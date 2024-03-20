Newsdeck

New Zealand government to ban disposable e-cigarettes

A customer uses a vape pen in New York, US, on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. Photographer: Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg via Getty Images
By Reuters
20 Mar 2024
WELLINGTON, March 20 (Reuters) - The New Zealand government said on Wednesday it will ban the sale of disposable e-cigarettes, increase fines on retailers that sell to those younger than 18 years old and better regulate retailers.

By Lucy Craymer

The New Zealand government has received significant criticism for rolling back a world-first law banning tobacco sales for future generations. It has said it is committed to reducing smoking but is just taking a different approach, including further regulations around vaping.

“While vaping has contributed to a significant fall in our smoking rates, the rapid rise in youth vaping has been a real concern for parents, teachers, and health professionals,” said Casey Costello, associate minister of health.

Under the new rules, fines for retailers selling e-cigarettes to those under the age of 18 will increase, there were will be a review of the licensing of vaping retailers, and all disposable vapes will be banned.

“The coalition Government is committed to tackling youth vaping and to continue to drive down smoking rates to achieve the Smokefree goal of less than 5% of the population smoking daily by 2025,” Costello said.

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

