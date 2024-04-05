Thembi Kgatlana of Banyana Banyana tackled by Eneikia Lunyamila of Tanzania during their 2024 Olympics Qualifier match at Mbombela Stadium in Mbombela on 27 February, 2024. (Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

One of the biggest rivalries in international football is set to be reignited when Banyana Banyana battle with old foes Nigeria. The prize? A spot at the Olympic Games in France a few months from now.

The pair will tussle over two legs. The first round is in Abuja, Nigeria. The match takes place today (5 April) and kick-off is at 6pm SA time. South Africa are eyeing an advantage that they will bring back home for the second leg, which is scheduled for 9 April at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria.

The Super Falcons and Banyana Banyana clashed in 2022, at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon), where South Africa were winners of the continental competition for the first time in their history. Nigeria was one of the countries that Desiree Ellis’s team beat on their way to securing an overdue Wafcon title.

Banyana Banyana also beat Nigeria back in 2021, during the Aisha Buhari Cup invitational tournament. Despite these positive couple of results, returning South African skipper Refiloe Jane — who last featured for the national team at the 2023 World Cup due to injury — is wary of the threat posed by the Super Falcons.

After all, they are historically and statistically the best women’s team on the continent. The Nigerians have a record 11 Wafcon titles. As such, Jane believes they deserve all the respect.

“We have a mandate to qualify for the Olympic Games and that is what we are focused and working on as a team. We know the qualities that we have as a team and we will try to pull all that together and make sure we succeed,” said the Italy-based midfielder.

“Even though we have played Nigeria a couple of times and recently won against them, we still need to give them the respect they deserve. They are still the undisputed African champions when you look at the number of years they have ruled the continent,” Jane added.

The 31-year-old elegant midfielder expressed her joy at being back in national team colours after recovering from an injury that kept her on the sidelines for a number of months.

“It feels good to be back with the team, it has been a long journey of recovery. But all of it is behind me now. I am more focused on rejoining the team and making sure that I am able to share the experience I have gained over the years,” stated the skipper.

Double trouble

An additional boost for Ellis is the return of another long-term absentee in Mamelodi Sundowns defender Bambanani Mbane. Just like Jane, Mbane last donned the Banyana Banyana shirt during the team’s magical World Cup run to the round of 16.

South Africa’s long-serving coach Ellis stated she was elated to have the duo back, saying they possess experience which cannot be bought. The 61-year-old also added a game of such magnitude makes her job slightly easier.

“It’s like you are in the last round of a boxing match, a 12-round fight, where the winner succeeds and the loser goes home,” Ellis said.

“Nigeria is still one of the best teams on the continent. We know how big the game is. We don’t need to motivate the players, but we are excited,” the four-time African coach of the year added.

There are two slots for Africa in the 12-team tournament football showpiece. Should Banyana, who failed to qualify for the 2020 Games in Tokyo, clip the wings of the Super Falcons they will be placed in a daunting group.

The winner between South Africa and Nigeria after the two-legged decider will join Group C, alongside world champions Spain, Japan and Brazil.

Morocco and Zambia will battle for the other spot available to Africa at Paris 2024. The winner of that tie will be grouped with the four-time world champions USA, plus Germany and Australia. DM

Fourth-round Olympic qualifier:

Nigeria vs South Africa (5 April, 6pm SA time)

South Africa vs Nigeria (9 April, 7:30pm SA time)