Pianist plays concert while hanging from a crane, and more from around the world

The audience of the project ‘When The Sun Stands Still’ listened to the piano played by artist Alain Roche while hanging from a crane, in Munich, Germany, 19 March 2024. Over 40 highly sensitive microphones were placed in nature throughout Bavaria and Switzerland. The Audience listened to the performance through headphones facing east as the night sky turned to light. The duration and start time of the concerts are different every day: they are based on the Earth’s elliptical orbit around the sun. People can experience the concerts until 20 June 2024. EPA-EFE/ANNA SZILAGYI
The audience listens as artist Alain Roche plays a piano concert while hanging from a crane, in Munich, Germany, 19 March 2024. People can experience the concerts until 20 June 2024. EPA-EFE/ANNA SZILAGYI
Firefighters make sure fire doesn’t get out of control while a papier-mache sculpture or ‘falla’ burns during the ‘Nit de la Crema’ (Fire Night) of the Fallas Festival in Valencia, eastern Spain, 19 March 2024 (issued 20 March 2024). Fallas is a fortnight-long fiesta in which installations of parodic papier-mache, cardboard, and wooden sculptures are traditionally burnt every year on the last day of the event in the so-called ‘Crema’ to end the festivities. EPA-EFE/Biel Alino
A ‘Ninot,’ a papier-mache sculpture of a falla installation, depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin burns during the ‘Nit de la Crema’ (Fire Night) of the Fallas Festival in Valencia, eastern Spain, 19 March 2024 (issued 20 March 2024). Fallas is a fortnight-long fiesta in which installations of parodic papier-mache, cardboard, and wooden sculptures are traditionally burnt every year on the last day of the event in the so-called ‘Crema’ to end the festivities. EPA-EFE/Biel Alino
A traditional juice seller offers juice to people breaking their fast after sunset in the Ramadan Market section at the Global Village in the Gulf Emirate of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 19 March 2024. The Muslims’ holy month of Ramadan is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar and it is believed that the revelation of the first verse in the Koran was during its last 10 nights. It is celebrated yearly by praying during the night time and abstaining from eating, drinking, and sexual acts during the period between sunrise and sunset. It is also a time for socializing, mainly in the evening after breaking the fast and a shift of all activities to late in the day in most countries. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER
Hindu men from the villages of Nandgaon and Barsana are covered with colored powder as they celebrate the Lathmar Holi festival at the Nandgram temple in Nandgaon, Mathura, India, 19 March 2024. Holi is the Hindu spring festival of colors. In Barsana and Nandagaon, people celebrate a variation of Holi called ‘Lathmar’ Holi, which means beating with sticks. During the first day of the Lathmar Holi festival, the women of Barsana, the birthplace of Hindu God Krishna’s beloved Radha, beat the men from Nandgaon, the hometown of Hindu God Krishna, with wooden sticks in response to their efforts to put color on them. On the second day the women of Nandgaon beat the men of Barsana. EPA-EFE/NIKHIL SINGH
Kyrgyz girls pose in traditional costumes during the Nowruz celebration in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, 20 March 2024. Nowruz is the Persian New Year celebrated by various ethnic groups worldwide and it traditionally marks the first day of spring. EPA-EFE/IGOR KOVALENKO
Judge, Iain Campbell poses for a photograph as he views baking at Carnegie Conference Centre during judging for Scottish Baker of the Year Awards on March 20, 2024 in Dunfermline, Scotland. Now in its 10th edition, the competition is organised by Scottish Bakers, an industry association that has been supporting and protecting Scotland’s bakery trade for over 130 years. Bakers were invited to enter up to 12 products of their choosing to be taste-tested by a panel of expert judges. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
Members of The Druid Order take part in a celebration of the Spring Equinox during a ceremony at Tower Hill in London, Britain, 20 March 2024. The Spring Equinox marks when the plane of Earth’s equator passes through the centre of the Sun. On the day of an equinox, daytime and night time are of approximately equal duration. The Druid Order have been holding public ceremonies in London since 1717. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
Michele Samba Malata (C), widow of Cherubin Okende, a former Minister of Transport turned opposition MP, reacts during his funeral service in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, 20 March 2024. Okende was found dead in his car with gunshot wounds in Kinshasa in July 2023. A government spokesman at the time tweeted of ‘assassination’ but in February 2024, the Court of Cassation of Kinshasa concluded that Okende had committed suicide after a seven-month investigation. EPA-EFE/CHRIS MILOSI
Carabinieri’s first remote-controlled robotic dog, Saetta (L), and police’s biological dog, Olimpia (R), are deployed after a bomb threat was reported at the Ministry of Culture building, in Rome, Italy, 19 March 2024. The Ministry of Culture was evacuated on 19 March due to a bomb threat. The robotic dog, assigned to Rome’s bomb disposal squad, is used to help identify and defuse any explosive devices. EPA-EFE/FABIO CIMAGLIA
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni reacts during a session in the Chamber of Deputies, as she reports to the Lower House ahead of the European Council meeting, Rome, Italy, 20 March 2024. The European Council meeting takes place in Brussels on 21 and 22 March. EPA-EFE/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI
Zimbabwean church leader Madzibaba Ishmael Chokurongerwa (L) covers his head during trial over minors abuse charges at the Norton Magistrate Court in Norton, Zimbabwe, 19 March 2024. Chokurongerwa, a ‘self-styled’ prophet and church leader as well as seven of his associates, were all denied bail on the grounds that the accused are people of influence in their community and the likelihood of them interfering with witnesses is very high. They were arrested after the police raided their farm, also used as a shrine, on 12 March 2024 for criminal activities which include abuse of minors, according to a statement by the Zimbabwe Republic Police. A total of 246 out of 251 children below the age of 18 found at the farm had no birth certificate and were being used to perform various physical activities for the sect’s leadership, police said. Police established that all children of school-going age did not attend formal education and were subjected to abuse as cheap labor, doing manual work in the name of being taught life skills. Police also found 16 unregistered graves, including seven for infants. EPA-EFE/MUNASHE CHOKODZA
An Afghan street vendor sells balloons during celebrations for Nowruz, the Persian New Year, in Kabul, Afghanistan, 20 March 2024. Nowruz, which this year falls on 20 March has been celebrated for at least three thousand years, is the most revered celebration in the greater Persian world, which includes the countries of Iran, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Turkey, and portions of western China and northern Iraq. EPA-EFE/SAMIULLAH POPAL
An artist works on a lion installation as part of preparations for the Jewish holiday of Purim parade in Jerusalem, 20 March 2024. The municipality of Jerusalem decided to hold the annual parade of the Purim festival for the first time since 1982 despite appeals from the representatives of the families of the Israelis held by Hamas in Gaza, who asked the municipality to consider the situation of conflict and postpone the parade. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN
A Thai performer places his arm inside the gaping mouth of a crocodile during a media preview performance as part of preparation to reopen Samutprakarn Crocodile Farm and Zoo in Samut Prakan province, Thailand, 19 March 2024. Thailand’s famous tourist attraction Samutprakan Crocodile Farm and Zoo is scheduled to reopen to welcome tourists on 01 April 2024 after a temporary closure in 2020 due to the loss of visitors caused by the COVID-19 pandemic which resulted in the zoo suffering financial loss and going into liquidation. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT
A baby of an internally displaced woman gets weighed during a doctor and nutritionist review to prevent malnutrition at a makeshift clinic in Ladan IDP camp, on the outskirts of Dollow, in Jubaland state, Somalia, 30 January 2024 (issued 20 March 2024). More than three decades of conflict have left the country without a functional health system, while the jihadist group Al Shabab, which controls most of the centre and south of the country, does not allow immunization in its territory in most cases. Furthermore, Somalia has 3.8 million displaced people, and more than a quarter of its population participates somehow in nomadic pastoralism, which makes vaccination even harder. To overcome these challenges, medical personnel travel across the country in mobile teams to reach the most remote places. EPA-EFE/DANIEL IRUNGU
An ultra orthodox yeshiva children hold nooses and handcuffs with shirts reading in Hebrew ‘We will die and not join the army’ as they take part in a protest procession against Ultra Orthodox army recruitment, in Jerusalem, 20 March 2024. Israel’s Supreme Court is debating a law on the recruitment of ultra-Orthodox Jews into the Israeli army as a legal deadline looms at the end of March. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN
A protester stands near burning tires during a rally against alleged electoral fraud outside the parliament building ahead of the official announcement of the election result in Jakarta, Indonesia, 19 March 2024. Hundreds of protesters staged a rally demanding the impeachment of Indonesian President Joko Widodo on accusations of his involvement in the election process which they claimed were fraudulent. The election commission is expected to announce the election results on 20 March 2024. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM
A resident reacts during a fire in Damayang Lagi district in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 19 March 2024. At least one person was injured as the fire reached Task Force Alpha level, according to the Bureau of Fire Protection. Authorities are investigating the cause of the blaze which spread through a still undetermined number of houses made of light materials. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA
Several people participate in a naked yoga class at the Pedro Nel Gomez Museum in Medellin, Colombia, on 14 March 2024 (issued 19 March 2024). The nudist community of Medellin found in ‘naked yoga’ an opportunity to free themselves, get rid of cultural ties and connect ‘without layers’ with the body and mind through a discipline that they explore away from eroticism and in a ‘non-sexual’ way. EPA-EFE/Luis Eduardo Noriega A. DM
