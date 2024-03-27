Holy Week, and more from around the world

Penitents of the Christ of Health Brotherhood take part in a procession on the occasion of Holy Monday during the Holy Week in Cordoba, southern Spain, 25 March 2024. EPA-EFE/Salas
Members of the Christ of Health Brotherhood take part in a procession on the occasion of Holy Monday during the Holy Week in Cordoba, southern Spain, 25 March 2024. EPA-EFE/Salas
Demonstrators wearing prisoner uniforms, monkey masks, and carrying piles of coconuts on wheelbarrows protest against Thailand’s monkey-used coconut-picking industry in front of the Thai Embassy in Tokyo, Japan, 27 March 2024. PETA, the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, has said that the Thai coconut milk industry still uses illegal monkey labor, in which monkeys are chained and forced to pick coconuts. Demonstrators said the coconuts used for the protest were humanely picked in Vietnam. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA
A People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) activist wears a cow costume as her holds placard outside a Starbucks restaurant as a protest over the non-Dairy milk upcharge, outside a Starbucks cafe in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 27 March 2024. ‘Every non-dairy milk fee at the register shows Starbucks for what it currently is: a greedy corporation putting profits over animals, the planet, and customers’ health. PETA is demanding that Starbucks Malaysia put its money where its mouth is and end this shameful upcharge’, PETA Senior Vice President Jason Baker said in a statement. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL
Fake cannabis plants in a grow box at the hemp shop of the founder of the Cannabis Club in Aschheim Wenzel Cerveny, in Aschheim Germany, 27 March 2024. The German Federal Council ‘Bundesrat’ on 22 March approved a law decriminalizing the recreational usage of cannabis in Germany for adults age 18 and over. Starting 01 April 2024 it will be legal for adults in Germany to possess up to 50 grams of dried cannabis at home and up to 25 grams in public for personal use. The law allows growth and distribution only in cultivation associations also called Cannabis Social Clubs and comes into force on 01 July 2024. People can purchase cannabis for recreational use if they are members of those specific clubs but cannot consume it in the premises. EPA-EFE/Anna Szilagyi
Rafts full of tulips are launched in the pond in the Vondelpark, as part of the tenth edition of the Tulip Festival, Amsterdam, Netherlands, 27 March 2024. During this festival, tens of thousands of tulips bloom throughout the Amsterdam districts. EPA-EFE/RAMON VAN FLYMEN
A worker prepares vermicelli at a workshop, during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Karachi, Pakistan, 27 March 2024. Vermicelli is used in the production of seviyan (vermicelli pudding), which is a very popular dessert, especially in the month of Ramadan. The Muslims’ holy month of Ramadan is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar, and it is believed that the revelation of the first verse in the Koran was during its last 10 nights. It is celebrated yearly by praying during the night and abstaining from eating, drinking, and sexual acts during the period between sunrise and sunset. It is also a time for socializing, mainly in the evening after breaking the fast, and a shift of all activities to late in the day in most countries. EPA-EFE/SHAHZAIB AKBER
Indian security personnel detain members of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) during a protest against the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest, as they try to march towards Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence, at Patel Chowk, in New Delhi, India, 26 March 2024. Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over the alleged irregularities in Delhi’s liquor excise policy case on 21 March 2024. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA
Family members and supporters of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza protest outside the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel, 26 March 2024. According to the Israeli IDF, 134 Israeli hostages are currently being held by Hamas in Gaza. Israel has recalled its negotiating team from Qatar, ending immediate attempts to negotiate a ceasefire and hostage release deal with Hamas, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said in a statement. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN
A female cyclist holds a national flag as she rides her bicycle during the celebration of Bangladesh’s 54th Independence Day in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 26 March 2024. Bangladesh became an independent country, under the leadership of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, after a victory in the War of Liberation against Pakistani occupation forces. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM
Farmers block the way to the European Commission Berlaymont building and the European Council Justus Lipsius buildings during a protest on the side of an Agriculture and Fisheries Council in Brussels, Belgium, 26 March 2024. Farmers across Europe are demanding a fairer focus on income and an end to free trade agreements that disadvantage European producers. This includes permanently halting negotiations on the EU-Mercosur agreement, to ensure fair pricing by a strengthened directive on unfair commercial practices. The EU Agriculture and Fisheries Council is meeting on 26 March to discuss the current situation on the EU’s agricultural markets, in particular following Russia’s war against Ukraine. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER MATTHYS
Queen Camilla (R) arrives at the recently restored Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings on March 27, 2024 in Shrewsbury, England. The Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings site is an Historic England flagship heritage regeneration project, and home to eight listed buildings. (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images)
A man sits next to a portrait of outgoing Senegalese President Macky Sall at the party’s headquarters while waiting for Amadou Ba, former prime minister of Senegal and ruling party’s candidate for the presidential election, to hold a press conference in Dakar, Senegal, 25 March 2024. Ba conceded victory to opposition candidate Bassirou Diomaye Faye in the presidential elections on 24 March 2024. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE
Celia Xacriaba speaks onstage at Global Spin Live: Alok Featuring a Performance with Brazilian Indigenous Artists at GRAMMY Museum L.A. Live on March 25, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )
Pablo Abian of Spain in action against Leong Jun Hao of Malaysia during their men’s singles round of 32 badminton match at the 2024 Spain Masters, in Madrid, Spain, 27 March 2024. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez. DM
Comments - Please login in order to comment.