On Monday 25 March at 10am, the Health Professions Council of SA (HPCSA) will proceed with its misconduct inquiry against Limpopo MEC for Health Dr Phophi Ramathuba for xenophobic remarks to a Zimbabwean patient in August 2022.

“Nigel Branken from Kopanang Africa Against Xexophobia (Kaax) will be testifying following a complaint lodged on behalf of several supporting organisations, including Lawyers for Human Rights, Neighbours NPO, Treatment Action Campaign, Section 27, Socio-Economic Rights Institute, Health Justice Initiative, Progressive Health Forum, and the Helen Suzman Foundation. Kaax urges the government and the public to focus on the root causes of poor service delivery in Limpopo province and across South Africa. The public and press are invited to attend and cover this critical event, highlighting the importance of ethical conduct in healthcare and the fight against xenophobia,” read the press statement from Kaax.

The inquiry will take place at the Sheraton Hotel in Pretoria.

On Wednesday, 27 March and 28 March the Nelson Mandela Foundation will host a seminar on the impact of climate change on food security at Nelson Mandela University, Gqeberha, Eastern Cape

“Through the Climate Change Seminar, the Nelson Mandela Foundation will convene different stakeholders and find lasting solutions to immediate and long-term impact threats”.

Also on Wednesday at 1pm, The South African Depression and Anxiety Group will host an “Ask The Expert” session aimed at empowering individuals with bipolar disorder to take control of their mood management journey.

This will look into the effective use of the Bipolar Mood Diary, a powerful tool designed to help people monitor their mood patterns, identify triggers, and track progress toward stability.

Also on Wednesday at 4;30pm, HealthCare Workers for Palestine South Africa will host a seminar on medical ethics and human rights violations in occupied Palestine.

The seminar will take place at the University of the Witwatersrand SPH Resource Centre, Wits School of Public Health, Education campus and online.

On Thursday 28 March at 10am, the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation will be hosting a morning of reflection marking the seventh anniversary of Kathrada’s passing.

“Kathrada’s anniversary will occur at a time when there is heightened political contestation as South Africa prepares to go to the polls on the 29th of May. The foundation will be hosting a multi-party event where various political parties will be afforded the opportunity to pay tribute to Kathrada. In their tributes, political parties will be required to re-commit to free and fair elections in 2024. They will do this in the presence of leaders of the faith community, business, and civil society,” read the statement from the foundation.

The event is taking place at Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg.

Saturday 30 March is the International Day of Zero Waste, which promotes sustainable consumption and production patterns. It is also intended to support the societal shift towards circularity.

“The waste sector contributes significantly to the triple planetary crisis of climate change, biodiversity and nature loss, and pollution. Humanity generates an estimated 2.24-billion tons of municipal solid waste annually, of which only 55% is managed in controlled facilities,” according to the United Nations (UN) information page on the event.

“Zero-waste initiatives can foster sound waste management and minimise and prevent waste, helping to address the triple planetary crisis, protect the environment, enhance food security, and improve human health and well-being.”

On Saturday 30 March at 11am, The Health Justice Initiative, Muslim Youth Movement, and Palestine Solidarity Campaign will host a conversation with Dr Muhannad Ayyash. Ayyash has published several academic articles on topics such as political violence, vaccine apartheid, anti-Palestinian racism, and Palestinian decolonial movements.

The conversation is titled ‘From settler colonialism to decolonisation: The path towards Palestinian Liberation’ and will take place at Bo-Kaap Cultural Hub, 26 Pentz Street, and online here. DM