Twenty years later, former intern Mampho Modise returns to SA Reserve Bank as deputy governor

Dr Mampho Modise has been appointed as the deputy governor of the SA Reserve Bank.(Photo: Supplied)
By Neesa Moodley
17 Mar 2024
After a seven-year stint at National Treasury, Dr Mampho Modise will become one of three deputy governors at South Africa’s central bank.

The gap left by the departure of Kuben Naidoo, a deputy governor of the South African Reserve Bank, about five months ago has been filled by Dr Mampho Modise, who is currently National Treasury’s deputy director-general (DDG) of public finance.

The appointment means that Modise’s career has come full circle since she was first appointed as an intern at the SA Reserve Bank 20 years ago. Her term of office starts on 1 April 2024 and will run for five years.

Her duties as DDG of public finance since 2017 included fiscal and financial monitoring in the evaluation of policy proposals across national departments, and assessing and overseeing public and state-owned enterprises. 

“Dr Modise is a dedicated, talented official with a genuine passion for the public service and keen appreciation of the challenging macroeconomic period the country is currently facing,” Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said. “She is also a competent leader and the [SA Reserve Bank], as well as the nation as a whole, will benefit immensely from her diligence.” 

The vacancy occasioned by Dr Modise’s departure from National Treasury will be filled once the necessary processes have been completed.

Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago has been reappointed for a third five-year term, which will end in 2029.  

Nomfundo Tshazibana and Dr Rashad Cassim will both continue as deputy governors of the SA Reserve Bank, each for another five-year term, signalling ongoing stability for the central bank. DM

