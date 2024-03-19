Defend Truth

TAPS RUN DRY

Soweto residents scrounge for water amid continuing City of Joburg crisis

Soweto residents scrounge for water amid continuing City of Joburg crisis
(Photo: Gallo Images / Lefty Shivambu)
By Bheki C. Simelane
19 Mar 2024
0

The City of Johannesburg’s water catastrophe has dragged on for almost three weeks, and Soweto residents say the situation is dire.

On Monday, Johannesburg Water said reservoir levels in the city had declined and water towers were running empty. It blamed a high demand caused by hot weather.

The water utility said reservoirs serving Soweto, including the Meadowlands, Diepkloof, Braamfischer and Doornkop reservoirs, had no water or low water pressure, and many parts of the township were without water.

Daily Maverick spoke to residents in Protea, Soweto.

Read more in Daily Maverick: As Rand Water warns of wider system collapse, Soweto and Johannesburg taps still dry

Tshifu Chauke said, “We have become used to being without water daily until 9pm. So, we normally stay up until 9pm to get water. If we are already asleep at 9pm, we have to get up because we do not have any water. We get water from the JoJo tank near our home. The problem is that there is no one to fill the tank when it runs empty.”

Rebecca Seale, who has been living in the area for 12 years, does not have a tap in her yard. She relies on a nearby JoJo tank. Before the crisis, she got water from her neighbours’ taps.

“The JoJo tank is filled every two days, but there are times when they fill the tanks daily,” said Seale.

“Oh, it is tough,” Seale said of not having a water source in her shack.

A Protea South community leader, who did not want to be named, said, “We took action and contacted Joburg Water. One of the community members even has reference numbers. Water is a huge problem here now. Joburg Water has not responded because they do not care.”

Resident Takalani Mukosi said, “We do not have water in the yard; the taps [have] run dry. We are getting water from the closest communal taps. If that runs out too, we will have to go across the road to the businesses there. The owners allow the community to fetch unrestricted amounts of water. This water scarcity is not new here.”

Mukosi and the community fetch water from a cluster of businesses, including a grocery store, butchery and other stores.

Calendo Marcelo, a Mozambican visiting relatives in Soweto, zig-zagged around a cluster of shacks to get to a communal tap.

He said his cousin had a hairdressing salon and needed water to wash her customers’ hair.

“I often help her as she has only one employee and cannot afford to hire extra hands to help with water which is required throughout the day.”

Eikenhof

On Tuesday, Johannesburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda told residents that the Eikenhof Pump Station had on Monday night been affected by a lightning strike on the Eldorado substation.

Gwamanda said this led to several water systems being affected, including the Waterval Tower, Linden 1 Tower, Orlando East Reservoir, Honeydew Reservoir, Honeydew Tower, Brixton Reservoir, Hursthill 1 Reservoir and Hursthill 2 Reservoir.

The city blamed a lightning strike at the Eikenhof Pump Station at the beginning of March for weeks of water outages across large parts of Johannesburg.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Unfolding water crisis in Johannesburg deepens as officials scramble for answers

On Tuesday, Johannesburg Water said it had arranged for alternative water supplies to affected areas where low pressure to no water was expected.

In an interview with Daily Maverick on Tuesday, Gwamanda’s spokesperson, Mlimandlela Ndamase, denied there was a water crisis in Johannesburg.

“The mayor defines a crisis as a water supply system under total collapse with no mitigation or alternative supply options or [a]… humanitarian crisis where the general population has ‘zero’ access to water.

“While he doesn’t define the current outage as a crisis, he doesn’t attach any less significance to the frustration and disruption caused by the absence of water from normal operations. It remains challenging and urgent, and he severely empathises with residents,” Ndamase said. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Government trying to slam through plan that will result in massive exploitation of wildlife
Maverick News

Government trying to slam through plan that will result in massive exploitation of wildlife
Joburg mayor says there is no water crisis in city as Eikenhof pump station goes down again
Maverick News

Joburg mayor says there is no water crisis in city as Eikenhof pump station goes down again
Home Affairs Minister Motsoaledi says visa renewal reports are ‘overblown’
South Africa

Home Affairs Minister Motsoaledi says visa renewal reports are ‘overblown’
SA faces serious human health risks if we continue discharging toxic sewage into waterways
Op-eds

SA faces serious human health risks if we continue discharging toxic sewage into waterways
Confession rumours swirl as fourth suspect arrested in Joshlin Smith disappearance case 
Maverick News

Confession rumours swirl as fourth suspect arrested in Joshlin Smith disappearance case 

TOP READS IN SECTION

Government trying to slam through plan that will result in massive exploitation of wildlife
Maverick News

Government trying to slam through plan that will result in massive exploitation of wildlife
As Rand Water warns of wider system collapse, Soweto and Johannesburg taps still dry
Maverick News

As Rand Water warns of wider system collapse, Soweto and Johannesburg taps still dry
Confession rumours swirl as fourth suspect arrested in Joshlin Smith disappearance case 
Maverick News

Confession rumours swirl as fourth suspect arrested in Joshlin Smith disappearance case 
MK party in Parliament? It’s all about Zuma — nothing more, nothing less
Maverick News

MK party in Parliament? It’s all about Zuma — nothing more, nothing less
Joburg mayor says there is no water crisis in city as Eikenhof pump station goes down again
Maverick News

Joburg mayor says there is no water crisis in city as Eikenhof pump station goes down again

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Q: Why aren't you a Maverick Insider member yet?

A: I’m too busy

That’s understandable. This warp-speed world is robbing us all of time. But… signing up to Maverick Insider, our membership community, will take four minutes. And just think of all the time you’ll save not having to read these appeals from us every day! 😉

By joining Maverick Insider, you help keep our journalism going. Which you obviously value, because...well, you're here.

Support Daily Maverick
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

Every seed of hope will one day sprout.

South African citizens throughout the country are standing up for our human rights. Stay informed, connected and inspired by our weekly FREE Maverick Citizen newsletter.