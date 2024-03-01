Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny laid to rest, and more from around the world

Funeral service workers carry the coffin of late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny outside the Church of the Icon of the Mother of God, during his funerals in Moscow, Russia, 01 March 2024. Outspoken Kremlin critic Navalny died aged 47 in an arctic penal colony on 16 February 2024 after being transferred there in 2023. The colony is considered to be one of the world’s harshest prisons. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY
A Palestinian man performs Friday prayers next to the rubble of the Al-Farooq Mosque, days after it was destroyed in an Israeli airstrike on Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, 01 March 2024. More than 30,200 Palestinians and over 1,300 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA-EFE/HAITHAM IMAD
Balinese carry giant effigies depicting aspects of the evil, whose local name is ‘Ogoh-ogoh’, during a parade before Nyepi Day, the Balinese Day of Silence, that marks the Balinese Hindu New Year, in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia, 01 March 2024. Balinese will celebrate Nyepi Day on 11 March 2024 during which Hindus on the island of Bali are not allowed to travel, work, light lamps, cook or do any other activities. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI
Visitors attend the media preview event of the Fenydom (Light Dome) art exhibition housed by the Biodome venue center of Budapest Zoo in Budapest, Hungary, 29 February 2024 (issued 01 March 2024). The light art exhibition, which opens to the public on 01 March for over two weeks, features site-specific light art and audiovisual installations by Hungarian and foreign light artists, and every artwork was inspired by some natural phenomenon. EPA-EFE/BALAZS MOHAI
Several make-up artists work at one of the stands during the 4th Comic Fair in Valencia, Spain, 01 March 2024. International artists attend the fair that merges manga, anime, cosplay, games, films and art from 01 to 03 March. EPA-EFE/BIEL ALINO
A young visitors walks over the ‘Light Floor’ as she passes through the interactive exhibit during the leap day grand opening of WNDR Museum Boston in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, 29 February 2024. Guests are encouraged to fully engage with artworks and multi-sensory installations created by cutting-edge artists, collectives, technologists and designers. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER
Veiled Iranian women wait in a line to cast their votes during the Iranian legislative election at the Abdol-Azim shrine in Shahre-Ray, southern Tehran, Iran, 01 March 2024. Iranians vote for new members of Iran’s parliament, and for the Assembly of Experts, the body in charge of appointing Iran’s Supreme Leader. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH
An activist holds a sign as attends the Fridays for Future nationwide climate strike, in Berlin, Germany, 01 March 2024. Fridays for Future called for a climate strike to coincide with the trade union Verdi’s public transport strike on 01 March 2024. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER
Spain’s King Felipe VI prays in front of the Medinaceli Christ at the Jesus Christ of Medinaceli basilica in Madrid, Spain, 01 March 2024, to observe the Spanish royal family’s tradition of praying and venerating the Christ of Medinacelli on the first Friday of March. EPA-EFE/Javier Lizon
Migrants cross the Rio Grande, on the border that divides Mexico from the United States, in Juarez City, Mexico, 29 February 2024. Activists and migrants on the northern border of Mexico expressed their relief after a US judge postponed the start of the Texas Law SB4, that as of 26 February, would have allowed the authorities of Texas to detain migrants, imprison them or expel them. EPA-EFE/Luis Torres
Art handlers pose with the work ‘Le principe d’Archimede’ by Belgian artist Rene Magritte during the preview of modern and contemporary art auction at Christie’s auction house in London, Britain, 01 March 2024. The Art of the Surreal and 20th/21st Century evening sales take place in London on 07 March 2024. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
A general view of atmosphere during the press preview of the Frieze Art Fair Los Angeles at the Santa Monica Airport on February 29, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)
A general view of the atmosphere during the press preview of the Frieze Art Fair Los Angeles at the Santa Monica Airport on February 29, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)
A general view of the atmosphere during the press preview of the Frieze Art Fair Los Angeles at the Santa Monica Airport on February 29, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)
A model presents a creation from the Fall/Winter 2024/2025 Collection by Loewe during Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 01 March 2024. The presentation of the women’s collections runs from 25 February to 05 March 2024. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
A model presents a creation from the Fall/Winter 2024/2025 Collection by Issey Miyake fashion house during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 01 March 2024. The presentation of the Women’s collections runs from 26 February to 05 March 2024. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT
A model presents a creation from the Fall/Winter 2024/2025 Collection by Issey Miyake fashion house during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 01 March 2024. The presentation of the Women’s collections runs from 26 February to 05 March 2024. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT
A model presents a creation from the Fall/Winter 2024/2025 Collection by Loewe during Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 01 March 2024. The presentation of the women’s collections runs from 25 February to 05 March 2024. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
A model presents a creation from the Fall/Winter 2024/2025 Collection by Loewe during Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 01 March 2024. The presentation of the women’s collections runs from 25 February to 05 March 2024. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
A model presents a creation from the Fall/Winter 2024/2025 Collection by Loewe during Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 01 March 2024. The presentation of the women’s collections runs from 25 February to 05 March 2024. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
A photograph shot with film, shows US actor Taraji P. Henson attending the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in in Los Angeles, California, USA, on 24 February 2024. (Issued 01 March 2024) Every year Hollywood has its film and music awards ceremonies season as other places have their natural four seasons. The SAG awards 2024 are the ones before last of the season. The Oscars will be the last and are due to take place on 11 March 2024. EPA-EFE/ALLISON DINNER
A photograph shot on film, shows Irish actor Cillian Murphy attending the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in in Los Angeles, California, USA, on 24 February 2024. (Issued 01 March 2024) Every year Hollywood has its film and music awards ceremonies season as other places have their natural four seasons. The SAG awards 2024 are the ones before last of the season. The Oscars will be the last and are due to take place on 11 March 2024. EPA-EFE/ALLISON DINNER
Maddison-Lee Wesche of New Zealand competes in the Women’s Shot Put final at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow, Britain, 01 March 2024. EPA-EFE/ADAM VAUGHAN
(from L) Second placed Yemisi Ogunleye of Germany, winner Sarah Mitton of Canada and third placed Chase Jackson of the USA pose with their countries’ flags after the Women’s Shot Put final at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow, Britain, 01 March 2024. EPA-EFE/ADAM VAUGHAN. DM
