Newsdeck

Newsdeck

South African parliament speaker takes special leave over corruption inquiry

South African parliament speaker takes special leave over corruption inquiry
Commissioner Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakul on Day 04 of the interviews for South Africa’s next Chief Justice at Park Hotel on February 04, 2022 in Sandton.Photo:Felix Dlangamandla/Daily Maverick
By Reuters
21 Mar 2024
0

(Reuters) - South Africa's National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said on Thursday that she will take special leave as a result of an investigation into alleged corruption during her time as defence minister.

Investigators raided Mapisa-Nqakula home on Tuesday as part of the corruption inquiry, but did not provide further details on the investigation or the corruption allegations.

Mapisa-Nqakula, who was defence minister from 2012 to 2021, has denied wrongdoing.

“Given the seriousness of the allegations and the attendant extensive media speculation, I have decided to take special leave from my position as Speaker of the National Assembly, effective immediately,” Mapisa-Nqakula said in a statement.

She said there has been no formal notification of an arrest warrant or communication regarding her imminent arrest, following local media reports that she was expected to hand herself over to police on Friday.

“My lawyers have, however, proactively informed the National Prosecution Authority of my readiness to comply and cooperate should the need arise,” she said.

South Africa’s state-owned broadcaster SABC reported that Mapisa-Nqakula is suspected of receiving millions of rand in cash as bribes from a former military contractor when she was defence minister.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; editing by Barbara Lewis)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Steinhoff mastermind Markus Jooste reportedly commits suicide shortly after R475m fine
Maverick News

Steinhoff mastermind Markus Jooste reportedly commits suicide shortly after R475m fine
Court orders FNB to freeze payments from Jacob Zuma’s account – and recover R2.9-million plus interest
Maverick News

Court orders FNB to freeze payments from Jacob Zuma’s account – and recover R2.9-million plus interest
Motsoaledi should be held accountable for visa fiasco, not encouraging job creation — Fedhasa
Maverick News

Motsoaledi should be held accountable for visa fiasco, not encouraging job creation — Fedhasa
Diamond dealer Louis Liebenberg helps boost MK’s Gauteng fortunes
Maverick News

Diamond dealer Louis Liebenberg helps boost MK’s Gauteng fortunes
Bill that calls for full review of US relations with SA crosses first hurdle in US Congress
South Africa

Bill that calls for full review of US relations with SA crosses first hurdle in US Congress

TOP READS IN SECTION

New Zealand government to ban disposable e-cigarettes
Newsdeck

New Zealand government to ban disposable e-cigarettes
Bolsonaro Forged Covid Vaccination Proof, Brazil Police Say
Newsdeck

Bolsonaro Forged Covid Vaccination Proof, Brazil Police Say
Doctors who visited Gaza speak of 'atrocities,' collapsing healthcare
Newsdeck

Doctors who visited Gaza speak of 'atrocities,' collapsing healthcare
Dutch court finds KLM ads were misleading in 'greenwashing' case
Newsdeck

Dutch court finds KLM ads were misleading in 'greenwashing' case
Germany Plans More Support for $11 Billion Namibia Hydrogen Plan
Newsdeck

Germany Plans More Support for $11 Billion Namibia Hydrogen Plan

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Q: Why aren't you a Maverick Insider member yet?

A: I’m too busy

That’s understandable. This warp-speed world is robbing us all of time. But… signing up to Maverick Insider, our membership community, will take four minutes. And just think of all the time you’ll save not having to read these appeals from us every day! 😉

By joining Maverick Insider, you help keep our journalism going. Which you obviously value, because...well, you're here.

Support Daily Maverick
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

Every seed of hope will one day sprout.

South African citizens throughout the country are standing up for our human rights. Stay informed, connected and inspired by our weekly FREE Maverick Citizen newsletter.