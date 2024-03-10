To avoid fires, your solar panels must be properly installed

As solar panels become ever ubiquitous on the roofs of South African homes, the number of related fires is increasing. (Photo: Gallo Images / Jacques Stander)

South Africans imported solar panels worth about R17.5-billion last year. Where once upon a time you could gaze down from an aeroplane to see how many homes had swimming pools, now you can count the ones with solar panels on their roofs.

Fire Ops South Africa estimates that, over the past year, there have been about 11 to 12 fires daily in the Gauteng central area alone.

“As a private provider, we respond to two to four incidents per day and of those, every sixth fire is solar panel-related,” said De Wet Engelbrecht, chief executive of Fire Ops SA.

Insurers have warned that your insurance claim could be rejected if your solar panels were not installed responsibly.

“If you are using a guy down the road to install your solar panels and inverter, or you are overloading a plug point and your house burns down as a result, your claim is likely to be rejected,” Naked Insurance chief executive Ernest North warned.

Your solar panel safety checklist