Good Life Show celebrates plant-based chefs

The annual Good Life Show, to be held in Cape Town from 31 May to 2 June and in Johannesburg from 26-28 July, joins forces with the SA Chefs Association this year as the association celebrates its Golden (50-year) Jubilee.

The show will feature top chefs and mixologists giving live demonstrations, as well as interactive experiences, industry networking opportunities, wellness activities and a variety of talks.

It comprises four events under one roof, and visitors can access all of them with one ticket:

The Plant-Powered Show (plant-based food, drink and conscious living event);

Natural & Organic Show (powered by nature);

The Free-From Show (embrace the alternatives); and

SustainEx (live and love the sustainable life).

The SA Chefs Association will curate and host Tasting the Future talks at the show, offering talks and panel discussions led by culinary experts, nutritionists, dieticians and health and sustainability specialists.

Topics will include sustainable cooking, best agricultural practices and tips on caring for the environment. Audience members will be able to talk to and interact with the experts. Entrance to these talks is free.

The association will also be actively involved in other aspects of the show:

Plant-Based Chef of the Year: A plant-based Chef of the Year cooking competition whereby four winners will be crowned, two from Cape Town and two from Johannesburg. There will be Junior and Senior winners, all of whom will also win coveted places in the 2028 Culinary Olympics team.

SA Chefs Association Pavilion: The association will have a pavilion where its members will answer questions and interact with visitors.

The Good Life Kitchen: The association will play a key role in curating the chefs line-up and culinary support teams. The Good Life Kitchen features top local and international chefs who will demonstrate how to create a variety of versatile, healthy and delicious sustainable recipes.

Dates and times

Cape Town International Convention Centre: Friday, 31 May from 12 noon to 6pm; Saturday, 1 June from 10 am to 6pm; Sunday, 2 June from 10am to 6pm.

Kyalami International Convention Centre, Johannesburg: Friday 26 July from 12 noon to 6pm; Saturday, 27 July from 10am to 6pm; Sunday, 28 July from 10am to 5pm. DM

Tickets are available at Quicket (Cape Town click here; Johannesburg click here). One ticket = four shows.

To enter the Plant-based Chef of the year competition, click here to enter.