to mark Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, in support of Palestinians, on April 5, 2024 in Tehran, Iran. The funeral of the commanders killed in an Israeli strike in Syria coincides with this year’s annual Quds Day commemorations, held on the last Friday (Jumat-ul-Vida) of the holy month of Ramadan to show support for the Palestinians. The 2024 procession takes on added poignancy, underlining the urgent call for solidarity in confronting Israeli aggression. (Photo by Majid Saeedi/Getty Images)
Protesters hold a caricature of US President Joe Biden and balloons during the Al Quds Rally in solidarity with the Palestinian people, outside the US embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia, 05 April 2024. More than 33,000 Palestinians and over 1,450 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM
Jharna Gurung, piercing and handpoke tattoo artist poses for a photo during the opening of the 11th International Nepal Tattoo Convention in Kathmandu, Nepal, 05 April 2024. More than 200 national and international tattoo artists from 20 countries participated in the convention. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA 48345
Hezbollah members parade as they carry Lebanese flags during a gathering to commemorate Al Quds Day (Jerusalem Day) in a suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, 05 April 2024. Al Quds Day was declared in 1979 by the late Ayatollah Khomeini, founder of the Islamic Iranian Republic, who called on the world’s Muslims to show solidarity with Palestinians on the last Friday of the fasting month of Ramadan. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH
A Muslim woman prays on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem’s Old City, 05 April 2024. According to the Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem, about 120,000 worshipers performed the last Friday prayer of the holy month of Ramadan at Al-Aqsa Mosque. EPA-EFE/JAMAL AWAD
An artwork by Artist Sophie Comtet Kouyate is on display during the exhibition ‘La Treve’, inside the Basilique Cathedrale de Saint-Denis, in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, France, 05 April 2024. The exhibition of photographs and textiles presents portraits of residents of Saint-Denis and Aubervilliers as well as Olympic and Paralympic athletes, embodying characters from Ancient Greece to explore the links between art and sport. The exhibition runs from 05 April to 08 September 2024. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED BADRA
A Palestinian girl rides her bicycle past destroyed buildings on the last Friday of Ramadan along a street in Al Nusairat refugee camp, Gaza Strip, 05 April 2024. More than 33,000 Palestinians and over 1,450 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. Up to 1.9 million people have been displaced throughout the Gaza Strip. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER
The area of a collapsed residential building is closed off following the 03 April magnitude 7.4 earthquake in Hualien, Taiwan, 04 April 2024. According to data released by Taiwan’s National Fire Agency, the earthquake has taken at least nine lives and injured hundreds, making it the strongest earthquake in 25 years. EPA-EFE/DANIEL CENG
Houthi supporters shout slogans as they take part in a rally marking the Al-Quds Day, in Sana’a, Yemen, 05 April 2024. Thousands of Houthi supporters took part in the rally to commemorate the day in solidarity with the Palestinian people. Al-Quds Day was declared in 1979 by the late Ayatollah Khomeini, founder of the Islamic Iranian Republic, who called on the world’s Muslims to show solidarity with Palestinians on the last Friday of the fasting month of Ramadan. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB
Pakistani Muslims attend the last Friday prayers during the Muslim’s holy month of Ramadan, on a roadside in Quetta, Pakistan, 05 April 2024. The Muslims’ holy month of Ramadan is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar, and it is believed that the revelation of the first verse in the Koran was during its last 10 nights. It is celebrated yearly by praying during the night and abstaining from eating, drinking, and sexual acts during the period between sunrise and sunset. It is also a time for socializing, mainly in the evening after breaking the fast, and a shift of all activities to late in the day in most countries. EPA-EFE/JAMAL TARAQAI
US visual artist Theresa Chromati (C) poses for the photographers as she presents her exhibition ‘Rehearsal for Joy’ at Contemporary Art Center in Malaga, southern Spain, 05 April 2024. The exhibition runs from 05 April to 02 June 2024. EPA-EFE/CARLOS DIAZ
Jean Paul Gaultier attends the photocall of Jean Paul Gaultier ‘Fashion Freak Show’ premiere at Coliseum Theatre on April 04, 2024 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Xavi Torrent/Getty Images)
An Ehang Holdings Ltd. EH216-S passenger-carrying electric unmanned aerial vehicle in Hefei, China, on Friday, March 29, 2024. The EH216-S, priced at 2.16 million yuan ($300,000), has eight arms jutting out from its center equipped with 16 propellers, each with its own electric motor. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Artist Dan Barton poses with his work for a photo to promote the Standing with Giants charity transporting cutouts of soldiers to D-Day celebrations in Normandy at Blenheim Palace in Woodstock, Britain, 05 April 2024. 1,475 giant silhouettes representing UK servicemen who died on D-Day will be installed in the Normandy Memorial in France. The project has been realized by the Standing with Giants charity. Harley-Davidson motorcycle clubs rode alongside the transport lorries. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
Cecilia Smith (c) of the Reds is tackled by Teuila Pritchard of the Rebels during the round four Super Rugby Women’s match between Melbourne Rebels and Queensland Reds at AAMI Park on April 05, 2024 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Kelly Defina/Getty Images)
Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak takes part in a cricket practice session whilst meeting participants in the ACE Programme, during a visit to the Oval cricket ground on April 5, 2024 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Henry Nicholls-WPA Pool/Getty Images). DM
