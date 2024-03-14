Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Nissan, Honda weighing EV partnership in Japan, local media say

Nissan, Honda weighing EV partnership in Japan, local media say
Honda and Nissan are reportedly in talks about a partnership to produce electric vehicles.
By Bloomberg
14 Mar 2024
0

Nissan is considering entering into a partnership with rival Honda to jointly develop electric vehicles, Japanese media reported.

Japanese car manufacturers have been slow to develop EVs, particularly in comparison to Chinese competitors such as BYD Co., causing them to lose ground in the Chinese market, and leaving them vulnerable at home. Both Honda and Nissan are considering cutting production capacity in China as sales decline, while BYD earlier this month said it will introduce a series of new models and expand its dealership network in Japan. 

Read More: China’s EV Revolution Shows Grim Future for Japan Car Titans

Nissan declined to comment on the reports, while a spokesperson for Honda said the company “didn’t announce the news and is unable to comment”.

Nissan’s CEO Makoto Uchida on Wednesday said the company is “facing a tough business environment.”

Bloomberg Intelligence senior car analyst Tatsuo Yoshida said that “it seems Nissan has been pushing for the deal, which is quite understandable. However, Honda, which was approached, may be willing to take advantage of a good deal.”

“If you ask whether it is a positive or a negative, it is more difficult to find a negative in this case,” he said. 

Honda’s EV plans copped a setback last year when the company shelved plans to develop budget-priced battery-powered cars with General Motors Co. The two car manufacturers have also delayed plans to deploy self-driving taxis in central Tokyo, after GM’s Cruise unit grounded its entire US fleet after its California licence was suspended.  

Read More: Honda CEO Says Halting Plans With GM to Develop Smaller EVs

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Government mute on tourist bannings, ignores urgent request for official statement
Business Maverick

Government mute on tourist bannings, ignores urgent request for official statement
Unfolding water crisis in Johannesburg deepens as officials scramble for answers
Maverick News

Unfolding water crisis in Johannesburg deepens as officials scramble for answers
SAA privatisation deal reaches the end of the runway, but fails to take off
Maverick News

SAA privatisation deal reaches the end of the runway, but fails to take off
The MK Effect — uncertainty, unpredictability, undesirability
South Africa

The MK Effect — uncertainty, unpredictability, undesirability
Scientists challenge research showing SA’s white shark population is stable
Our Burning Planet

Scientists challenge research showing SA’s white shark population is stable

TOP READS IN SECTION

Cartoon Tuesday with Rico
Business Maverick

Cartoon Tuesday with Rico
After the Bell: Like Johnny Cash, Pravin Gordhan walked the line
Business Maverick

After the Bell: Like Johnny Cash, Pravin Gordhan walked the line
Ramokgopa proclaims ‘no need’ for electricity ministry by the end of year
Business Maverick

Ramokgopa proclaims ‘no need’ for electricity ministry by the end of year
Steinhoff: Reserve Bank manager signed off on billions in alleged unlawful cross-border transactions (Part One)
Maverick News

Steinhoff: Reserve Bank manager signed off on billions in alleged unlawful cross-border transactions (Part One)
Loaded for Bear: ‘Licence for Plunder’ – a Nobel prize-winning economist has second thoughts
Business Maverick

Loaded for Bear: ‘Licence for Plunder’ – a Nobel prize-winning economist has second thoughts

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

Every seed of hope will one day sprout.

South African citizens throughout the country are standing up for our human rights. Stay informed, connected and inspired by our weekly FREE Maverick Citizen newsletter.