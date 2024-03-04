TGIFOOD

What’s cooking today: Mexican-style breakfast eggs bake

Tony Jackman’s take on a breakfast eggs bake with a hint of Mexico. (Photo: Tony Jackman)
By Tony Jackman
04 Mar 2024
Add chillies, beans and cheese to an eggy breakfast one-pan bake for a start to the day with a Mexican touch.

There’s something wildly moreish about Mexican flavours and ingredients. They’re robust, flavoursome in a Big Way, and super filling thanks to all those beans and all that cheese.

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 onion, chopped

2 red chillies, chopped

⅓ of a large red or yellow bell pepper, diced

1 tsp nigella/black cumin seeds or regular cumin seeds

1 x 400 g can red kidney beans, drained

1 x 400 g can chopped tomatoes

200 g Cheddar cheese, grated (or use Manchego cheese if able to get some)

8 large eggs

Salt and black pepper to taste

Parsley for garnish

Method

Toast seeds in a large, heavy frying pan suitable for the oven. Add olive oil. Fry onions with chilli and yellow pepper. Add kidney beans and tomato. Season with salt and pepper. Stir to distribute everything evenly. Scatter the grated Cheddar all over. Whisk the eggs in a bowl and pour over evenly. Bake in a preheated 200℃ oven for about 30 minutes or until the egg is cooked through. Garnish with chopped parsley. DM

Tony Jackman is Galliova Food Writer 2023, jointly with TGIFood columnist Anna Trapido. Order his book, foodSTUFF, here

Follow Tony Jackman on Instagram @tony_jackman_cooks.

