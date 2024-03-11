Newsdeck

Elections

South Africa’s ANC likely to lose parliamentary majority in May vote, survey shows

South Africa’s ANC likely to lose parliamentary majority in May vote, survey shows
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa (C) arrives at the 111th Anniversary of the ANC (African National Congress) in the Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium, Mangaung, South Africa, 08 January 2023. The liberation party has lost ground in recent poles due to continued corruption, load shedding and internal political rifts that has affected its post Apartheid majority in the local political space. EPA-EFE/STR
By Reuters
11 Mar 2024
0

JOHANNESBURG, March 11 (Reuters) - South Africa's African National Congress (ANC) is likely to lose its parliamentary majority in May for the first time since Nelson Mandela led it to power at the fall of apartheid 30 years ago, a survey showed, opening up the prospect of coalition rule.

South Africans go to polls on May 29 to elect a new National Assembly, which will then choose the next president.

A survey of voter opinion in February by Johannesburg-based think tank The Brenthurst Foundation and the SABI Strategy Group estimated support for the ANC at 39%, down from 41% in October and 44% in November 2022.

The survey was modelled on the 66% turnout of the last general election in 2019, when the ANC got more than 57% of the vote.

A result below 50% in May would mean the former liberation movement would be forced to enter into a coalition with smaller parties to govern the country, a far cry from its best-ever result in 2004 under Thabo Mbeki when it secured almost 70% of the vote.

The ANC’s image has been tarnished in the past decade by economic stagnationrising unemployment and repeated corruption scandals involving its top officials.

Its current leader, President Cyril Ramaphosa, has tried to clean up the party’s reputation and revive the economy since replacing Jacob Zuma in 2018, but has struggled to make much headway.

Rolling power cuts that have become part of daily life are symptomatic of the ANC’s lacklustre track record on service delivery.

Ramaphosa said last month that the ANC would work to resolve the country’s challenges should it win decisively at the polls.

Over three-quarters of the Brenthurst/SABI survey’s respondents said they would be happy with a coalition government.

The survey showed support for the biggest opposition party the Democratic Alliance at 27%, up from 23% in October’s survey, while support for the far-left Economic Freedom Fighters party fell to 10% from 17% in October.

Support for the newly-formed uMkhonto weSizwe party, which has been endorsed by Zuma, was seen at 13%.

The telephone survey was nationally representative, targeted only registered voters and had a 3% margin of error at the 95% confidence level.

The Brenthurst Foundation was set up by the Oppenheimers, heirs to the De Beers diamond fortune.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Alexander Winning, William Maclean)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

DA and Zuma’s MK party big winners; ANC and EFF flop, new Brenthurst survey finds
Politics

DA and Zuma’s MK party big winners; ANC and EFF flop, new Brenthurst survey finds
Award-winning Karoo wool farmers win battle to have farms returned after government locked them out
South Africa

Award-winning Karoo wool farmers win battle to have farms returned after government locked them out
On the sly, Chinese chemists have eroded SA’s PGM industry
DM168

On the sly, Chinese chemists have eroded SA’s PGM industry
IFP launches manifesto amid spectacle – with calls to action against poverty, corruption and crime
Maverick News

IFP launches manifesto amid spectacle – with calls to action against poverty, corruption and crime
Cuban kingpin Yester-Garrido and the booming cocaine conduit between SA and Brazil
DM168

Cuban kingpin Yester-Garrido and the booming cocaine conduit between SA and Brazil

TOP READS IN SECTION

Full list of Oscar winners at the 96th Academy Awards
Newsdeck

Full list of Oscar winners at the 96th Academy Awards
I have a picture for you! 02 March- 08 March 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 02 March- 08 March 2024
Emma Stone wins second career Oscar for 'Poor Things'
Newsdeck

Emma Stone wins second career Oscar for 'Poor Things'
Ukraine minister, responding to Pope Francis, says Kyiv will never raise white flag
Newsdeck

Ukraine minister, responding to Pope Francis, says Kyiv will never raise white flag
Record Drought Imperils Food, Copper Output in Southern Africa
Newsdeck

Record Drought Imperils Food, Copper Output in Southern Africa

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Q: Why aren't you a Maverick Insider member yet?

A: I’m too busy

That’s understandable. This warp-speed world is robbing us all of time. But… signing up to Maverick Insider, our membership community, will take four minutes. And just think of all the time you’ll save not having to read these appeals from us every day! 😉

By joining Maverick Insider, you help keep our journalism going. Which you obviously value, because...well, you're here.

Support Daily Maverick
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

Every seed of hope will one day sprout.

South African citizens throughout the country are standing up for our human rights. Stay informed, connected and inspired by our weekly FREE Maverick Citizen newsletter.