HOLY WEEK PHOTO ESSAY

The colourful processions of the Semana Santa in Spain

Penitents adjust their capirote during Holy Week on 27 March 2024 in Malaga, Spain. (Photo: Daniel Perez Garcia-Santos / Getty Images)
By Shelley Christians
01 Apr 2024
The Semana Santa, or Holy Week, takes place during the last week of Lent in Spain. This traditional parade attracts thousands of visitors from around the world who flock to the Costa del Sol region in the south of Spain to see the colourful processions honouring the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ. Brotherhoods or ‘cofradía’ parade their thrones through the Spanish town. The realistic wooden sculptures depict scenes from The Passion and some try to showcase the bereavement of the Virgin Mary.

Penitents take part in the Rico brotherhood procession during Holy Week on 27 March 2024 in Malaga, Spain. Holy Week, known locally as Semana Santa, occurs during the last week of Lent. Hundreds of Catholic groups take part in traditional processions to honour the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ. (Photo: Daniel Perez Garcia-Santos / Getty Images)

A ‘Manola’ from the Brotherhood of the Nuestro Padre Jesus Nazareno takes part in the Santo Entierro procession during the Holy Week on 29 March 2024 in Albacete, Spain. (Photo: Juan Naharro Gimenez / Getty Images)

Shield detail from the Brotherhood of the Nuestro Padre Jesus Nazareno seen during the Santo Entierro procession during the Holy Week on 29 March 2024 in Albacete, Spain. (Photo: Juan Naharro Gimenez / Getty Images)

Penitents from the Brotherhood of the Nuestra Señora del Mayor Dolor during the Santo Entierro procession in Albacete, Spain. Holy Week, known locally as Semana Santa, occurs during the last week of Lent. Hundreds of Catholic groups take part in traditional processions to honour the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ, 29 March 2024. (Photo: Juan Naharro Gimenez / Getty Images)

Penitents from the Brotherhood of the Nuestra Señora de las Angustias take part in the Santo Entierro procession during the Holy Week on 29 March 2024 in Albacete, Spain. (Photo: Juan Naharro Gimenez / Getty Images)

Penitents from the Brotherhood of the Santa Maria Magdalena take part in the Santo Entierro procession during the Holy Week on 29 March 2024 in Albacete, Spain. (Photo: Juan Naharro Gimenez / Getty Images)

The Christ of the Rico brotherhood is carried through the streets of Malaga during Holy Week on 27 March 2024 in Malaga, Spain. Holy Week, known locally as Semana Santa, occurs during the last week of Lent. (Photo: Daniel Perez Garcia-Santos / Getty Images)

Women wearing a traditional mantilla wait to take part in the procession of the Rico brotherhood procession, 27 March 2024 in Malaga, Spain. (Photo: Daniel Perez Garcia-Santos / Getty Images)

Detail of the Virgen de las Angustias before the start of the Santo Entierro procession during the Holy Week on 29 March 2024 in Albacete, Spain. (Photo: Juan Naharro Gimenez / Getty Images)

Penitent from the Brotherhood of Santísimo Cristo de la Agonía and Nuestra Señora de la Amargura take a picture before starting the Santo Entierro Procession during Holy Week on 29 March 2024 in Albacete, Spain. (Photo: Juan Naharro Gimenez / Getty Images)

Penitents play the trumpet in the Santo Entierro Procession during Holy Week on 29 March 2024 in Albacete, Spain. (Photo: Juan Naharro Gimenez / Getty Images)

Penitents wait before starting the Santo Entierro Procession during Holy Week on 29 March 2024 in Albacete, Spain. (Photo: Juan Naharro Gimenez / Getty Images)

