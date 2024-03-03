Business Maverick

THE FINANCIAL WELLNESS COACH

All you need to know about death benefit payouts and their tax implications

All you need to know about death benefit payouts and their tax implications
(Photo: iStock)
By Kenny Meiring
03 Mar 2024
0

There are two types of death benefits you can have as part of your company’s employee benefits structure.

Question: My wife recently died and our daughter will be receiving a death benefit payout from her company provident fund. (This is in addition to the group life benefit she had.) We were told that this benefit would be taxable and that we have the option of taking it as a lump sum or as a living annuity. Which option will be the most tax-efficient?

Answer: There are two types of death benefits you can have as part of your company’s employee benefits structure.

The one is an approved death benefit, where you receive a tax break on the contributions but the proceeds would be taxable.

The other is called an unapproved benefit, where you receive no tax break on the contributions. However, the proceeds would not be taxed (apart from estate duty).

The benefit you are talking about here is an approved benefit and you would be liable for tax.

Lump sum option

If you took a lump sum, it would be taxed according to the lump sum benefit scale. This would be as follows:

As these death benefit payouts are usually two or three times the person’s annual salary, the tax payable will be high. You could lose about one-third of the benefit in income tax if you take the full lump sum. Once you have the lump sum, however, you can invest it wherever you like.

Living annuity option

The other option is to consider using the proceeds to buy a living annuity in the name of your daughter. There will be no income tax payable on the lump sum that gets transferred to the living annuity. There will also be no estate duty payable.

The only tax payable will be on the income that your daughter receives. As your daughter is unlikely to be earning any money, the first R95,750 she receives each year will not attract any income tax.

The living annuity you would set up for your daughter should be invested in a portfolio that takes a long-term view. You should be looking for a return of inflation plus 5%, but without exposing the portfolio to too much short-term risk.

You should not be taking more than 4% out of the living annuity each year. This will result in your daughter having an income that increases with inflation and should last her for the rest of her life. This is a fantastic legacy from her mother.

If your daughter needs a higher income, you can increase the drawdown rate up to a maximum of 17.5%. This will, however, mean that the capital will become exhausted. I would recommend that you speak to a financial planner who can work out the optimum drawdown level for you to ensure that you do not run out of funds before your daughter becomes self-sufficient. DM

Kenny Meiring is an independent financial adviser. Contact him on 082 856 0348 or at financialwellnesscoach.co.za. Send your questions to [email protected].

This story first appeared in our weekly Daily Maverick 168 newspaper, which is available countrywide for R29.

DM168

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

SA's Narcos Capture - the Mandrax trafficker and 'wanted terrorist' matrix haunting the ANC, Zuma, Guptas
DM168

SA's Narcos Capture – the Mandrax trafficker and 'wanted terrorist' matrix haunting the ANC, Zuma, Guptas
SA water polo coaches describe ‘absolute disaster’ as goals and dreams drown in clashes with swimming chiefs
DM168

SA water polo coaches describe ‘absolute disaster’ as goals and dreams drown in clashes with swimming chiefs
New species of Amazon anaconda, world's largest snake, discovered
Newsdeck

New species of Amazon anaconda, world's largest snake, discovered
Pick n Pay to liquidate major franchisee’s business
Business Maverick

Pick n Pay to liquidate major franchisee’s business
Unisa set to finally act against more than 1,500 students charged with exam cheating
Maverick Citizen

Unisa set to finally act against more than 1,500 students charged with exam cheating

TOP READS IN SECTION

SA's Narcos Capture - the Mandrax trafficker and 'wanted terrorist' matrix haunting the ANC, Zuma, Guptas
DM168

SA's Narcos Capture – the Mandrax trafficker and 'wanted terrorist' matrix haunting the ANC, Zuma, Guptas
SA water polo coaches describe ‘absolute disaster’ as goals and dreams drown in clashes with swimming chiefs
DM168

SA water polo coaches describe ‘absolute disaster’ as goals and dreams drown in clashes with swimming chiefs
Strung out — Dan Patlansky can’t kick his guitar habit, and fans love it
DM168

Strung out — Dan Patlansky can’t kick his guitar habit, and fans love it
Seweweekspoort — the majestic pass that winds its way into the traveller’s heart
DM168

Seweweekspoort — the majestic pass that winds its way into the traveller’s heart
Theft, fraud, extortion - Corruption watchdog red-flags abuse of schools by governing bodies
DM168

Theft, fraud, extortion – Corruption watchdog red-flags abuse of schools by governing bodies

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

home delivery

Say hello to DM168 home delivery

Get your favourite newspaper delivered to your doorstep every weekend.

Delivery is available in Gauteng, the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, and the Eastern Cape.

Get DM168 delivered to your door

Subscribe to DM168 home delivery and get your favourite newspaper delivered every weekend.

Delivery is available in Gauteng, the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, and the Eastern Cape.

Subscribe Now→

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider
Otsile Nkadimeng - photo by Thom Pierce

A new community Actionist every week.

Meet the South Africans making a difference. Get Maverick Citizen in your inbox.