Ukraine’s first underground school, and more from around the world

A teacher during the final preparations before classes in a country’s first underground school on April 2, 2024 in Kharkiv, Ukraine. In Kharkiv, which suffers from daily Russian missile strikes and aerial bombardments, the construction of Ukraine’s first underground school was completed. The building has 20 classrooms where 900 students can study in two shifts. The city authorities, with the support of international partners, plan to continue the construction of underground schools in other city’s districts to ensure all children have equal access to quality and safe education. (Photo by Gwara Media/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Daria, 8, a Romanian girl suffering from autism, accompanied by her mother Mihaela (not pictured), reacts after having her face painted by a volunteer entertainer during the ‘Blue Festival’, an event dedicated to the World Autism Awareness Day, in Obor Park, Bucharest, Romania, 02 April 2024. Dozens of children suffering from autism, accompanied by their relatives and friends and helped by volunteers, have participated in various games, painting and face painting workshops, skills and other activities organized by the NGOs Help Autism, Autism Romania, National Association for Children and Adults with Autism from Romania, Romanian Association of Therapies in Autism and ADHD under the slogan ‘Not invisible!’, to raise awareness among communities regarding autistic people in Romania. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), it is estimated that about 1 in 100 children is diagnosed with autism worldwide. World Autism Awareness Day, established by the United Nations General Assembly in 2007, is observed annually on 02 April. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT
A child prepares for with his body and face painted as he prepares to attend the sacred Ngerebeg ritual at the Tegallalang village in Gianyar, Bali, Indonesia, 03 April 2024. The sacred Ngerebeg ritual takes place every six months and it is mainly aimed at driving all evil spirits out of the villages. During the ritual, the participants paint their bodies in various colors and patterns to join the procession across the village. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI
A child with his body and face painted prepares for the sacred Ngerebeg ritual at the Tegallalang village in Gianyar, Bali, Indonesia, 03 April 2024. The sacred Ngerebeg ritual takes place every six months and it is mainly aimed at driving all evil spirits out of the villages. During the ritual, the participants paint their bodies in various colors and patterns to join the procession across the village. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI
Brussels bronze fountain sculpture landmark Manneken-Pis (also known as Manneken-Peace) wears a NATO uniform to commemorate 75 years of North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) foundation in Brussels, Belgium, 03 April 2024. The event celebrating the enduring partnership between NATO and Belgium also coincides with the 75th anniversary of the Alliance. The intergovernmental military alliance NATO was founded on 04 April 1949. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER MATTHYS
A Venus de Milo with a tennis racket is part of the group of sculptures for the installation ‘Beauty and Gesture’ by french artist Laurent Perbos on the steps of the French National Assembly for the duration of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Paris France, 02 April 2024. Each sculpture represents the Venus de Milo performing an Olympic sport. The installation will be on view from 02 April through 22 September. EPA-EFE/TERESA SUAREZ
A Venus de Milo with a surfboard is part of the group of sculptures for the installation ‘Beauty and Gesture’ by french artist Laurent Perbos on the steps of the French National Assembly for the duration of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Paris France, 02 April 2024. Each sculpture represents the Venus de Milo performing an Olympic sport. The installation will be on view from 02 April through 22 September. EPA-EFE/TERESA SUAREZ
A Venus de Milo wearing boxing gloves is part of the group of sculptures for the installation ‘Beauty and Gesture’ by french artist Laurent Perbos on the steps of the French National Assembly for the duration of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Paris France, 02 April 2024. Each sculpture represents the Venus de Milo performing an Olympic sport. The installation will be on view from 02 April through 22 September. EPA-EFE/TERESA SUAREZ
Images of the Santa Muerte are displayed during a pilgrimage honoring the Santa Muerte in the Tepito neighborhood in Mexico City, Mexico, 01 April 2024. Santa Muerte, which can be translated as ‘Saint Death’ or ‘Holy Death’ is considered female not male, and has millions of followers in Mexico and is rapidly gaining followers in the U.S. and in other parts of Latin America. EPA-EFE/Mario Guzman
Blooming tulips inside the Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 03 April 2024. Spread over an area of about 12 hectares, the Tulip Garden in Kashmir, featuring some 1.7 million tulips with 73 varieties of different colors, is one of the largest tulip gardens in Asia and has become a prime tourist attraction. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN
People walk inside the Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 03 April 2024. Spread over an area of about 12 hectares, the Tulip Garden in Kashmir, featuring some 1.7 million tulips with 73 varieties of different colors, is one of the largest tulip gardens in Asia and has become a prime tourist attraction. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN
Pope Francis, sitting on a wheelchair, waves as he leaves after his weekly general audience in Saint Peter’s Square, Vatican City, 03 April 2024. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI
A man takes a picture of a mural by Berlin-based graffiti artist Eme Freethinker depicting a chimpanzee handing a joint to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and reading “Ok Olaf you can kick it it’s legal!”, in Berlin, Germany, 03 April 2024. The German Federal Council ‘Bundesrat’ on 22 March approved a law decriminalizing the recreational usage of cannabis in Germany for adults aged 18 and over. Starting 01 April 2024 it will be legal for adults in Germany to possess up to 50 grams of dried cannabis at home and up to 25 grams in public for personal use. The law allows growth and distribution only in cultivation associations also called Cannabis Social Clubs and comes into force on 01 July 2024. People can purchase cannabis for recreational use if they are members of those specific clubs but cannot consume it on the premises. EPA-EFE/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE
A woman swipes her hand through the air to manipulate the falling digital blossom during the premiere showing of “Nature’s Confetti” at Outernet London on April 03, 2024 in London, England. Outernet’s Blossom campaign is injecting flower power into London’s commercial hub, immersing audiences in a 360-degree experience of ‘nature’s confetti’ at the flagship Now Building on Tottenham Court Road. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
Members of the public photograph the projections all around them during the premiere showing of “Nature’s Confetti” at Outernet London on April 03, 2024 in London, England. Outernet’s Blossom campaign is injecting flower power into London’s commercial hub, immersing audiences in a 360-degree experience of ‘nature’s confetti’ at the flagship Now Building on Tottenham Court Road. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
A model walks the runway during the VIN + OMI: Sci-Fi Magpie show, which marks the designers’ 20th anniversary at The Other House on April 02, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
Jason Donovan (3R) and Dylan Alcott (3L) perform during a media call for the Rocky Horror Show at Theatre Royal Sydney on April 03, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Wendell Teodoro/Getty Images for The Rocky Horror Show)
Dame Prue Leith, Vin, Jo Wood and Omi attend the premiere of the VIN + OMI’s “Kepler 62F” which marks the designers’ 20th anniversary at The Other House on April 02, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
Aleema Khanum (C), sister of jailed former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) party chairman Imran Khan, speaks with journalists after a hearing in her brother’s ‘cypher’ case outside the Islamabad Supreme Court in Islamabad, Pakistan, 03 April 2024. A Pakistani court on 01 April suspended the 14-year sentences handed to former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, in a case related to the retention and sale of state gifts. However, the Islamabad High Court’s decision to suspend the sentences and grant bail to Khan and his wife is unlikely to pave the way for their release, as both remain in jail after multiple other convictions. EPA-EFE/SOHAIL SHAHZAD
Members of Bangiya Christiya Pariseba, a forum of Christians of all denominations in West Bengal, perform folk dance as they gather during a mass rally for peace near the Gandhi statue in Kolkata, eastern India, 03 April 2024. The prayer rally was organized by Bangiya Christiya Pariseba to ‘pray for the change of hearts of those who, in the name of religion, preach hatred, organize attacks, and make simple people into fanatical killers’. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY
A volunteer passes out signs at a campaign rally hosted by President Donald Trump on April 02, 2024 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. At the rally, Trump spoke next to an empty lectern on the stage and challenged President Joe Biden to debate him. The Wisconsin primary is being held today. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
The Easter Bunny pretends to call on reporters from the podium during the daily news briefing at the White House on April 01, 2024 in Washington, DC. The costumed character joined White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre as the White House hosted about 40,000 people for the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Anti-government protesters camp outside the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament in Jerusalem, 01 April 2024. Protesters declared four days of rallies outside the Knesset and set up tents, calling for the return of all hostages held in Gaza and the immediate government dissolution. According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), 134 Israeli hostages are currently being held by Hamas in Gaza. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI
Bassirou Diomaye Faye, Senegal’s president, with his two wives during his inauguration ceremony in Diamniadio, Senegal, on Tuesday, April 2, 2024. Senegal’s opposition politician Faye was sworn in as president on Tuesday, becoming the youngest elected African leader less than three weeks after he was released from prison to run in the election last month. Photographer: Annika Hammerschlag/Bloomberg via Getty Images
(L-R) Lionel Richie and Nicole Richie attend the Los Angeles premiere of “Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead” at The Grove on April 02, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images). DM
