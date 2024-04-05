Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Baltimore shipping set to resume by end of April with full capacity by end of May

Baltimore shipping set to resume by end of April with full capacity by end of May
The Francis Scott Key Bridge rests partially collapsed after a container ship ran into it in Baltimore, Maryland, USA, 26 March 2024. The Maryland Department of Transportation confirmed on 26 March that the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed due to a ship strike. A 'mass casualty, multi-agency rescue' was underway, according to Kevin Cartwright from the Baltimore City Fire Department. A diving team was trying to locate at least seven people believed to be in the Patapsco River, Cartwright added. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO
By Reuters
05 Apr 2024
0

April 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Thursday it expects to open a new channel to the Port of Baltimore by the end of April, freeing up commercial shipping blocked by a collapsed bridge, and then restore port access to full capacity by the end of May.

By Daniel Trotta

The main channel has been blocked by wreckage since the fully loaded container ship Dali lost power and rammed into a support column of the Francis Scott Key Bridge on March 26, killing six road workers and causing the highway bridge to tumble into the Patapsco River.

The Army Corps, part of a multiagency team responding to the Baltimore disaster, announced the plans one day ahead of a visit by President Joe Biden, saying that within four weeks the channel would be suitable for some roll-on/roll-off vessels that transport automobiles and farm equipment.

The Port of Baltimore ranks first in the United States for the volume it handles of autos and light trucks and farm and construction machinery, according to the state of Maryland. Most of that traffic has been suspended since the accident, though some terminal operations outside the affected area have resumed.

Earlier this week, two auxiliary channels suitable for emergency vessels, tugs and barges were opened on either side of the disabled ship, which is stuck beneath bridge debris with thousands of containers and a crew of 21 sailors still aboard.

But with depths limited to 11 feet (3.35 meters) and 14 feet, those two channels are too shallow for major cargo ships, which need a depth of 35 feet.

“USACE expects to open a limited access channel 280 feet wide and 35 feet deep, to the Port of Baltimore within the next four weeks – by the end of April,” the corps said.

By the end of May, the corps said it expects to restore port access to its full capacity with a 700-foot-wide by 50-foot-deep navigation channel.

Before then, salvage crews must remove steel bridge debris from atop the Dali in order to extract it from the harbor, then clear the twisted metal and highway wreckage that fell into the water.

Ensconced within that debris are the bodies of four of the six highway workers who were killed.

The Biden administration has provided an initial $60 million in emergency funding to clear the channel and begin recovery, and Biden has said he would ask Congress to fund the complete rebuilding of the bridge.

(Reporting by Daniel Trotta in Carlsbad, California; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

2024 Sony World Photography Awards: Landscape, wildlife and nature photography
Maverick Life

2024 Sony World Photography Awards: Landscape, wildlife and nature photography
Throwback Thursday: Seafood cataplana — made in a cataplana
TGIFood

Throwback Thursday: Seafood cataplana — made in a cataplana
‘I don’t pose a risk’, Mapisa-Nqakula insists on R50K bail in first court appearance
Maverick News

‘I don’t pose a risk’, Mapisa-Nqakula insists on R50K bail in first court appearance
Gauteng commuters cheer Prasa’s long-awaited reopening of key rail lines
Maverick News

Gauteng commuters cheer Prasa’s long-awaited reopening of key rail lines
Revealed — one in six SA political party leaders has a shady past
Maverick News

Revealed — one in six SA political party leaders has a shady past

TOP READS IN SECTION

Chef Jose Andres says Israel targeted his aid workers 'systematically, car by car'
Newsdeck

Chef Jose Andres says Israel targeted his aid workers 'systematically, car by car'
I have a picture for you! 23 March- 29 March 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 23 March- 29 March 2024
Taiwan earthquake injuries top 1,000, hotel workers still missing
Newsdeck

Taiwan earthquake injuries top 1,000, hotel workers still missing
Trump Judge Refuses to Delay Hush-Money Case Over Immunity
Newsdeck

Trump Judge Refuses to Delay Hush-Money Case Over Immunity
LIV stars back Rory McIlroy: Unification must 'happen fast'
Newsdeck

LIV stars back Rory McIlroy: Unification must 'happen fast'

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider

Every seed of hope will one day sprout.

South African citizens throughout the country are standing up for our human rights. Stay informed, connected and inspired by our weekly FREE Maverick Citizen newsletter.