Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Trump’s Social Media Company Is Set to Trade Tuesday on Nasdaq

Trump’s Social Media Company Is Set to Trade Tuesday on Nasdaq
The Truth Social website on a smartphone arranged in New York, US, on Friday, March 22, 2024. Shareholders of Digital World Acquisition Corp., a publicly traded shell company, approved a deal to merge with the Trump's media business in a Friday vote. That means Trump Media & Technology Group, whose flagship product is social networking site Truth Social, will soon begin trading on the Nasdaq stock market, reported the AP.
By Bloomberg
25 Mar 2024
0

Former president Donald Trump’s social media startup is set to begin trading Tuesday after completing a blank-check deal that may bring him a financial windfall.

Trump Media & Technology Group is expected to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol DJT after completing a deal with Digital World Acquisition Corp., according to a statement, following more than two years of snags.The merger could potentially hand Trump nearly $4 billion worth of shares, though they would be subject to lock-up agreements and performance requirements that may temporarily hinder his ability to monetize the stock and ease his present cash crunch.

Read More: Trump Eyes $4 Billion Stock Windfall as His Legal Bills Pile Up

Digital World Chief Executive Officer Eric Swider will become a director of the merged company, which will be led by Devin Nunes, a former California Representative who left Congress to become CEO of Trump Media, the statement showed.

The windfall may come at a critical time for Trump who earlier this month became the presumptive Republican presidential nominee. He’s paying millions of dollars a month to fund his ongoing legal troubles, which include four criminal indictments. A New York appeals court agreed on Monday to slash the former president’s bond in his fraud case by more than two thirds to $175 million while he appeals the verdict.

DWAC shares climbed nearly 14% to $41.99 each on Monday, reversing Friday’s decline after the shareholder vote passed as expected. Warrants tied to the SPAC rose nearly 10%.

The special-purpose acquisition vehicle has more than doubled this year as investors use it as a way to bet on Trump’s push for re-election. The stock has been a favorite among the retail-trading crowd since the deal was announced in 2021 with posts across Stocktwits and Reddit Inc.’s WallStreetBets forum encouraging people to buy shares.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Mapisa-Nqakula graft prosecution — ID ‘surprised’ by speaker’s urgent interdict, discovery application
Maverick News

Mapisa-Nqakula graft prosecution — ID ‘surprised’ by speaker’s urgent interdict, discovery application
Asset Forfeiture Unit to seize R33m in assets in Eskom water-trucking corruption case
Maverick News

Asset Forfeiture Unit to seize R33m in assets in Eskom water-trucking corruption case
Joburg CBD is slowly shaking off its ‘hellhole’ status — thanks to the private sector
Maverick News

Joburg CBD is slowly shaking off its ‘hellhole’ status — thanks to the private sector
After the Bell: Markus Jooste was hoist with his own petard
Maverick News

After the Bell: Markus Jooste was hoist with his own petard
Our year in the wilderness — researching giant seals, killer whales and raw nature 
Maverick News

Our year in the wilderness — researching giant seals, killer whales and raw nature 

TOP READS IN SECTION

Britain's King Charles 'frustrated' by pace of cancer recovery
Newsdeck

Britain's King Charles 'frustrated' by pace of cancer recovery
South Africa’s Kruger Park Opposes New Border Link to Mozambique
Newsdeck

South Africa’s Kruger Park Opposes New Border Link to Mozambique
I have a picture for you! 16 March- 22 March 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 16 March- 22 March 2024
Russians lower flags in mourning, suspects charged in deadly concert hall attack
Newsdeck

Russians lower flags in mourning, suspects charged in deadly concert hall attack
France Raises Security Alert to Max Level After Attack in Moscow
Newsdeck

France Raises Security Alert to Max Level After Attack in Moscow

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider

Every seed of hope will one day sprout.

South African citizens throughout the country are standing up for our human rights. Stay informed, connected and inspired by our weekly FREE Maverick Citizen newsletter.